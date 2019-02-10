KKR : Completes Acquisition of Ramky Enviro Engineers

Global investment firm KKR and Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited ("REEL" or
the "Company"), a leading provider of environmental services and
solutions in India and overseas, today announced the completion of their
previously announced transaction. Under the terms of the transaction,
KKR has acquired a 60% stake in REEL for approximately US$510 million
via a combination of primary and secondary investments. In addition to
investing in REEL from its KKR Asian Fund III, the investment is part of
KKR’s Global Impact strategy, which is focused on identifying and
investing behind businesses with positive social or environmental impact
that measurably contribute solutions to one or more of the United
Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190210005039/en/
M. Goutham Reddy, Managing Director & CEO of REEL, said, “India is home
to some of the world’s most pressing waste management needs, and REEL
has an important role to play in providing critical solutions to
communities across the country. KKR’s expertise in environmental issue
management, extensive global and local resources, and aligned vision to
enact positive change makes KKR the ideal partner to help us keep pace
with the environmental challenges facing our society and provide
impactful solutions. We are off to a great start with multiple strong
hires added to the management team and process enhancements work to
better our ESG efforts.”
Rupen Jhaveri, Managing Director at KKR, added, “Supporting promising
companies that offer solutions to global challenges in areas such as the
environment, health and human capital has become an increasingly
important focus for KKR worldwide. REEL is exemplary in being a
comprehensive environmental management company whose work supports the
Swachh Bharat (Clean India) Mission to reduce pollution and improve
critical sanitation infrastructure nationwide. We are confident that,
with our industry experience and resources, REEL will be better
positioned to achieve its social mission over the long term.”
Robert Antablin and Ken Mehlman, Co-Heads of KKR Global Impact, said,
“Responsibly managing waste is a critical global challenge, particularly
in one of the world’s fastest growing nations. We believe REEL will
address this critical need while advancing two of the United Nations
Sustainable Development Goals.”
Over the last decade, KKR has been a leader in driving and protecting
value throughout the firm’s private markets portfolio through thoughtful
Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) management, as well as
measuring and reporting on performance to the public and investors. The
firm also has a history of investing in businesses that promote
sustainable solutions to societal challenges. This experience of
responsible investment combined with a changing landscape of global
challenges led to KKR’s decision to create a dedicated Global Impact
business in 2018. KKR’s Impact strategy and investment in REEL will
build on this experience.
****
About Ramky Enviro Engineers
Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited ("REEL") is a leading provider of
comprehensive environmental management services. Through the provision
of its technical and operational expertise, REEL offers cost-effective,
custom solutions to a variety of complex environmental needs across
areas including Industrial, Municipal and Medical Waste Management,
Wastewater and Water Treatment, Environmental Services, Recycling and
Remediation, among others. REEL today operates waste treatment
facilities in more than 60 locations across India, Singapore, the Middle
East, and Africa. The Company handles 3.5 million tons of municipal
waste, 1 million tons of industrial waste, and caters to 20,000
healthcare establishments. Many of REEL's facilities are ISO 9001-, ISO
14001-, ISO 17025- and OHSAS 18001-certified to ensure excellence in
environmental and waste management. For more information, visit: http://ramkyenviroengineers.com.
About KKR
KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple
alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy,
infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic partners that
manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns
for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment
approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value
creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital
alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides
financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital
markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the
activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR
& Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and
on Twitter @KKR_Co.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190210005039/en/