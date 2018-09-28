Log in
KKR : Toys 'R' Us Owners to Create Severance Fund for Former Employees

09/28/2018 | 11:52pm CEST

By Lillian Rizzo

The private-equity owners of Toys "R" Us Inc. are putting together a $20 million fund to make payments to thousands of former employees left jobless by the retailer's liquidation, according to people familiar with the matter.

The fund's creation by Bain Capital and KKR & Co. is an unusual move by private-equity owners of a bankrupt company. It isn't required under bankruptcy law and has no ties to the bankruptcy process, the people said. The funding will be provided by the buyout firms' general partners, they added.

The two private-equity firms have brought on a third party to help structure the fund and iron out the eligibility requirements, the people said. It is unknown what the median payout will be and the fund will be open to outside contributions, they added.

Bain, KKR and real-estate investment trust Vornado Realty Trust took Toys "R" Us private in 2005 in a $6.6 billion deal that included $5.3 billion in debt. When Toys "R" Us sought bankruptcy protection last year, much of its debt stemmed from the buyout.

Representatives of Bain and KKR declined to comment.

Although the retailer had hoped to survive bankruptcy, it said in March that it was shutting down, a move that resulted in the closure of more than 800 U.S. stores and the loss of 33,000 jobs.

Soon after, Toys "R" Us workers, under the guidance of advocacy groups, banded together to fight for severance payments, taking aim at the retailer's private-equity backers.

Former Toys "R" Us workers trekked to Washington, D.C., protested in New York and lobbied the firms' investors. Nineteen members of Congress sent a letter to the private-equity backers, questioning their role in the retailer's demise. In June, the Minnesota State Board of Investment said it would suspend any new commitments to KKR funds while reviewing the firm's role in Toys "R" Us' collapse.

Toys "R" Us stores in the U.S. officially closed in late June. Former workers have continued their fight for severance since then.

Madelyn Garcia, 50 years old, lost her job at a Toys "R" Us in Florida and has been active in Rise Up Retail, a campaign for retail workers' rights, since it began this spring. "I'm very pleased with Bain and KKR -- they had a dialogue with us and they're willing to help," said Ms. Garcia, who is unemployed and taking college courses. "Now we're waiting on Vornado and the other creditors to do the same thing; there's a lot of families in need."

Vornado couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Toys "R" Us's financial troubles stemmed from its hefty debt load, the troubled retail environment -- specifically the rise of online shopping and Amazon.com Inc. -- and a disastrous 2017 holiday season.

The company was pushed toward liquidation by a small group of hedge funds, led by Solus Alternative Asset Management, that owned a portion of the debt. The hedge funds determined the company would be worth more dead than alive.

KKR has said it wanted the chain to stay in business.

"To be clear, we did not want the U.S. operations to be liquidated," KKR said in a July letter to members of Congress, reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. "We wanted the company to restructure, return to health and vitality and stay in business -- but the creditors had a different and prevailing view."

In recent months, Toys "R" Us workers turned up the heat on Solus and the hedge funds behind the decision to liquidate the company. The workers have asked for Solus and the hedge funds to also contribute to their severance pay.

Solus and Angelo, Gordon & Co., another of the hedge funds, have said they recognize the hardship on the laid-off workers, but they don't believe they are responsible for the retailer's liquidation or for helping to fund workers' severance benefits, according to another letter reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Since then, the workers have asked New Jersey elected officials and the New Jersey Investment Council to pull investments from Solus.

Write to Lillian Rizzo at Lillian.Rizzo@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO INC -0.84% 27.27 Delayed Quote.34.14%
VORNADO REALTY TRUST 1.46% 73 Delayed Quote.-7.97%
Income Statement Evolution
