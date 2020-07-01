Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  KKR & Co. Inc.    KKR

KKR & CO. INC.

(KKR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KKR : Grows Real Estate Industrial Portfolio with New Acquisitions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 07:32am EDT

Acquisitions are the First Industrial Assets in KKR’s Core Plus Real Estate Strategy

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the acquisition of two industrial distribution properties totaling approximately 2.5 million square feet for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $260 million. The two properties are the first industrial properties acquired by KKR’s core plus real estate strategy.

The newly acquired properties are located in major markets of Chicago and Charlotte. Both are state of the art fulfillment centers with an average vintage 2017. The properties were 100% leased at acquisition to a high quality, investment grade tenancy on a long term basis. The properties were acquired through separate transactions with two different sellers.

“We are excited to increase our footprint in these major distribution markets with the addition of two high quality, stable assets,” said Roger Morales, KKR Partner and Head of Commercial Real Estate Acquisitions in the Americas. “We believe that the current environment will lead to continued acceleration of e-commerce penetration which drives demand for large modern distribution centers like the ones we are acquiring. Logistics real estate represents a growth opportunity as more and more U.S. consumers migrate to shopping online.”

KKR owns over 12 million square feet of industrial property in strategic locations near major metropolitan areas across the U.S. Since launching a dedicated real estate platform in 2011, KKR Real Estate has grown to approximately $11.8 billion in AUM across the U.S., Europe and Asia as of March 31, 2020. The global real estate team consists of over 85 dedicated investment professionals, spanning both the equity and credit businesses.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on KKR & CO. INC.
07:32aKKR : Grows Real Estate Industrial Portfolio with New Acquisitions
BU
03:01aKKR : Appoints Adam Warby as Senior Advisor and Member of the European Portfolio..
BU
06/30Domestic consolidation to drive Asia M&A revival during coronavirus fallout
RE
06/30Tim Tam maker Arnott's loses 50 jobs in first cuts since KKR buyout
RE
06/29KKR, Apollo Among Potential Buyers of NAB Unit, Reuters Reports
DJ
06/29Coty to buy 20% stake in Kim Kardashian West's $1 billion beauty line
RE
06/29KKR : Leads $48M Round into Stock Digital Content Platform Artlist
BU
06/29KKR, APOLLO AMONG SUITORS FOR NATION : sources
RE
06/28KKR : Acquires Stake in First Gen through Voluntary Tender Offer
BU
06/27Carlyle buys 20% stake in Piramal Pharma businesses
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 777 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 14 130 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,75%
Capitalization 17 251 M 17 251 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 17,7x
Nbr of Employees 1 384
Free-Float 61,6%
Chart KKR & CO. INC.
Duration : Period :
KKR & Co. Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO. INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 35,08 $
Last Close Price 30,88 $
Spread / Highest target 45,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Henry R. Kravis Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
George Rosenberg Roberts Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Robert H. Lewin Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KKR & CO. INC.5.86%17 251
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.1.29%38 482
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-27.10%16 232
AMUNDI-0.29%15 753
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-19.28%10 387
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-13.03%9 728
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group