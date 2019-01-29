KKR : Consortium Completes LCY Transaction

LCY Chemical Corp. (“LCY” or the “Company”) and global investment firm
KKR today announced the completion of the previously announced share
exchange and purchase transaction under which the KKR-led consortium has
acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of LCY, for TWD 56 per
share in cash, adjusted to include a TWD 2.90 per share dividend
(rounded to the nearest TWD 0.01) (ex-dividend offer price is TWD
53.10 per share), representing a total market capitalization of
approximately TWD 47.8 billion (USD 1.56 billion).
As a result of the completion of the share exchange and purchase, LCY
becomes a private company and was delisted from the Taiwan Stock
Exchange.
TH Hong, Chairman of LCY, said, “We are thrilled to embark on the next
stage of LCY’s growth by welcoming KKR as a long-term partner. KKR has a
demonstrated track record of supporting the growth and success of
companies globally and we want to leverage their expertise to accelerate
our strategy and enable us to better anticipate and meet the evolving
needs of our customers in Taiwan and worldwide.”
Paul Yang, Member and Head of KKR Greater China, added, “LCY is a truly
differentiated, high-performing company in the field of petrochemicals,
with a strong team that is dedicated to quality and innovation. We are
excited to support LCY as a constructive partner to enhance the
Company’s strategy and competitive strength by investing in its people
and facilities in Taiwan and overseas.”
LCY will maintain its corporate headquarters in Taipei, its existing
global distribution and sales networks and its production plants
in Taiwan, mainland China and the United States. KKR made its investment
from its Asian Fund III.
About LCY Chemical Corp.
Founded in 1965, LCY CHEMICAL CORP aims at improving the quality of life
and has been in petrochemical business for more than 50 years. Product
portfolios include methanol, solvents, electronic-grade chemicals,
rubbers and performance plastics. For more details, visit LCY CHEMICAL
CORP. website: http://www.lcygroup.com/lcy/en/.
About KKR
KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple
alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy,
infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic partners that
manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns
for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment
approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value
creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital
alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides
financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital
markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the
activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR
& Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com
and on Twitter @KKR_Co.
