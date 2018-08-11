KKR H : ldings L.P.

On August 8, 2018, KKR Holdings L.P. distributed 1,000,769 KKR Group Partnership Units (which refers collectively to Class A partner interests in each of KKR Management Holdings L.P., KKR Fund Holdings L.P. and KKR International Holdings L.P.) along with corresponding shares of Class C common stock of KKR & Co. Inc. to certain KKR employees and other persons. These KKR Group Partnership Units together with corresponding shares of Class C common stock were exchanged by those employees and other persons for shares of Class A common stock of KKR & Co. Inc. on a one-for-one basis pursuant to an exchange agreement as contemplated by KKR & Co. Inc.'s prospectus dated September 21, 2011, filed with the SEC on September 23, 2011. As a result, KKR & Co. Inc.'s percentage ownership in the KKR Group Partnerships (consisting of KKR Management Holdings L.P., KKR Fund Holdings L.P. and KKR International Holdings L.P.) increased, and KKR Holdings L.P.'s percentage ownership in them decreased.
On July 1, 2018, KKR & Co. L.P., a Delaware limited partnership, converted into a Delaware corporation named KKR & Co. Inc. As a result of such conversion, each common unit of KKR & Co. L.P. was converted into a share of Class A common stock of KKR & Co. Inc. and each special voting unit of KKR & Co. L.P. was converted into a share of Class C common stock of KKR & Co. Inc.
Pursuant to Rule 16a-1(a)(4) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Reporting Person states that this filing shall not be an admission that the Reporting Person is the beneficial owner of any of the securities reported herein, and the Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of such securities except to the extent of the Reporting Person's pecuniary interest therein.
