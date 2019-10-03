Log in
KKR : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

0
10/03/2019 | 06:07pm EDT

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

NUTTALL SCOTT C

KKR & Co. Inc.[ KKR ]

(Check all applicable)

X

Director

10% Owner

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

X

Officer (give title

Other (specify

10/01/2019

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

below)

below)

C/O KKR & CO. INC.

Co-President & Co-COO

9 WEST 57TH STREET, SUITE 4200

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

Line)

(Street)

X

Form filed by One Reporting Person

NEW YORK

NY

10019

Form filed by More than One Reporting

Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature of

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and

Securities

Form: Direct

Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

5)

Beneficially

(D) or Indirect

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Ownership

Reported

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

Code

V

Amount

Price

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Class A Common Stock

10/01/2019

M

225,000

A

(1)

906,303

D

Class A Common Stock

10/01/2019

F

119,745

D

$26.85

786,558

D

Class A Common Stock

750,000

I

See

Footnote(2)

Class A Common Stock

6,722

I

By Trust

By

Class A Common Stock

2,782

I

Limited

Liability

Company

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Derivative

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Securities

(Month/Day/Year)

Derivative Security

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Acquired (A)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

or Disposed

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

of (D) (Instr.

Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

3, 4 and 5)

Reported

Transaction(s)

Amount

(Instr. 4)

or

Date

Expiration

Number

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

of Shares

Restricted

Class A

225,000

1,315,695(3)

(1)

10/01/2019

M

225,000

(1)(3)

(1)(3)

Common

$0

D

Stock Units

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. 225,000 restricted stock units of KKR & Co. Inc. vested on October 1, 2019 and were settled for Class A common stock of KKR & Co. Inc. on a one-for-one basis.
  2. These shares of Class A common stock are being held by the limited partnership controlled by the Reporting Person solely for purposes of future charitable donations.
  3. Of the 1,315,695 restricted stock units, (i) 190,695 units will vest in equal annual installments over a two-year period with the next vesting on April 1, 2020 and (ii) 1,125,000 units will vest in three annual installments on October 1 of each year as follows: 300,000 units in 2020, 375,000 units in 2021 and 450,000 units in 2022.

Remarks:

Pursuant to Rule 16a-1(a)(4) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Reporting Person states that this filing shall not be an admission that the Reporting Person is the beneficial owner of any of the securities reported herein as indirectly held, and the Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of such securities except to the extent of the Reporting Person's pecuniary interest therein.

/s/ Christopher Lee, Attorney-

10/03/2019

in-fact

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

KKR & Co. Inc. published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 22:06:08 UTC
