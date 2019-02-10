KKR : Completes Acquisition of Ramky Enviro Engineers

KKR Global Impact Makes Second Investment

Global investment firm KKR and Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited ("REEL" or the "Company"), a leading provider of environmental services and solutions in India and overseas, today announced the completion of their previously announced transaction. Under the terms of the transaction, KKR has acquired a 60% stake in REEL for approximately US$510 million via a combination of primary and secondary investments. In addition to investing in REEL from its KKR Asian Fund III, the investment is part of KKR’s Global Impact strategy, which is focused on identifying and investing behind businesses with positive social or environmental impact that measurably contribute solutions to one or more of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

M. Goutham Reddy, Managing Director & CEO of REEL, said, “India is home to some of the world’s most pressing waste management needs, and REEL has an important role to play in providing critical solutions to communities across the country. KKR’s expertise in environmental issue management, extensive global and local resources, and aligned vision to enact positive change makes KKR the ideal partner to help us keep pace with the environmental challenges facing our society and provide impactful solutions. We are off to a great start with multiple strong hires added to the management team and process enhancements work to better our ESG efforts.”

Rupen Jhaveri, Managing Director at KKR, added, “Supporting promising companies that offer solutions to global challenges in areas such as the environment, health and human capital has become an increasingly important focus for KKR worldwide. REEL is exemplary in being a comprehensive environmental management company whose work supports the Swachh Bharat (Clean India) Mission to reduce pollution and improve critical sanitation infrastructure nationwide. We are confident that, with our industry experience and resources, REEL will be better positioned to achieve its social mission over the long term.”

Robert Antablin and Ken Mehlman, Co-Heads of KKR Global Impact, said, “Responsibly managing waste is a critical global challenge, particularly in one of the world’s fastest growing nations. We believe REEL will address this critical need while advancing two of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”

Over the last decade, KKR has been a leader in driving and protecting value throughout the firm’s private markets portfolio through thoughtful Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) management, as well as measuring and reporting on performance to the public and investors. The firm also has a history of investing in businesses that promote sustainable solutions to societal challenges. This experience of responsible investment combined with a changing landscape of global challenges led to KKR’s decision to create a dedicated Global Impact business in 2018. KKR’s Impact strategy and investment in REEL will build on this experience.

About Ramky Enviro Engineers

Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited ("REEL") is a leading provider of comprehensive environmental management services. Through the provision of its technical and operational expertise, REEL offers cost-effective, custom solutions to a variety of complex environmental needs across areas including Industrial, Municipal and Medical Waste Management, Wastewater and Water Treatment, Environmental Services, Recycling and Remediation, among others. REEL today operates waste treatment facilities in more than 60 locations across India, Singapore, the Middle East, and Africa. The Company handles 3.5 million tons of municipal waste, 1 million tons of industrial waste, and caters to 20,000 healthcare establishments. Many of REEL's facilities are ISO 9001-, ISO 14001-, ISO 17025- and OHSAS 18001-certified to ensure excellence in environmental and waste management. For more information, visit: http://ramkyenviroengineers.com.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

