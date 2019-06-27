Log in
KKR : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

06/27/2019

SEC Form 3

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0104

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Date of Event

KKR Genetic Disorder L.P.

Requiring Statement

(Month/Day/Year)

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.[ BBIO ]

06/27/2019

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

9 WEST 57TH STREET, SUITE 4200

(Street)

NEW YORK

NY

10019

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

Director

X 10% Owner

Officer (give title

Other (specify

below)

below)

  1. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
  2. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

Form filed by One Reporting

Person

  • Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)

Form: Direct (D)

(Instr. 5)

or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying

4.

5.

6. Nature of Indirect

Expiration Date

Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

Conversion

Ownership

Beneficial Ownership

(Month/Day/Year)

or

Form:

(Instr. 5)

Exercise

Direct (D)

Amount or

Price of

or Indirect

Date

Expiration

Number of

Derivative

(I) (Instr. 5)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Security

Series B Preferred Units

(1)

(1)

Common Stock

15,859,312(2)

0.00(1)

I

See Footnotes(5)

Series C Preferred Units

(1)

(1)

Common Stock

8,215,295(3)

0.00(1)

I

See Footnotes(5)

Series D Preferred Units

(1)

(1)

Common Stock

10,178,954(4)

0.00(1)

I

See Footnotes(5)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

KKR Genetic Disorder L.P.

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

9 WEST 57TH STREET, SUITE 4200

(Street)

NEW YORK

NY

10019

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

ROBERTS GEORGE R

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

2800 SAND HILL ROAD, SUITE 200

(Street)

MENLO PARK

CA

94025

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

KKR Genetic Disorder GP LLC

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

9 WEST 57TH STREET, SUITE 4200

(Street)

NEW YORK

NY

10019

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

KKR Management Holdings L.P.

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

9 WEST 57TH STREET, SUITE 4200

(Street)

NEW YORK

NY

10019

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

KKR Management Holdings Corp

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

9 WEST 57TH STREET, SUITE 4200

(Street)

NEW YORK

NY

10019

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

KKR Group Holdings Corp.

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

9 WEST 57TH STREET, SUITE 4200

(Street)

NEW YORK

NY

10019

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

KKR Management LLC

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

9 WEST 57TH STREET, SUITE 4200

(Street)

NEW YORK

NY

10019

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

KKR & Co. Inc.

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

9 WEST 57TH STREET, SUITE 4200

(Street)

NEW YORK

NY

10019

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

KRAVIS HENRY R

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

9 WEST 57TH STREET, SUITE 4200

(Street)

NEW YORK

NY

10019

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Immediately prior to the closing of the Issuer's initial public offering (the "IPO"), all outstanding units in BridgeBio Pharma LLC (the "LLC") will be exchanged for shares of Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share (the "Common Stock"), of the Issuer in an exempt transaction pursuant to Rules 16b-3,16b-6 and 16b-7 (the "Reorganization"). In connection with the Reorganization, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Issuer will be merged with and into the LLC, and shares of Common Stock will be allocated to the holders of outstanding units in the LLC pursuant to the distribution provisions of the Fourth Amended and Restated Limited Liability Company Agreement of the LLC, dated November 20, 2018, as amended, based upon the liquidation value of the LLC, assuming it is liquidated immediately prior to the closing of the IPO with a value implied by the IPO price of $17.00 per share. The LLC units have no expiration date.
  2. Represents shares of Common Stock issuable in the Reorganization in exchange for Series B Preferred Units in the LLC held by the Reporting Persons.
  3. Represents shares of Common Stock issuable in the Reorganization in exchange for Series C Preferred Units in the LLC held by the Reporting Persons.
  4. Represents shares of Common Stock issuable in the Reorganization in exchange for Series D Preferred Units in the LLC held by the Reporting Persons.
  5. The securities of the Issuer are held by KKR Genetic Disorder L.P. KKR Genetic Disorder GP LLC, as the general partner of KKR Genetic Disorder L.P., KKR Management Holdings L.P., as the sole member of KKR Genetic Disorder GP LLC, KKR Management Holdings Corp., as the general partner of KKR Management Holdings L.P., KKR Group Holdings Corp., as the sole shareholder of KKR Management Holdings Corp., KKR & Co. Inc., as the sole shareholder of KKR Group Holdings Corp., KKR Management LLC, as the Class B common stockholder of KKR & Co. Inc., and Messrs. Henry R. Kravis and George R. Roberts, as the designated members of KKR Management LLC, may be deemed to be the beneficial owners having shared voting and investment power with respect to the shares described above. Each of Messrs. Kravis and Roberts disclaims beneficial ownership of the shares held by KKR Genetic Disorder L.P.

Remarks:

Exhibit 24 - Powers of Attorney

KKR GENETIC DISORDER

L.P., By: KKR Genetic Disorder GP LLC, its general

partner, By: /s/ Terence

Gallagher, Name: Terence

Gallagher, Title: Attorney-in- fact for William J. Janetschek, Chief Financial Officer

KKR GENETIC DISORDER

GP LLC, By: /s/ Terence

Gallagher, Name: Terence

Gallagher, Title: Attorney-in- fact for William J. Janetschek, Chief Financial Officer

KKR MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS L.P., By: KKR Management Holdings Corp., its general partner, By: /s/ Terence Gallagher, Name:

Terence Gallagher, Title: Attorney-in-fact for William J. Janetschek, Chief Financial

Officer

KKR MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS CORP., By: /s/

Terence Gallagher, Name:

Terence Gallagher, Title: Attorney-in-fact for William J. Janetschek, Chief Financial

Officer

06/27/2019

06/27/2019

06/27/2019

06/27/2019

KKR GROUP HOLDINGS CORP., By: /s/ Terence Gallagher, Name: Terence Gallagher, Title: Attorney-in- fact for William J. Janetschek, Chief Financial Officer

KKR & CO. INC., By: /s/ Terence Gallagher, Name:

Terence Gallagher, Title: Attorney-in-fact for William J. Janetschek, Chief Financial

Officer

KKR MANAGEMENT LLC, By: /s/ Terence Gallagher, Name: Terence Gallagher. Title: Attorney-in-fact for William J. Janetschek, Chief Financial Officer

HENRY R. KRAVIS, By: /s/

Terence Gallagher, Name:

Terence Gallagher, Title:

Attorney-in-fact

GEORGE R. ROBERTS, By: /s/ Terence Gallagher, Name:

Terence Gallagher, Title:

Attorney-in-fact

06/27/2019

06/27/2019

06/27/2019

06/27/2019

06/27/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

POWER OF ATTORNEY

Know all men by these presents that William J. Janetschek does hereby make, constitute and appoint David J. Sorkin, Terence Gallagher, and Christopher B. Lee, or any one of them, as a true and lawful attorney-in-fact of the undersigned with full powers of substitution and revocation, for and in the name, place and stead of the undersigned (both in the undersigned's individual capacity and as a manager or member of any limited liability company, as a partner of any partnership, as an officer of any corporate or other entity, or in the undersigned's capacity in a position similar to the foregoing at any entity, in each case, for which the undersigned is otherwise authorized to sign), to execute and deliver such forms, schedules, statements and other documents as may be required to be filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission with respect to: (i) Sections 13(d), 13(g), 13(f), 13(h) and 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation, Schedule 13D, Schedule 13G, Form 13F, Form 13H, Form 3, Form 4 and Form 5 and (ii) in connection with any applications for EDGAR access codes, including without limitation the Form ID.

/s/ William J. Janetschek

------------------------------

Name: William J. Janetschek

Date: May 28, 2014

POWER OF ATTORNEY

Know all men by these presents that Henry R. Kravis does hereby make, constitute and appoint William J. Janetschek, David J. Sorkin, Terence Gallagher, and Christopher B. Lee, or any one of them, as a true and lawful attorney-in-fact of the undersigned with full powers of substitution and revocation, for and in the name, place and stead of the undersigned (both in the undersigned's individual capacity and as a manager or member of any limited liability company, as a partner of any partnership, as an officer of any corporate or other entity, or in the undersigned's capacity in a position similar to the foregoing at any entity, in each case, for which the undersigned is otherwise authorized to sign), to execute and deliver such forms, schedules, statements and other documents as may be required to be filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission with respect to: (i) Sections 13(d), 13(g), 13(f), 13(h) and 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation, Schedule 13D, Schedule 13G, Form 13F, Form 13H, Form 3, Form 4 and Form 5 and (ii) in connection with any applications for EDGAR access codes, including without limitation the Form ID.

/s/ Henry R. Kravis

------------------------------

Name: Henry R. Kravis

Date: May 28, 2014

POWER OF ATTORNEY

Know all men by these presents that George R. Roberts does hereby make, constitute and appoint William J. Janetschek, David J. Sorkin, Terence Gallagher, and Christopher B. Lee, or any one of them, as a true and lawful attorney-in-fact of the undersigned with full powers of substitution and revocation, for and in the name, place and stead of the undersigned (both in the undersigned's individual capacity and as a manager or member of any limited liability company, as a partner of any partnership, as an officer of any corporate or other entity, or in the undersigned's capacity in a position similar to the foregoing at any entity, in each case, for which the undersigned is otherwise authorized to sign), to execute and deliver such forms, schedules, statements and other documents as may be required to be filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission with respect to: (i) Sections 13(d), 13(g), 13(f), 13(h) and 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation, Schedule 13D, Schedule 13G, Form 13F, Form 13H, Form 3, Form 4 and Form 5 and (ii) in connection with any applications for EDGAR access codes, including without limitation the Form ID.

/s/ George R. Roberts

------------------------------

Name: George R. Roberts

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KKR & Co. Inc. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 22:20:11 UTC
