KKR : Kazuyuki Kido Joins KKR as Managing Director in Japan

0
09/04/2018 | 05:52am CEST

TOKYO - September 4, 2018 - Global investment firm KKR today announced the appointment of Kazuyuki Kido as a Managing Director based in Tokyo, effective immediately.

Mr. Kido brings nearly 30 years of investment and management experience to KKR, including approximately 20 years at Nikko Securities - now known as SMBC Nikko Securities - and Nikko Principal Investments Inc. He managed approximately US$4 billion while at Nikko Principal Investments, which was one of the largest private equity investors backed by balance sheet at the time. While at Nikko Principal Investments, Mr. Kido served as a board member of Tower Records Japan, Seibu Railway, Prince Hotels, StylingLife Holdings, and BELLSYSTEM24 Holdings.

He most recently joins from Simplex Holdings, Inc., where he was the head of the firm's Operations Group, engaging management, leveraged and secondary buyout opportunities. Mr. Kido holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from Meiji University, a J.D. from the University of the Ryukyus School of Law and completed judicial training at the Legal Training and Research Institute.

Hiro Hirano, Member & Chief Executive Officer of KKR Japan, said, 'We are very pleased to have an experienced executive of Kazuyuki's caliber join the firm. With three decades of experience across corporate investments, buyouts and listings, he enhances the depth and experience of our senior Japan team. KKR has a long history of successfully investing in the Japanese market and Kazuyuki's appointment reinforces our long-term commitment to Japan.'

Mr. Kido said, 'KKR has been one of the largest and most active investors in the Japanese market with a track record of helping leading local companies enhance their operations to become even stronger. I am delighted to be joining the firm at a time when Japan has become an increasingly important market for global investment and more Japanese companies seek strategic partners to help them grow. I look forward to working with the KKR team to build on the firm's success.'

KKR has been investing in Japan since 2010. Japan is a core part of KKR's regional and global strategy, and the firm has invested approximately US$2 billion of equity in the market to date in companies including Intelligence, Panasonic Healthcare, Pioneer DJ, Hitachi Koki, Calsonic Kansei and Hitachi Kokusai. In March 2018, KKR strengthened its ties to the market via the issuance of ¥40.3 billion of senior notes to be used for general corporate purposes, including to fund potential acquisitions and investments in Japan.

****

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic manager partnerships that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

Media Contacts
For KKR Asia:
Anita Davis, +852 3602-7335
anita.davis@kkr.com

Finsbury (For KKR Japan)
Nicola McGowan, +81-70-3857-8699
Ayako Okamoto, +81-80-9898-5591
finsburyKKRJapan@finsbury.com

Disclaimer

