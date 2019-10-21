KKR : Achieves Gold Recognition in the AHA Workplace Health Achievement Index

On Monday, October 21st, the American Heart Association ('AHA') announced the results of its Workplace Health Achievement Index and awarded KKR Gold-level recognition. This is the third year in a row that KKR received a gold recognition and fourth year in a row that KKR has appeared in the Index.

The AHA created the Index with its CEO Roundtable members, a leadership collaborative of more than 40 CEOs from some of America's largest companies who are committed to applying evidence-based approaches to improve their employees' overall health. The Index uses science-based best practices to evaluate the overall quality and comprehensiveness of their workplace health programs.

Fostering a culture of health and wellness remains a priority for KKR. We offer a suite of programs and tools to help our employees make informed healthcare decisions. Employees have access to a variety of wellness offerings, such as on-site health coaches and global employee fitness and well-being challenges. Beginning in 2018, to promote positive mental health, we started to enhance virtual access to mental well-being support, and are communicating more often on the importance of mental and emotional well-being, while continuing to offer resources for meditation and stress management.

You can learn more about our efforts here.