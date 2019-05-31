KKR : Appoints Former Australian PM Turnbull as a Senior Adviser

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--KKR & Co. Inc. on Friday named former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull as a global senior adviser.

Mr. Turnbull, an ex-Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker who was unseated as the country's prime minister last August in a party rebellion, will take up the role on June 1, joining a group of roughly 18 senior advisers, KKR said.

"KKR looks forward to leveraging Mr. Turnbull's insights honed through his many years of business accomplishment and international policy leadership," the firm said in an emailed statement.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com