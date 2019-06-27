KKR : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

Immediately prior to the closing of the Issuer's initial public offering (the "IPO"), all outstanding units in BridgeBio Pharma LLC (the "LLC") will be exchanged for shares of Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share (the "Common Stock"), of the Issuer in an exempt transaction pursuant to Rules 16b-3,16b-6 and 16b-7 (the "Reorganization"). In connection with the Reorganization, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Issuer will be merged with and into the LLC, and shares of Common Stock will be allocated to the holders of outstanding units in the LLC pursuant to the distribution provisions of the Fourth Amended and Restated Limited Liability Company Agreement of the LLC, dated November 20, 2018, as amended, based upon the liquidation value of the LLC, assuming it is liquidated immediately prior to the closing of the IPO with a value implied by the IPO price of $17.00 per share. The LLC units have no expiration date.
Represents shares of Common Stock issuable in the Reorganization in exchange for Series B Preferred Units in the LLC held by the Reporting Persons.
Represents shares of Common Stock issuable in the Reorganization in exchange for Series C Preferred Units in the LLC held by the Reporting Persons.
Represents shares of Common Stock issuable in the Reorganization in exchange for Series D Preferred Units in the LLC held by the Reporting Persons.
The securities of the Issuer are held by KKR Genetic Disorder L.P. KKR Genetic Disorder GP LLC, as the general partner of KKR Genetic Disorder L.P., KKR Management Holdings L.P., as the sole member of KKR Genetic Disorder GP LLC, KKR Management Holdings Corp., as the general partner of KKR Management Holdings L.P., KKR Group Holdings Corp., as the sole shareholder of KKR Management Holdings Corp., KKR & Co. Inc., as the sole shareholder of KKR Group Holdings Corp., KKR Management LLC, as the Class B common stockholder of KKR & Co. Inc., and Messrs. Henry R. Kravis and George R. Roberts, as the designated members of KKR Management LLC, may be deemed to be the beneficial owners having shared voting and investment power with respect to the shares described above. Each of Messrs. Kravis and Roberts disclaims beneficial ownership of the shares held by KKR Genetic Disorder L.P.
Remarks:
Exhibit 24 - Powers of Attorney
KKR GENETIC DISORDER
L.P., By: KKR Genetic Disorder GP LLC, its general
partner, By: /s/ Terence
Gallagher, Name: Terence
Gallagher, Title: Attorney-in- fact for William J. Janetschek, Chief Financial Officer
KKR GENETIC DISORDER
GP LLC, By: /s/ Terence
Gallagher, Name: Terence
Gallagher, Title: Attorney-in- fact for William J. Janetschek, Chief Financial Officer
KKR MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS L.P., By: KKR Management Holdings Corp., its general partner, By: /s/ Terence Gallagher, Name:
Terence Gallagher, Title: Attorney-in-fact for William J. Janetschek, Chief Financial
Officer
KKR MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS CORP., By: /s/
Terence Gallagher, Name:
Terence Gallagher, Title: Attorney-in-fact for William J. Janetschek, Chief Financial
Officer
06/27/2019
06/27/2019
06/27/2019
06/27/2019
KKR GROUP HOLDINGS CORP., By: /s/ Terence Gallagher, Name: Terence Gallagher, Title: Attorney-in- fact for William J. Janetschek, Chief Financial Officer
KKR & CO. INC., By: /s/ Terence Gallagher, Name:
Terence Gallagher, Title: Attorney-in-fact for William J. Janetschek, Chief Financial
Officer
KKR MANAGEMENT LLC, By: /s/ Terence Gallagher, Name: Terence Gallagher. Title: Attorney-in-fact for William J. Janetschek, Chief Financial Officer
HENRY R. KRAVIS, By: /s/
Terence Gallagher, Name:
Terence Gallagher, Title:
Attorney-in-fact
GEORGE R. ROBERTS, By: /s/ Terence Gallagher, Name:
Terence Gallagher, Title:
Attorney-in-fact
06/27/2019
06/27/2019
06/27/2019
06/27/2019
06/27/2019
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal ViolationsSee 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
POWER OF ATTORNEY
Know all men by these presents that William J. Janetschek does hereby make, constitute and appoint David J. Sorkin, Terence Gallagher, and Christopher B. Lee, or any one of them, as a true and lawful attorney-in-fact of the undersigned with full powers of substitution and revocation, for and in the name, place and stead of the undersigned (both in the undersigned's individual capacity and as a manager or member of any limited liability company, as a partner of any partnership, as an officer of any corporate or other entity, or in the undersigned's capacity in a position similar to the foregoing at any entity, in each case, for which the undersigned is otherwise authorized to sign), to execute and deliver such forms, schedules, statements and other documents as may be required to be filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission with respect to: (i) Sections 13(d), 13(g), 13(f), 13(h) and 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation, Schedule 13D, Schedule 13G, Form 13F, Form 13H, Form 3, Form 4 and Form 5 and (ii) in connection with any applications for EDGAR access codes, including without limitation the Form ID.
/s/ William J. Janetschek
------------------------------
Name: William J. Janetschek
Date: May 28, 2014
POWER OF ATTORNEY
Know all men by these presents that Henry R. Kravis does hereby make, constitute and appoint William J. Janetschek, David J. Sorkin, Terence Gallagher, and Christopher B. Lee, or any one of them, as a true and lawful attorney-in-fact of the undersigned with full powers of substitution and revocation, for and in the name, place and stead of the undersigned (both in the undersigned's individual capacity and as a manager or member of any limited liability company, as a partner of any partnership, as an officer of any corporate or other entity, or in the undersigned's capacity in a position similar to the foregoing at any entity, in each case, for which the undersigned is otherwise authorized to sign), to execute and deliver such forms, schedules, statements and other documents as may be required to be filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission with respect to: (i) Sections 13(d), 13(g), 13(f), 13(h) and 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation, Schedule 13D, Schedule 13G, Form 13F, Form 13H, Form 3, Form 4 and Form 5 and (ii) in connection with any applications for EDGAR access codes, including without limitation the Form ID.
/s/ Henry R. Kravis
------------------------------
Name: Henry R. Kravis
Date: May 28, 2014
POWER OF ATTORNEY
Know all men by these presents that George R. Roberts does hereby make, constitute and appoint William J. Janetschek, David J. Sorkin, Terence Gallagher, and Christopher B. Lee, or any one of them, as a true and lawful attorney-in-fact of the undersigned with full powers of substitution and revocation, for and in the name, place and stead of the undersigned (both in the undersigned's individual capacity and as a manager or member of any limited liability company, as a partner of any partnership, as an officer of any corporate or other entity, or in the undersigned's capacity in a position similar to the foregoing at any entity, in each case, for which the undersigned is otherwise authorized to sign), to execute and deliver such forms, schedules, statements and other documents as may be required to be filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission with respect to: (i) Sections 13(d), 13(g), 13(f), 13(h) and 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation, Schedule 13D, Schedule 13G, Form 13F, Form 13H, Form 3, Form 4 and Form 5 and (ii) in connection with any applications for EDGAR access codes, including without limitation the Form ID.
/s/ George R. Roberts
------------------------------
Name: George R. Roberts
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.