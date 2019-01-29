Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  KKR & Co Inc    KKR

KKR & CO INC (KKR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

KKR : Consortium Completes LCY Transaction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 08:31pm EST

LCY Chemical Corp. (“LCY” or the “Company”) and global investment firm KKR today announced the completion of the previously announced share exchange and purchase transaction under which the KKR-led consortium has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of LCY, for TWD 56 per share in cash, adjusted to include a TWD 2.90 per share dividend (rounded to the nearest TWD 0.01) (ex-dividend offer price is TWD 53.10 per share), representing a total market capitalization of approximately TWD 47.8 billion (USD 1.56 billion).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005982/en/

As a result of the completion of the share exchange and purchase, LCY becomes a private company and was delisted from the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

TH Hong, Chairman of LCY, said, “We are thrilled to embark on the next stage of LCY’s growth by welcoming KKR as a long-term partner. KKR has a demonstrated track record of supporting the growth and success of companies globally and we want to leverage their expertise to accelerate our strategy and enable us to better anticipate and meet the evolving needs of our customers in Taiwan and worldwide.”

Paul Yang, Member and Head of KKR Greater China, added, “LCY is a truly differentiated, high-performing company in the field of petrochemicals, with a strong team that is dedicated to quality and innovation. We are excited to support LCY as a constructive partner to enhance the Company’s strategy and competitive strength by investing in its people and facilities in Taiwan and overseas.”

LCY will maintain its corporate headquarters in Taipei, its existing global distribution and sales networks and its production plants in Taiwan, mainland China and the United States. KKR made its investment from its Asian Fund III.

****

About LCY Chemical Corp.

Founded in 1965, LCY CHEMICAL CORP aims at improving the quality of life and has been in petrochemical business for more than 50 years. Product portfolios include methanol, solvents, electronic-grade chemicals, rubbers and performance plastics. For more details, visit LCY CHEMICAL CORP. website: http://www.lcygroup.com/lcy/en/.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KKR & CO INC
08:31pKKR : Consortium Completes LCY Transaction
BU
01/22PREFERRED BIDDERS FOR ELIOR'S AREAS : sources
RE
01/21EXCLUSIVE : Private equity firms circling Nestle's skin health business - source..
RE
01/21KKR & CO. INC. : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
AQ
01/21Private equity firms circling Nestle's skin health business - sources
RE
01/18KKR & CO. INC. : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
BU
01/17Ferrero short-listed for auction of Campbell Soup's international business - ..
RE
01/14FCA reviewing Italy plan after new taxes for polluting cars
RE
01/11Indonesia's plans to regulate ride-hailing rates threaten Grab, Go-Jek models
RE
01/09KKR : David Luboff Joins KKR as Member and Head of Asia Pacific Infrastructure
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 790 M
EBIT 2018 1 878 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,61%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,02x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,26x
Capitalization 19 031 M
Chart KKR & CO INC
Duration : Period :
KKR & Co Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 28,0 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henry R. Kravis Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
George Rosenberg Roberts Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-President, Co-COO & Director
William Joseph Janetschek Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KKR & CO INC14.42%19 031
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP2.31%22 730
LEGAL & GENERAL10.52%20 023
AMUNDI7.43%11 440
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN-2.81%11 215
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC1.09%8 589
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.