KKR : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer NUTTALL SCOTT C KKR & Co. Inc.[ KKR ] (Check all applicable) X Director 10% Owner 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year) X Officer (give title Other (specify 10/01/2019 (Last) (First) (Middle) below) below) C/O KKR & CO. INC. Co-President & Co-COO 9 WEST 57TH STREET, SUITE 4200 4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) (Street) X Form filed by One Reporting Person NEW YORK NY 10019 Form filed by More than One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction 2A. Deemed 3. 4. Securities Acquired (A) or 5. Amount of 6. Ownership 7. Nature of Date Execution Date, Transaction Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and Securities Form: Direct Indirect (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. 5) Beneficially (D) or Indirect Beneficial (Month/Day/Year) 8) Owned Following (I) (Instr. 4) Ownership Reported (Instr. 4) (A) or Code V Amount Price Transaction(s) (D) (Instr. 3 and 4) Class A Common Stock 10/01/2019 M 225,000 A (1) 906,303 D Class A Common Stock 10/01/2019 F 119,745 D $26.85 786,558 D Class A Common Stock 750,000 I See Footnote(2) Class A Common Stock 6,722 I By Trust By Class A Common Stock 2,782 I Limited Liability Company Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of 2. 3. Transaction 3A. Deemed 4. 5. Number of 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of 8. Price 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Derivative Conversion Date Execution Date, Transaction Derivative Expiration Date Securities Underlying of derivative Ownership of Indirect Security or Exercise (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. Securities (Month/Day/Year) Derivative Security Derivative Securities Form: Beneficial (Instr. 3) Price of (Month/Day/Year) 8) Acquired (A) (Instr. 3 and 4) Security Beneficially Direct (D) Ownership Derivative or Disposed (Instr. 5) Owned or Indirect (Instr. 4) Security of (D) (Instr. Following (I) (Instr. 4) 3, 4 and 5) Reported Transaction(s) Amount (Instr. 4) or Date Expiration Number Code V (A) (D) Exercisable Date Title of Shares Restricted Class A 225,000 1,315,695(3) (1) 10/01/2019 M 225,000 (1)(3) (1)(3) Common $0 D Stock Units Stock

Explanation of Responses:

225,000 restricted stock units of KKR & Co. Inc. vested on October 1, 2019 and were settled for Class A common stock of KKR & Co. Inc. on a one-for-one basis. These shares of Class A common stock are being held by the limited partnership controlled by the Reporting Person solely for purposes of future charitable donations. Of the 1,315,695 restricted stock units, (i) 190,695 units will vest in equal annual installments over a two-year period with the next vesting on April 1, 2020 and (ii) 1,125,000 units will vest in three annual installments on October 1 of each year as follows: 300,000 units in 2020, 375,000 units in 2021 and 450,000 units in 2022.

Remarks:

Pursuant to Rule 16a-1(a)(4) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Reporting Person states that this filing shall not be an admission that the Reporting Person is the beneficial owner of any of the securities reported herein as indirectly held, and the Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of such securities except to the extent of the Reporting Person's pecuniary interest therein.