KKR : Companies Stuck in Continuously Reactive Cybersecurity Response Cycle, Optiv Security Report Finds

IT decision makers are facing major challenges between dynamic
adversaries, significant legislation and regulation requirements,
business digital transformation needs, and a rapidly-growing array of
technology solutions. Ideally, business requirements would be the key
motivator for an organisation’s approach to cybersecurity strategy. But,
nearly two out of three U.K.-based IT and security decision makers say
their security programme is continuously reactive due to constantly
changing legislation, threats, and other external factors, according to
a new research report from Optiv
Security. The report, “Enterprise
Attitudes to Cybersecurity: Tackling the Modern Threat Landscape,”
takes an in-depth look at modern cybersecurity practices, as well as
evolving requirements and strategies to balance risk and business
acceleration.
The changing technology landscape is having a large influence on
cybersecurity strategy. The proliferation of mobile applications has
either a major or significant impact on 79 percent of businesses – even
more so than the need to understand gaps in their current security
programmes. Cloud-based technologies follow closely behind, with 77
percent citing the migration to the cloud as having either a major or
significant impact.
“Security teams that focus purely on the external threat are being left
behind by the pace of business and digital change,” said Simon Church,
Optiv’s general manager and executive vice president, Europe. “We are
seeing a significant shift to a ‘business-first’ perspective among cyber
leaders, which balances risk with the imperatives of the modern
enterprise. However, many organisations are still married to the
antiquated outside-in model, which is predicated on buying security
technologies based on the latest trends and vulnerabilities in a problem
and response manner. This approach allows the landscape, rather than
enterprise objectives, to dictate security infrastructure and
operations, and often ignores the other important elements of a
successful security programme - people and process.”
The research also finds that wider business buy-in is a challenge.
Nearly three in five IT leaders feel that obtaining buy-in for their
security programmes is tough, primarily because of a lack of
understanding from the board. Almost a third view this lack of
understanding as a primary roadblock to delivering their preferred
strategy, and just 23 percent feel like the rest of the business
understands their security strategy extremely well. In 56 percent of
businesses, IT formulates a security programme strategy, but requires
board sign off to begin. And, in nearly a quarter of cases, the board
dictates the strategy down to the organisation.
“Many organisations struggle to successfully measure and report
cybersecurity ROI against corporate business goals,” said Church. “In
fact, according to our research only one third of organisations actually
report back to their business on the success of their programme with
either a live dashboard or regular reports showing key metrics. By
strengthening reporting, IT decision makers can better secure buy-in and
demonstrate the value of their security strategies and solutions.”
The research identifies that more than a quarter of respondents believe
their security works extremely well. But increasingly, enterprises don’t
just want effectiveness. They want simplicity. When asked how much
emphasis businesses would place on different factors if they could
rebuild their programmes from scratch, respondents say they would put 32
percent of their focus on simplicity, a 9 percent increase over current
state.
“The challenge is that the world continues to change and evolve at an
accelerating pace,” said Church. “Everyone is aware of the exponential
growth and the impact on global economies and businesses due to
globalisation, internet and cloud business models, digital
transformation, mobility – all radically changing industries that are
being completely re-invented. The result of these transformations, and
the existing security approach, is a cyber world that is overly and
unnecessarily complex and underperforming. Our research confirms that
the industry needs a new perspective, a new approach, and a new delivery
and consumption model for cybersecurity that results in better outcomes.
The industry needs an approach that puts business strategy and risk at
the heart of cyber decision-making.”
To read the full report, please visit
Optiv’s website.
Methodology
Optiv launched an independent research series to
discover how IT decision makers approach cybersecurity. To produce its
research and resulting report, Optiv worked with London-based research
agency, Loudhouse. Loudhouse is an independent agency that specialises
in technology and B2B research for global brands.
Loudhouse conducted online interviews with 100 U.K.-based IT and
security decision makers at enterprise businesses (1000+ employees), to
understand their current strategies, challenges and aspirations with
regards to cybersecurity. Respondents were drawn from a range of
sectors, with job roles including IT director, CIO and CISO.
Follow Optiv
Twitter: www.twitter.com/optiv
LinkedIn:
www.linkedin.com/company/optiv-inc
Facebook:
www.facebook.com/optivinc
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/c/OptivInc
Blog:
www.optiv.com/resources/blog
Newsletter:
www.optiv.com/optiv-advisor
About Optiv Security
Optiv helps clients plan, build and run
successful cybersecurity programmes that achieve business objectives
through our depth and breadth of cyber security offerings, extensive
capabilities and proven expertise in cyber security strategy, managed
security services, incident response, risk and compliance, security
consulting, training and support, integration and architecture services,
and security technology. Optiv maintains premium partnerships with more
than 350 of the leading security technology manufacturers. For more
information, visit www.optiv.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005197/en/