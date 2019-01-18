Log in
KKR & Co. Inc. : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

01/18/2019 | 06:31am EST

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 on Friday, February 1, 2019, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call to discuss KKR’s financial results will be held on Friday, February 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 303-2917 (U.S. callers) or +1 (253) 237-1135 (non-U.S. callers); a pass code is not required. Additionally, the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and may be accessed through the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at http://ir.kkr.com/kkr_ir/kkr_events.cfm. A slide presentation containing supplemental commentary will be referenced on the call and may also be accessed through this website in advance of the call.

A replay of the live broadcast will be available on KKR’s website or by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S. callers) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (non-U.S. callers), pass code 6389788, beginning approximately two hours after the broadcast.

ABOUT KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.


© Business Wire 2019
Consensus
