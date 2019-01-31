Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  KKR & Co Inc    KKR

KKR & CO INC (KKR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

KKR : Shikha Sharma Appointed Industry Advisor to KKR's Alternative Credit Businesses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 11:34pm EST

MUMBAI - January 31, 2019 - KKR today announced the appointment of Shikha Sharma as an Industry Advisor to the Firm's corporate- and real estate-focused non-bank finance companies ('NBFCs') in India. These alternative credit businesses have a combined net worth of approximately INR 4,640 crores (US$660 million).

Ms. Sharma was Managing Director & CEO of Axis Bank, one of the largest banks in India, until December 2018. Prior to her time at Axis Bank, she was Managing Director & CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co., one of the largest private life insurance companies in India, and was previously a founding Managing Director & CEO of ICICI Personal Financial Services, where she helped establish ICICI Bank's retail lending business and ICICI Securities' joint venture with JP Morgan.

As an Industry Advisor, Ms. Sharma will assist KKR's NBFCs by advising them on areas for business growth, value-creation opportunities, and strategic mergers and acquisitions, among other duties.

Sanjay Nayar, Member & CEO of KKR India, said, 'I am very excited that we will be able to benefit from Shikha's deep expertise and counsel. India is structurally short of long-term capital, and this provides a compelling opportunity for our NBFCs to diversify and scale in many areas, including working with mid-market companies and SMEs. Having built a broader financial services business, Shikha's experience will help us expand our presence in the financing sector and build on our NBFC's large equity base to meet the ongoing need for capital in corporate India.'

'I look forward to working alongside the team and help them to identify further areas of growth and opportunity,' said Ms. Sharma.

****

About KKR
KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

Media
KKR Asia
Anita Davis, +852 3602 7335
Anita.Davis@KKR.com

KKR Americas
Kristi Huller/Cara Major, +1 212-750-8300
Media@KKR.com

Edelman (For KKR India):
Siddharth Panicker, +91-9820-857-522
Siddharth.Panicker@Edelman.com

Disclaimer

KKR & Co. Inc. published this content on 31 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2019 04:33:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KKR & CO INC
01/31KKR : Shikha Sharma Appointed Industry Advisor to KKR's Alternative Credit Busin..
PU
01/31GE Faces a Dilemma Over Jet-Lease Unit -- WSJ
DJ
01/30GE'S CAPITAL DILEMMA : Keep or Sell Jet-Leasing Business?
DJ
01/30KKR : to Present at the Credit Suisse 20th Annual Financial Services Forum 2019
BU
01/30ROCKEFELLER GROUP : Sells New Industrial Building to KKR for $43.5 Million
PR
01/30GE'S CAPITAL DILEMMA : Keep or Sell Jet-Leasing Business?
DJ
01/29KKR : Consortium Completes LCY Transaction
BU
01/22PREFERRED BIDDERS FOR ELIOR'S AREAS : sources
RE
01/21EXCLUSIVE : Private equity firms circling Nestle's skin health business - source..
RE
01/21KKR & CO. INC. : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 790 M
EBIT 2018 1 878 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,63%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,97x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,21x
Capitalization 18 847 M
Chart KKR & CO INC
Duration : Period :
KKR & Co Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 28,0 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henry R. Kravis Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
George Rosenberg Roberts Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-President, Co-COO & Director
William Joseph Janetschek Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KKR & CO INC14.37%18 847
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP1.23%21 476
LEGAL & GENERAL12.29%20 479
AMUNDI8.75%11 680
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN-11.68%10 202
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC-1.99%8 742
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.