KKR & Co Inc

KKR & CO INC (KKR)
My previous session
News 
News

KKR : Australia's MYOB Group announces A$1.75 billion buyout offer from KKR

10/08/2018 | 12:44am CEST
Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Australia's MYOB Group on Monday said private equity firm KKR & Co proposed to buy shares it does not already own in the cloud services provider for about A$1.75 billion ($1.23 billion) after bagging a 17.6 percent stake in MYOB from Bain Capital Abacus Holdings, L.P.

KKR paid about A$327.4 million, or A$3.15 per share, for the stake from Bain to build up its hold in MYOB to 19.9 percent.

The proposal price of A$3.70 cash per share for the stake yet to be owned represents a premium of 24 percent to MYOB's last close.

MYOB said in a statement said its board has commenced an assessment of the proposal.

KKR's proposal follows another deal in 2017 wherein it acquired Australian non-bank lender Pepper Group for about A$682 million.

After the share sale, Bain Capital has a remaining hold of about 6.1 percent in MYOB.

($1 = 1.4174 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO INC -2.64% 26.97 Delayed Quote.31.53%
MYOB GROUP LTD -0.67% 2.98 End-of-day quote.-17.68%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 498 M
EBIT 2018 2 569 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,19%
P/E ratio 2018 7,51
P/E ratio 2019 13,20
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,39x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,91x
Capitalization 22 355 M
Chart KKR & CO INC
Duration : Period :
KKR & Co Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 32,2 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henry R. Kravis Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
George Rosenberg Roberts Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-President, Co-COO & Director
William Joseph Janetschek Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KKR & CO INC31.53%22 355
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP16.61%44 935
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP5.59%26 586
LEGAL & GENERAL-5.42%20 209
AMUNDI-9.67%15 014
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN16.98%13 115
