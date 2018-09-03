KKR : Daan Knottenbelt Joins KKR’s European Senior Team

Senior hire brings 18 years' investment experience

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announces the appointment of Daan Knottenbelt as a Member, effective from 20 August. Daan will lead KKR’s Financial Services coverage in EMEA as a member of the Private Equity team, and will also lead coverage of the Benelux region.

Daan joins KKR from Palamon Capital Partners in London where he was a Partner and member of the firm’s Operating Committee. Daan joined Palamon in 2000 from McKinsey, where he worked in the UK, US, the Netherlands, and Belgium. He has more than 18 years of investment experience focusing on financial services, including in payments, wealth management, consumer credit, and insurance. At Palamon he was involved in several high-profile and successful investments in European businesses with significant global scale, including Towry, Currencies Direct, Loyalty Partner, and SAV Credit (now "Newday").

Johannes Huth, Member and Head of KKR EMEA, said: “Daan’s track record as an investor and his reputation as a strong leader will make him an invaluable addition to our private equity team in Europe. We are delighted that KKR can benefit from his deep sector knowledge in financial services and local market experience in the Netherlands and Belgium.”

Daan is the newest addition to KKR EMEA’s senior private equity team, following the appointments of Iñaki Cobo Bachiller as a Member, Head of EMEA Healthcare and Timothy Franks as a Member, Head of EMEA Consumer & Retail and Head of UK. Led by Johannes Huth for nearly 20 years, the European senior team of eight Members and ten Directors has on average 20 years’ experience in private equity. The full European PE team currently has around 60 professionals dedicated to monitoring and sourcing investments across Europe, representing 13 different European nationalities and speaking 17 languages.

KKR has been present in Europe for 20 years and in that timeframe, KKR’s private equity platform has invested approximately $20 billion in 57 major European companies.

-ends-

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic manager partnerships that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180903005023/en/