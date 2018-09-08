Log in
News Summary

KKR : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

09/08/2018

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Explanation of Responses:

1. These restricted stock units of KKR & Co. Inc. were approved for grant under the Amended & Restated KKR & Co. Inc. 2010 Equity Incentive Plan and will generally vest on October 1, 2018. Upon vesting, each restricted stock unit may be settled by delivery of one share of Class A common stock of KKR & Co. Inc.

09/07/2018

/s/ Christopher Lee, Attorney-in-fact Date ** Signature of Reporting Person

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

KKR & Co. LP published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 22:01:07 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
