KKR & Co. Inc. : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) announced today that it plans to release its
financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 on Friday,
February 1, 2019, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock
Exchange.
A conference call to discuss KKR’s financial results will be held on
Friday, February 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call may be
accessed by dialing (877) 303-2917 (U.S. callers) or +1 (253) 237-1135
(non-U.S. callers); a pass code is not required. Additionally, the
conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and may be
accessed through the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at http://ir.kkr.com/kkr_ir/kkr_events.cfm.
A slide presentation containing supplemental commentary will be
referenced on the call and may also be accessed through this website in
advance of the call.
A replay of the live broadcast will be available on KKR’s website or by
dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S. callers) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (non-U.S.
callers), pass code 6389788, beginning approximately two hours after the
broadcast.
ABOUT KKR
KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple
alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy,
infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic partners that
manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns
for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment
approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value
creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital
alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides
financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital
markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the
activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR
& Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com
and on Twitter @KKR_Co.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005044/en/