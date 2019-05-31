Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  KKR & Co Inc    KKR

KKR & CO INC

(KKR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

KKR : Appoints Former Australian PM Turnbull as a Senior Adviser

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 06:10am EDT

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--KKR & Co. Inc. on Friday named former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull as a global senior adviser.

Mr. Turnbull, an ex-Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker who was unseated as the country's prime minister last August in a party rebellion, will take up the role on June 1, joining a group of roughly 18 senior advisers, KKR said.

"KKR looks forward to leveraging Mr. Turnbull's insights honed through his many years of business accomplishment and international policy leadership," the firm said in an emailed statement.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP -0.36% 187.37 Delayed Quote.12.16%
KKR & CO INC 0.78% 23.38 Delayed Quote.19.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KKR & CO INC
06:10aKKR : Appoints Former Australian PM Turnbull as a Senior Adviser
DJ
03:34aGOLDMAN SACHS : KKR hires former Australian Prime Minister Turnbull as global se..
RE
05/30OPTIV SECURITY : Recognized with Second-Highest Score in Current Offering Catego..
BU
05/30FRIEDE SPRINGER : KKR in talks to take Germany's Axel Springer private
RE
05/30BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT : Nears Deal for 50% Stake in KKR's X-Elio
DJ
05/29BROOKFIELD CLOSES IN ON 50% OF SPAIN : sources
RE
05/28KKR : to Present at the Morgan Stanley Financials Conference 2019
BU
05/26Carmakers FCA and Renault to go public on tie-up talks
RE
05/26Carmakers FCA and Renault to go public on tie-up talks
RE
05/22KKR & CO. INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation unde..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 603 M
EBIT 2019 1 897 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,14%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,53x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,07x
Capitalization 12 717 M
Chart KKR & CO INC
Duration : Period :
KKR & Co Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 29,7 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
Managers
NameTitle
Henry R. Kravis Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
George Rosenberg Roberts Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-President, Co-COO & Director
William Joseph Janetschek Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KKR & CO INC19.10%12 717
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP11.17%24 170
LEGAL & GENERAL12.55%19 291
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC.11.02%16 734
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN23.09%13 457
AMUNDI25.76%12 836
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About