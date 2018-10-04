KKR : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Explanation of Responses: 1. 7,372 restricted stock units of KKR & Co. Inc. vested on October 1, 2018 and were settled for Class A common stock of KKR & Co. Inc. on a one-for-one basis.

Remarks:

On July 1, 2018, KKR & Co. L.P., a Delaware limited partnership, converted into a Delaware corporation named KKR & Co. Inc. As a result of such conversion, each common unit of KKR & Co. L.P. was converted into a share of Class A common stock of KKR & Co. Inc. and each special voting unit of KKR & Co. L.P. was converted into a share of Class C common stock of KKR & Co. Inc. Pursuant to Rule 16a-1(a)(4) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Reporting Person states that this filing shall not be an admission that the Reporting Person is the beneficial owner of any of the securities reported herein as indirectly held, and the Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of such securities except to the extent of the Reporting Person's pecuniary interest therein. Exhibit 24: Power of Attorney

10/03/2018

/s/ Christopher Lee, Attorney-in-fact Date ** Signature of Reporting Person

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Exhibit 24

POWER OF ATTORNEY

Know all by these presents that each of the undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints each of Henry R. Kravis, George R. Roberts, Joseph Y.

Bae, Scott C. Nuttall, William J. Janetschek, David J. Sorkin and Christopher B. Lee (each, an "Attorney-in-Fact"), acting singly, the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact to:

(1) execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, in connection with the undersigned's ownership of or transactions with respect to securities of KKR & Co. L.P. or any successor (the "Issuer"), Forms 3, 4, and 5 in accordance with Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934,as amended,and the rules thereunder,and Form 144 in accordance with Rule 144 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended;

(2) do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned which may be necessary or desirable to complete and execute any such Form 3, 4, or 5 or such Form 144, complete and execute any amendment or amendments thereto, and file such form with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and any stock exchange or similar authority; and

(3) take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of such Attorney-in-Fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by such Attorney-in-Fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such terms and conditions as such Attorney-in-Fact may approve in such Attorney-in-Fact's discretion.

The foregoing powers granted to each Attorney-in-Fact may only be exercised by an Attorney-in-Fact if, at the time of such exercise, such

Attorney-in-Fact is a director, officer or employee of the Issuer, its general partner or any of the Issuer's subsidiaries. Subject to the foregoing, each of the undersigned hereby grants to each Attorney-in-Fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that such Attorney-in-Fact, or such Attorney-in-Fact's substitute or substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this Power of Attorney and the rights and powers herein granted. Each of the undersigned acknowledges that each Attorney-in-Fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, is not assuming, nor is the Issuer, its general partner or any of the Issuer's subsidiaries assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or any rules thereunder, or Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any other rules thereunder.

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect with respect to each of the undersigned until such person ceases to be subject to the requirements enumerated in sub-paragraph (1) above, unless earlier revoked in writing with respect to an Attorney-in-Fact by such person and has provided notice of the same to such Attorney-in-Fact. Each of the undersigned revokes all other powers of attorney granted by the undersigned prior to the date hereof with respect to the requirements enumerated in sub-paragraph (1) above.

[Signature Page Follows]

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, each of the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of the date across their name below.

/s/ Robert W. Scully Name: Robert W. Scully

25 January 2018 Date