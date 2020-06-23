KKR : and XPV Grow Water Quality Platform with Acquisition of Environmental Dynamics International (EDI)

Completes First Add-on to Strategic Platform that includes Nexom and EOSi

A global strategic platform established by KKR and XPV Water Partners to provide end-to-end nutrient management solutions, today announced the acquisition of Environmental Dynamics International, Inc. (“EDI”), a leading global manufacturer of diffused aeration systems.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200623005521/en/

The addition of EDI accelerates the growth of the water quality platform’s nutrient management offerings through Nexom, Inc. (“Nexom”) and Environmental Operating Solutions, Inc. (“EOSi”). In connection with the acquisition, EDI will integrate into Nexom, combining EDI’s expertise in serving medium- to large-scale treatment facilities – both in North America and internationally – with Nexom’s expertise in serving small- to medium-sized treatment facilities. As CEO of Nexom, Martin Hildebrand will lead the combined entities.

Founded in 1975 with its headquarters in Columbia, Missouri, EDI specializes in the research, development and application of advanced technology aeration and biological treatment solutions for municipal and industrial wastewater. EDI’s systems have been installed in over 7,000 facilities across 100 countries – benefiting more than an estimated 300 million people around the world.

“We are committed to scaling solutions to promote water quality and we look forward to collaborating with EDI’s management team and dedicated employees to deliver our resources, ideas and capital to unlock additional growth. Our ambition is for this acquisition to be the first of many as we expand our platform by teaming up with leading entrepreneurs, technologies and businesses across the sector,” said Robert Antablin of KKR Global Impact and David Henderson of XPV Water Partners.

“Adding EDI to our platform is an incredible strategic fit. I look forward to working closely with the employees of EDI to grow the combined business,” said Martin Hildebrand, CEO of Nexom.

Chuck Tharp, Founder of EDI, who will transition from CEO to an advisor role as part of the transaction, said: “In addition to being a great cultural fit for EDI, KKR and XPV’s water quality platform brings significant resources, expertise and passion to fuel our collective growth.”

For KKR, the investment is part of the Firm’s Global Impact strategy, which focuses on identifying and investing behind companies whose core business models provide commercial solutions that contribute measurable progress toward one or more of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. By reducing pollution and improving water quality, KKR’s platform is delivering measurable progress toward achieving the United Nations SDG #6 of ensuring the availability and sustainable management of clean water.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

About XPV Water Partners

XPV Water Partners is comprised of experienced water entrepreneurs, operators, and investment professionals dedicated to make a difference in the water industry. XPV invests in and actively supports water-focused companies to enable them to grow and deliver value for all stakeholders. XPV manages over $400 million USD in investment capital from institutional investors in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.xpvwaterpartners.com.

About Nexom

Based in Winnipeg, Canada, Nexom provides proven technologies that enable new and existing wastewater treatment plants to meet their nutrient reduction targets. Nexom has developed or acquired seven biological or filtration based technologies, all of which are used for wastewater nutrient removal. Nexom benefits from a strong portfolio of products with technical differentiation in certain use cases and a portfolio of references (700+ successful installations).

About EDI

Based in Columbia, Missouri, EDI specializes in the research, development and application of advanced technology aeration and biological treatment solutions for municipal and industrial wastewater. Founded in 1975, EDI is one of the leading manufacturers of diffuser aeration systems in the U.S. and globally with over 7,000 installations across 100 countries.

About EOSi

Based in Bourne, Massachusetts, EOSi provides non-hazardous and environmentally sustainable glycerin-based chemicals (“MicroC”) and technical services for biological nutrient removal applications in wastewater systems. EOSi offers strong product quality, technical support and service levels to plant operators at large, urban wastewater utilities and industrial clients.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200623005521/en/