KKR & Co Inc    KKR

KKR & CO INC

(KKR)
KKR : Announces Release of 2018 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms

03/22/2019 | 07:18pm EDT

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) (“KKR”) announced today that Schedule K-1 tax forms for the common units, 6.75% Series A preferred units and 6.50% Series B preferred units of KKR & Co. L.P. for KKR’s final taxable period as a limited partnership from January 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018 are available for immediate access on the Investor Relations section of KKR’s website at http://ir.kkr.com/kkr_ir/kkr_taxinfo.cfm.

In addition, the 2018 Schedule K-1 tax forms for the 7.375% Series A LLC preferred shares of KKR’s subsidiary, KKR Financial Holdings LLC (“KFN”), for the period prior to their redemption on January 16, 2018 are now available for immediate access on the Investor Relations section of KKR’s website at http://www.kkr.com/kfn_taxinfo.

Following these online releases, if applicable, 2018 Schedule K-1 tax forms for all holders of KKR and KFN securities during the relevant periods will be printed and mailed as soon as practicable. These will be the last Schedule K-1 tax forms issued for KKR and KFN.

For additional information about the common and preferred units of KKR & Co. L.P. reported on the KKR Schedule K-1, you may contact Tax Package Support directly at (800) 973-7631 (within North America) or +1 (972) 248-5396 (outside of North America).

For additional information about the KFN preferred shares reported on the KFN Schedule K-1, you may contact Tax Package Support directly at (855) 521-8159 (within North America) or +1 (800) 854-9346 (outside of North America).

ABOUT KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.


© Business Wire 2019
