KKR : Appoints Kate Richdale as Member and Head of Strategy & Business Development in Asia Pacific

Leading global investment firm KKR today announced the appointment of
Kate Richdale as Member and Head of Strategy & Business Development in
Asia Pacific. In this role, Ms. Richdale will work with KKR’s senior
leadership team in Asia to help the Firm expand its platform across
business and new investment strategies. She will also work with KKR’s
Asia investing businesses to assist in advancing the deal origination
pipeline and to get involved at a strategic level with the Firm’s key
client relationships across the region.
Ms. Richdale’s appointment builds on KKR’s significant investment in its
Asia franchise. Over the past year, KKR has hired two additional
Members, John Pattar and David Luboff, to head KKR’s Real Estate and
Infrastructure investing platforms, respectively. In addition, Brian
Dillard relocated from KKR’s New York office to Hong Kong to lead the
Firm’s Credit business.
Joseph Y. Bae, Co-President of KKR, said, “Asia Pacific holds enormous
opportunity for investment and partnership and is an integral part of
KKR’s global growth strategy. Given our market position and commitment
to building out our platform, now is the right time to bring in a
talented executive like Kate Richdale. Kate has an unparalleled
quarter-century record of serving clients with strategic advice. We
warmly welcome Kate to KKR in a role that will help us advance our
market position and be the leading Asia Pacific provider of alternative
investment strategies to companies and our investors.”
Ming Lu, Member & Head of KKR Asia, said, “Since we started investing in
Asia nearly 15 years ago, KKR has grown from a private equity investor
to a diversified alternative solutions provider spanning credit, capital
markets, real estate and infrastructure. Our first phase of growth has
focused on scaling our private equity business, and now we have the
great opportunity to meet the growing needs of Asian businesses and
entrepreneurs. Appointing Kate as our Head of Strategy & Business
Development will accelerate our growth in Asia.”
Ms. Richdale joins KKR from Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong, where she was
Chairman of investment banking in Asia Ex-Japan. Prior to that, she was
the Co-Head of the firm’s Investment Banking Division in Asia Ex-Japan.
While at Goldman Sachs, she helped the firm achieve the number-one
ranking in Asia across equity and in M&A for 2018. She was previously
the Head of Investment Banking for Asia Pacific at Morgan Stanley.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to have worked at a world-class
organization like Goldman Sachs and I am proud of the business we’ve
built and the success we’ve achieved over the past six years. After 25
years in investment banking, I’m excited to take this next logical step
in my career at a firm like KKR,” said Ms. Richdale. “KKR is a true
investment leader in Asia Pacific with a unique business model
predicated on its deeply local teams, global network, diverse expertise,
and a culture steeped in heritage. I’m thrilled to join the KKR team and
seek out new opportunities for business growth at this exciting time for
the region.”
About KKR
KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple
alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy,
infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic partners that
manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns
for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment
approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value
creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital
alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides
financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital
markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the
activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR
& Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com
and on Twitter @KKR_Co.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190303005046/en/