KKR & CO. INC.

KKR & CO. INC.

(KKR)
KKR : Optiv and Veracode to Bolster Application Security at Development Stage with Software Assurance as-a-Service

11/21/2019

--New Offering Helps Drive Collaboration Between Security, Development and Operations to Improve Time to Market for Secure Software--

Optiv Security, a security solutions integrator delivering end-to-end cybersecurity solutions, today announced it has partnered with Veracode to improve application security at the development level. The new Software Assurance as-a-Service (SAaaS) offering leverages Optiv’s industry-leading cybersecurity knowledge and Veracode’s robust program management framework and software testing automation technology to help organizations secure web applications without slowing down the speed of development.

“Considering that the majority of web applications are released without being tested for security, our new foundational application security program, in partnership with Veracode, gives organizations confidence to release secure software while reducing risk, time to market and reactive costs,” said Bryan Wiese, division vice president, advisory services for Optiv. “As a security solutions integrator, Optiv is uniquely positioned to help organizations’ plan, build and run any element of their cybersecurity programs, including application security.”

SAaaS assists with the detection, analysis and response to application vulnerabilities and the integration of security and development workflows through:

  • Static Application Security Testing - Recurring analysis of source code is an application prior to it being compiled to find security vulnerabilities.
  • Dynamic Application Security Testing - Securing vulnerability scans on web applications in a running state to identify common security vulnerabilities.
  • Software Composition Analysis - Management for open source repositories and libraries to prevent the use of insecure code in applications.

“The Optiv SAaaS offering, powered by automated software testing from Veracode, brings world class AppSec capabilities to satisfy market demand for software that is secure from the start,” said Leslie Bois, vice president, global channel and alliances at Veracode. “Optiv SAaaS enables modern organizations of all sizes and maturity levels to take advantage of our highly scalable platform and seamless integration to build a customized AppSec program that delivers secure software faster. This offering can help companies empower their development and security teams, lower their security risk, and turn security into a competitive advantage.”

For more information, go to www.optiv.com.

Follow Optiv

Twitter: www.twitter.com/optiv 

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/optiv-inc 

Facebook: www.facebook.com/optivinc 

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/OptivInc 

Blog: https://www.optiv.com/explore-optiv-insights/blog

Optiv Security: Secure Your SecurityTM

Optiv is a security solutions integrator – “one-stop” trusted partner with a singular focus on cybersecurity. Our end-to-end cybersecurity capabilities span risk management and transformation, cyber digital transformation, threat management, cyber operations, identity and data management, and integration and innovation, helping organizations realize stronger, simpler and more cost-efficient cybersecurity programs that support business requirements and outcomes. At Optiv, we are modernizing cybersecurity to enable clients to innovate their consumption models, integrate infrastructure and technology to maximize value, achieve measurable outcomes, and realize complete solutions and business alignment. For more information about Optiv, please visit us at www.optiv.com.


© Business Wire 2019
