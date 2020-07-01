KKR : Appoints Adam Warby as Senior Advisor and Member of the European Portfolio Management Committee

Appointment further demonstrates focus on Technology and Digital Transformation as critical value drivers for investments

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the appointment of Adam Warby as a Senior Advisor, effective immediately. In his role, Mr. Warby will sit on the European Private Equity Portfolio Management Committee, focusing on the technology dimension of the investment portfolio and advising portfolio company management teams on operational best practices in the technology domain.

Mr. Warby brings 35 years of global experience in the technology sector, starting his career at IBM followed by 10 years at Microsoft, where he held a number of strategy, sales, and general management roles. In 2000, he joined Avanade, a joint venture between Accenture and Microsoft, as a founding member and served as CEO from 2008 to 2019. During that time, he was instrumental in accelerating the company’s focus on digital and cloud and the rapid growth of the company’s direct business. Under Mr. Warby’s leadership, Avanade revenues nearly tripled from $0.9 billion in 2008 to $2.5 billion in 2018, and the company expanded to cover a total of 25 countries with 38,000 employees worldwide.

Mr. Warby is currently chairman of the board of Heidrick and Struggles, chairman of Junior Achievement Europe, and a member of the board of SimCorp. He is a vocal supporter of inclusion and diversity and was a driving force in the creation of Avanade's corporate citizenship mission to enable young people and their communities to achieve more through the power of digital innovation.

Philipp Freise, Partner, Co-Head of Private Equity and Head of the Technology, Media and Telecoms Team for KKR Europe, and Jean-Pierre Saad, Partner and Head of the Technology Team for KKR Europe, said: “Adam has an impressive track record in the technology sector. We are pleased that KKR will benefit from his vast expertise as the technology dimension of all of our investments is becoming increasingly important. Adam's experience will be especially useful as we continue to support entrepreneurs and management teams in making technology a differentiating success factor for their business.”

“KKR has an exceptionally strong global network of relationships and experience in the technology domain and has been increasingly focused on the importance of digital transformation and technology enablement across all sectors in which it invests,” said Mr. Warby. “I look forward to working with KKR to build on the firm's strong track record of investment and value creation."

KKR has invested over $26 billion of equity in TMT-related private equity and growth equity investments. In the last two years, the firm has announced investments in AppLovin, Axel Springer, BMC Software, ByteDance, Corel, Epic Games, Exact, Jio Platform, KnowBe4, Leonine, MYOB, OneStream, o9 Solutions, OutSystems and RBmedia, among others. The firm also closed its second technology growth fund at $2.2bn, which works directly with founders of high-growth technology businesses.

About KKR

