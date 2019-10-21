Log in
KKR : Achieves Gold Recognition in the AHA Workplace Health Achievement Index

10/21/2019 | 02:16pm EDT
By KKR Oct 21, 2019

On Monday, October 21st, the American Heart Association ('AHA') announced the results of its Workplace Health Achievement Index and awarded KKR Gold-level recognition. This is the third year in a row that KKR received a gold recognition and fourth year in a row that KKR has appeared in the Index.

The AHA created the Index with its CEO Roundtable members, a leadership collaborative of more than 40 CEOs from some of America's largest companies who are committed to applying evidence-based approaches to improve their employees' overall health. The Index uses science-based best practices to evaluate the overall quality and comprehensiveness of their workplace health programs.

Fostering a culture of health and wellness remains a priority for KKR. We offer a suite of programs and tools to help our employees make informed healthcare decisions. Employees have access to a variety of wellness offerings, such as on-site health coaches and global employee fitness and well-being challenges. Beginning in 2018, to promote positive mental health, we started to enhance virtual access to mental well-being support, and are communicating more often on the importance of mental and emotional well-being, while continuing to offer resources for meditation and stress management.

You can learn more about our efforts here.

Disclaimer

KKR & Co. Inc. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 18:15:07 UTC
