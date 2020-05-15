Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  KKR & Co. Inc.    KKR

KKR & CO. INC.

(KKR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 05/14 04:10:00 pm
24.85 USD   +1.97%
02:48aKKR-Backed Game Firm Grows -- WSJ
DJ
05/15KKR & CO. INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/14KKR : Correction to AppLovin Acquires Machine Zone Article
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KKR-Backed Game Firm Grows -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 02:48am EDT

By Laura Cooper

KKR & Co.-backed AppLovin Corp. is expanding by acquiring mobile game developer Machine Zone Inc. and its free-to-play multiuser online games, including "Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire."

As a result of the deal, AppLovin will have almost 800 employees and expected annual revenue of $1.5 billion, according to Herald Chen, the president and chief financial officer who joined AppLovin from KKR last year. Mr. Chen didn't disclose the size of the deal.

Mr. Chen -- who led KKR's Americas technology, media and telecommunications business -- helped craft the firm's $400 million investment in AppLovin in 2018, a deal that valued the company at $2 billion.

Founded in 2012, AppLovin includes a mobile games marketing platform as well as a games and studio business. It has partnered with game developers to help them finance and market their products.

AppLovin's latest acquisition will add a new suite of games to its mobile offerings, including Machine Zone's "Game of War: Fire Age" and "Mobile Strike." AppLovin has traditionally focused on matching and puzzle games, Mr. Chen said.

Popular games can bring in tens of millions of players each month. Before the acquisition, AppLovin had about 30 million daily active users of games from its studios and about 500 million across its entire platform.

Machine Zone has received investments from Y Combinator Management LLC, Anthos Capital LP, Menlo Ventures Management LP and JPMorgan Chase & Co., according to the company. JPMorgan Chase will remain an investor in the company following the deal.

AppLovin previously considered gearing up for an initial public offering this year. But at this stage, Mr. Chen said the company is in no rush to go public, adding that the business has been finding multiple acquisition opportunities, having done more than a dozen deals since KKR invested.

If the window for IPOs opened, Mr. Chen said mobile-game companies like AppLovin would be well-positioned to go public.

Mr. Chen said that despite disruption from the coronavirus pandemic, the company continues to perform. He said that current conditions have had a neutral to positive impact on the business.

Corrections & Amplifications Before its Machine Zone acquisition, AppLovin had about 30 million daily active users of games from its studios. An earlier version of this article incorrectly said it had about 300 million such users. (Corrected on May 14.)

Write to Laura Cooper at laura.cooper@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHASE CORPORATION 2.21% 86.58 Delayed Quote.-26.92%
INVESTMENT HOLDING GROUP Q.S.C. 0.66% 0.457 End-of-day quote.0.66%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 4.15% 87.52 Delayed Quote.-37.22%
KKR & CO. INC. 1.97% 24.85 Delayed Quote.-14.81%
MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS CO.,LTD. -1.49% 991 End-of-day quote.-4.34%
REVENUE GROUP -2.46% 1.19 End-of-day quote.-2.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on KKR & CO. INC.
02:48aKKR-Backed Game Firm Grows -- WSJ
DJ
05/15KKR & CO. INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/14KKR : Correction to AppLovin Acquires Machine Zone Article
DJ
05/14KKR & CO. INC. : - Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference 2020
AQ
05/14KKR-Backed Mobile Game Company AppLovin Acquires Machine Zone
DJ
05/13KKR : Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference 2020
BU
05/12COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : to Sell Stake in Wealth Management Arm to KKR -..
DJ
05/12KKR : CBA Announces Agreement to Sell 55% Stake in Colonial First State to KKR
BU
05/12COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : to Sell Stake in Wealth Management Arm to KKR
DJ
05/11KKR : & CO. INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 768 M
EBIT 2020 1 608 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 14 209 M
Yield 2020 2,17%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 15,9x
EV / Sales2021 12,1x
Capitalization 13 882 M
Chart KKR & CO. INC.
Duration : Period :
KKR & Co. Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO. INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 32,82  $
Last Close Price 24,85  $
Spread / Highest target 56,9%
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,65%
Managers
NameTitle
Henry R. Kravis Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
George Rosenberg Roberts Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Robert H. Lewin Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KKR & CO. INC.-14.81%13 882
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-10.40%34 040
LEGAL & GENERAL-38.05%14 094
AMUNDI-16.45%13 162
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC-18.86%9 224
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-30.60%8 584
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group