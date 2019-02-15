Log in
KKR & CO INC

(KKR)
KKR : An amendment to the SC 13G filing

02/15/2019

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 _________________________

SCHEDULE 13G

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No. )1

KKR & CO. INC.

______________________________________________________________________________

(Name of Issuer)

Common Stock ______________________________________________________________________________

(Title of Class of Securities)

48251W104

______________________________________________________________________________

(CUSIP Number)

December 31, 2018 _________________________________________________________________________________

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)

Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed:

[X]

Rule 13d-1(b)

[_]

Rule 13d-1(c)

[_]

Rule 13d-1(d)

___________

1

The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, andfor any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosure provided in a prior cover page.

The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

  • 1. NAME OF REPORTING PERSON

    Vulcan Value Partners, LLC

  • 2. CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

    • (a) [ ]

    • (b) [ ]

  • 3. SEC USE ONLY

  • 4. CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

    Delaware

NUMBER OF SHARES BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON WITH

  • 5. SOLE VOTING POWER

    26,442,405

  • 6. SHARED VOTING POWER

    0

  • 7. SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

    29,365,707

  • 8. SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

    0

  • 9. AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

    29,365,707

  • 10. CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES [ ]

  • 11. PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW 9 5.48%

  • 12. TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

    IA

  • 1. NAME OF REPORTING PERSON

    Mr. C.T. Fitzpatrick

  • 2. CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

    • (a) [ ]

    • (b) [ ]

  • 3. SEC USE ONLY

  • 4. CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

    Citizen of United States

NUMBER OF SHARES BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON WITH

  • 5. SOLE VOTING POWER

    0

  • 6. SHARED VOTING POWER

    0

  • 7. SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

    0

  • 8. SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

    0

  • 9. AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

    0

  • 10. CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES [X] - see note in Item 3(g).

  • 11. PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW 9 0%

  • 12. TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

    HC

SCHEDULE 13G

Item 1.

  • (a) Name of Issuer:

    KKR & Co. Inc.

  • (b) Address of Issuer's Principal Executive Offices:

    9 West 57th Street

    Suite 4200

    New York, NY 10019

    Item 2.

  • (a) Name of Person Filing:

    Vulcan Value Partners, LLC

    Mr. C.T. Fitzpatrick

  • (b) Address of Principal Business Office, or if None, Residence:

    Three Protective Center, 2801 Highway 280 South

    Suite 300

    Birmingham, AL 35223

  • (c) Citizenship:

    Vulcan Value Partners, LLC - a Delaware limited liability company Mr. C.T. Fitzpatrick - U.S. Citizen

  • (d) Title of Class of Securities:

    Incorporated by reference from the Cover Page.

  • (e) CUSIP Number:

    Incorporated by reference from the Cover Page.

    Item 3.If this Statement is filed pursuant to Rule 13d-1(b), or 13d-2(b) or (c), check whether the person filing is a:

  • (e) [X] An investment adviser registered under Section 203 of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. This statement is being filed by Vulcan Value Partners, LLC as a registered investment adviser. All of the securities covered by this report are owned legally by Vulcan Value Partners, LLC's investment advisory clients and none are owned directly or indirectly by Vulcan Value Partners, LLC. As permitted by Rule 13d-4, the filing of this statement shall not be construed as an admission that Vulcan Value Partners, LLC is the beneficial owner of any of the securities covered by this statement.

(g) [X] Parent Holding Company or Control Person. This statement is also being filed by Mr. C. T. Fitzpatrick, Chief

Executive Officer/Chief Investment Officer/Principal of Vulcan Value Partners, LLC in the event that he could be deemed to be a controlling person of that firm as the result of his official positions with or ownership of its voting securities. The existence of such control is expressly disclaimed. Mr. Fitzpatrick and/or members of his immediate family own 363,513 shares of the securities covered by this statement for his or their own accounts, in a managed account over which Vulcan Value Partners, LLC serves as the investment adviser. Vulcan Value Partners, LLC exercises voting and dispositive power over such account. Mr. Fitzpatrick and/or members of his immediate family may also hold shares of the registered investment companies to which Vulcan Value Partners, LLC serves as investment adviser, which may hold shares of the securities covered by this statement. As permitted by Rule 13d-4, the filing of this statement shall not be construed as an admission that Mr. Fitzpatrick is the beneficial owner of any of the securities covered by this statement.

Item 4.Ownership.

  • (a) Amount Beneficially Owned: 29,365,707

  • (b) Percent of Class: 5.48%

  • (c) Number of Shares as to Which Such Person has:

    • (i) Sole Power to Vote or Direct the Vote.

      26,442,405

    • (ii) Shared Power to Vote or to Direct the Vote.

      0

    • (iii) Sole Power to Dispose or to Direct the Disposition of.

      29,365,707

    • (iv) Shared Power to Dispose or to Direct the Disposition of.

      0

    Item 5.Ownership of Five Percent (5%) or Less of a Class.

    If this statement is being filed to report the fact that as of the date hereof the reporting person has ceased to be the beneficial owner of more than 5 percent of the class of securities, check the following [_]

    Item 6.Ownership of More than Five Percent (5%) on Behalf of Another Person.

Disclaimer

KKR & Co. Inc. published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 11:56:00 UTC
