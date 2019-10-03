KKR : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

225,000 restricted stock units of KKR & Co. Inc. vested on October 1, 2019 and were settled for Class A common stock of KKR & Co. Inc. on a one-for-one basis.
These shares of Class A common stock are being held by the limited partnership controlled by the Reporting Person solely for purposes of future charitable donations.
Of the 1,315,695 restricted stock units, (i) 190,695 units will vest in equal annual installments over a two-year period with the next vesting on April 1, 2020 and (ii) 1,125,000 units will vest in three annual installments on October 1 of each year as follows: 300,000 units in 2020, 375,000 units in 2021 and 450,000 units in 2022.
Remarks:
Pursuant to Rule 16a-1(a)(4) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Reporting Person states that this filing shall not be an admission that the Reporting Person is the beneficial owner of any of the securities reported herein as indirectly held, and the Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of such securities except to the extent of the Reporting Person's pecuniary interest therein.
/s/ Christopher Lee, Attorney-
10/03/2019
in-fact
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.