KKR H : ldings L.P.

(1)

On August 8, 2018, KKR Holdings L.P. distributed 1,000,769 KKR Group Partnership Units (which refers collectively to Class A partner interests in each of KKR Management Holdings L.P., KKR Fund Holdings L.P. and KKR International Holdings L.P.) along with corresponding shares of Class C common stock of KKR & Co. Inc. to certain KKR employees and other persons. These KKR Group Partnership Units together with corresponding shares of Class C common stock were exchanged by those employees and other persons for shares of Class A common stock of KKR & Co. Inc. on a one-for-one basis pursuant to an exchange agreement as contemplated by KKR & Co. Inc.'s prospectus dated September 21, 2011, filed with the SEC on September 23, 2011. As a result, KKR & Co. Inc.'s percentage ownership in the KKR Group Partnerships (consisting of KKR Management Holdings L.P., KKR Fund Holdings L.P. and KKR International Holdings L.P.) increased, and KKR Holdings L.P.'s percentage ownership in them decreased.