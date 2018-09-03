KKR : Daan Knottenbelt Joins KKR’s European Senior Team

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announces the appointment
of Daan Knottenbelt as a Member, effective from 20 August. Daan will
lead KKR’s Financial Services coverage in EMEA as a member of the
Private Equity team, and will also lead coverage of the Benelux region.
Daan joins KKR from Palamon Capital Partners in London where he was a
Partner and member of the firm’s Operating Committee. Daan joined
Palamon in 2000 from McKinsey, where he worked in the UK, US, the
Netherlands, and Belgium. He has more than 18 years of investment
experience focusing on financial services, including in payments, wealth
management, consumer credit, and insurance. At Palamon he was involved
in several high-profile and successful investments in European
businesses with significant global scale, including Towry, Currencies
Direct, Loyalty Partner, and SAV Credit (now "Newday").
Johannes Huth, Member and Head of KKR EMEA, said: “Daan’s track record
as an investor and his reputation as a strong leader will make him an
invaluable addition to our private equity team in Europe. We are
delighted that KKR can benefit from his deep sector knowledge in
financial services and local market experience in the Netherlands and
Belgium.”
Daan is the newest addition to KKR EMEA’s senior private equity team,
following the appointments of Iñaki Cobo Bachiller as a Member, Head of
EMEA Healthcare and Timothy Franks as a Member, Head of EMEA Consumer &
Retail and Head of UK. Led by Johannes Huth for nearly 20 years, the
European senior team of eight Members and ten Directors has on average
20 years’ experience in private equity. The full European PE team
currently has around 60 professionals dedicated to monitoring and
sourcing investments across Europe, representing 13 different European
nationalities and speaking 17 languages.
KKR has been present in Europe for 20 years and in that timeframe, KKR’s
private equity platform has invested approximately $20 billion in 57
major European companies.
-ends-
About KKR
KKR is a leading global investment firm that
manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity,
energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic manager
partnerships that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive
investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and
disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and
driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR
invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund
investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities
through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments
may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional
information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR), please visit KKR's website
at www.kkr.com
and on Twitter @KKR_Co.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180903005023/en/