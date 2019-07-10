Log in
KKR Enters Exclusive Negotiations With GBL for Webhelp Group

07/10/2019 | 03:15am EDT

By P.R. Venkat

U.S. private-equity firm KKR & Co. said it is in exclusive talks to sell its majority stake in a business-process-outsourcing company to Groupe Bruxelles Lambert, based on an enterprise value of 2.40 billion euros ($2.69 billion).

KKR plans to complete the sale of U.K.-based Webhelp group by the fourth quarter of this year, it said Wednesday.

KKR had acquired a majority stake in Webhelp in 2015. Webhelp specializes in customer experience and payment services, in addition to sales and marketing services across voice, social and digital channels.

KKR has investments across sectors ranging from consumer to healthcare and real estate. As of March 31, it had $199.5 billion in assets under management. Belgium-based GBL is an investment holding company with a portfolio value of EUR18.7 billion with investments in companies such as Adidas AG and LafargeHolcim Ltd.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG -0.59% 279.8 Delayed Quote.54.44%
ADIDAS AG (ADR) End-of-day quote.
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT 0.46% 86.8 Delayed Quote.13.56%
KKR & CO INC 2.72% 26.09 Delayed Quote.32.91%
LAFARGEHOLCIM 0.92% 48.36 Delayed Quote.18.32%
LAFARGEHOLCIM 0.67% 43.5 Real-time Quote.20.60%
PARGESA HOLDING 0.00% 74.85 Delayed Quote.5.65%
