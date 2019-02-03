KKR : exploring "full or partial" sale of Hitachi Kokusai - FT

The sources did not reveal the names of the potential Chinese buyers but said that one was a large industrial company and the other a state-backed fund. The report did not estimate a value for the deal but said KKR would be selling at a profit.

Japanese semiconductor equipment maker Hitachi Kokusai was bought by KKR in December 2017 in a $2.2 billion (1.68 billion pounds) deal.

Responding to a request for comment, KKR said it cannot comment on market speculation.

Hitachi Kokusai did not respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)