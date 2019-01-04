Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  KKR & Co Inc    KKR

KKR & CO INC (KKR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

KKR Puts$1 Billion To Work in Jet-Rental Business -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 08:48am CET

By Doug Cameron

KKR & Co. intends to invest an initial $1 billion in a commercial aircraft venture as part of a push by the private-equity firm into the fast-growing jet-rental business.

The company is targeting planes being sold by other lessors and said Thursday that it will launch a joint venture by acquiring six widebody cargo jets, a segment attracting growing interest from investors because of the expansion by e-commerce specialists such as Amazon.com Inc.

More than 40% of the global airliner fleet is rented from lessors, which have become a crucial source of finance for carriers that are expected to spend $143 billion on new planes this year, according to Boeing Co.

KKR already has a portfolio of more than 60 single-aisle planes in a partnership with DVB Bank SE, a specialist German transportation financier.

The new venture with Altavair LP, a Seattle-based aircraft lessor and financier that manages more than 200 jets for investors, will become the main vehicle for KKR's expansion.

"Scale is important," said Dan Pietrzak, a KKR member, who said the company plans to be opportunistic in acquiring additional assets, which could also include brand-new planes.

While private-equity firms have been active in aircraft finance for a number of years, most have focused on acquiring leasing companies with a view to initial public offerings or trade sales.

KKR is taking a 50% stake in Altavair, which is run by a number of aircraft-finance veterans.

"We've seen a huge shift away from traditional aircraft-finance sources, " said Altavair Chief Executive Steve Rimmer, with European banks and export credit agencies replaced by U.S. and Asian lenders and bond issues.

Mr. Rimmer said KKR's long-term funding sources could help fill a gap, particularly if there is a shakeout among existing jet lessors or if capital markets cool on the sector.

Renting aircraft has become fiercely competitive, with more than 150 lessors in China alone, many backed by state-owned banks. That has driven down rental rates and pushed up the price of some used planes, especially Boeing 737s and Airbus SE A320s.

The competition has also hit big listed leasing companies such as AerCap Holdings NV and Air Lease Corp., whose shares both fell about 30% last year.

--Kimberly Chin contributed to this article.

Write to Doug Cameron at doug.cameron@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -3.99% 310.9 Delayed Quote.0.41%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -2.82% 311.75 Delayed Quote.-1.51%
KKR & CO INC -4.64% 18.71 Delayed Quote.-4.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KKR & CO INC
08:48aKKR Puts$1 Billion To Work in Jet-Rental Business -- WSJ
DJ
01:48aCorrection to article on private-equity firms' funds
DJ
01/03KKR to Invest $1 Billion in Commercial Aircraft -- 2nd Update
DJ
01/03KKR to Invest $1 Billion in Commercial Aircraft --Update
DJ
01/03KKR : Commits to Invest $1 Billion with Altavair
BU
01/02Private-Equity Firms Create Funds That Last -- WSJ
DJ
01/01Private-Equity Firms Create Funds That Are Built to Last
DJ
2018Fortnite Maker Epic Games Had $3 Billion Profit This Year -TechCrunch
DJ
2018Fornite Maker Epic Games Had $3 Billion Profit This Year -TechCrunch
DJ
2018Sun Corp in talks to sell stake in Israel's Cellebrite -newspaper
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 895 M
EBIT 2018 2 383 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,20%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,21x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,35x
Capitalization 16 391 M
Chart KKR & CO INC
Duration : Period :
KKR & Co Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 30,2 $
Spread / Average Target 61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henry R. Kravis Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
George Rosenberg Roberts Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-President, Co-COO & Director
William Joseph Janetschek Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KKR & CO INC-4.69%16 391
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP-3.80%22 102
LEGAL & GENERAL-1.43%17 233
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN-1.76%11 058
AMUNDI-2.77%10 398
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC-1.85%8 225
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.