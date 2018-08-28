Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  KKR & Co Inc    KKR

KKR & CO INC (KKR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

KKR : Yum China rejects Hillhouse buyout offer - WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 07:15pm CEST
The booth of fast food restaurant company Yum China Holdings Inc. is seen at an investment and trade fair in Hefei, Anhui

(Reuters) - Yum China Holdings Inc, the operator of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurants in China, has rejected a buyout offer from a consortium of investors that valued the company at more than $17 billion (£13.2 billion), the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

(Reuters) - Yum China Holdings Inc, the operator of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurants in China, has rejected a buyout offer from a consortium of investors that valued the company at more than $17 billion (£13.2 billion), the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The group, which included private-equity firms KKR & Co and Baring Private Equity Asia and was led by Chinese investment firm Hillhouse Capital Group, had offered to buy the company for $46 per share, the report said https://www.wsj.com/articles/yum-china-rejects-private-buyout-offer-at-46-a-share-1535474967?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=1.

The company's shares rose 6.2 percent to $38.02 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Yum China, Hillhouse and Baring could not be reached for comment outside business hours. KKR did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Hillhouse Capital Group was planning to lead a consortium to buy Yum China, which had a market capitalisation of $13.75 billion as of Monday's close.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO INC -0.17% 26.46 Delayed Quote.26.73%
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC 5.76% 37.93 Delayed Quote.-10.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KKR & CO INC
07:15pKKR : Yum China rejects Hillhouse buyout offer - WSJ
RE
08/27KKR : Why Global Investors Should Go Full‐Throttle on India
PU
08/21OPTIV SECURITY : and Momentum Cyber White Paper Defines the Five Trends and Tech..
BU
08/21KKR : How CIOs can tap into their investor network when looking for vendors
PU
08/21OPTIV SECURITY : Promotes Nate Ungerott to Executive Vice President of North Ame..
BU
08/20EXCLUSIVE - CHINA'S SANY GROUP PLANS : sources
RE
08/16KKR : Finding the Key to Success with Enterprise Customers
PU
08/15Investment firms explore buyout of fast-food giant Yum China - sources
RE
08/15INVESTMENT FIRMS EXPLORE BUYOUT OF Y : sources
RE
08/14KKR : to acquire 60% stake in Ramky Enviro for $530 million
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/26How Has KKR's New Corporate Stock Structure Been Faring? 
08/24ARCONIC REPORTEDLY IN TALKS TO SELL : Reuters 
08/22KKR IN TALKS TO BUY FIAT CHRYSLER'S : Wsj 
08/20Tracking Jeffrey Ubben's ValueAct Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
08/17LEVERAGE LOAN MARKET SET FOR POST-LA : Bloomberg 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 397 M
EBIT 2018 2 862 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,21%
P/E ratio 2018 7,43
P/E ratio 2019 12,62
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,46x
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,86x
Capitalization 21 957 M
Chart KKR & CO INC
Duration : Period :
KKR & Co Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 31,8 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henry R. Kravis Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
George Rosenberg Roberts Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-President, Co-COO & Director
William Joseph Janetschek Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KKR & CO INC26.73%21 957
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP14.62%43 683
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP9.99%28 067
LEGAL & GENERAL-5.96%19 715
AMUNDI-11.82%14 516
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN20.70%13 316
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.