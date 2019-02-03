Log in
KKR & CO INC

KKR & CO INC (KKR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/01 04:01:16 pm
23.48 USD   +4.59%
07:53pKKR : exploring "full or partial" sale of Hitachi Kokusai - FT
RE
02/01KKR : Form 8 -K Complete submission text file
PU
02/01FORM : 8-K Word
PU
KKR : exploring "full or partial" sale of Hitachi Kokusai - FT

02/03/2019 | 07:53pm EST

(Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR & Co Inc is exploring the "full or partial" sale of its Hitachi Kokusai chip equipment unit and has attracted the interest of two Chinese buyers, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.

The sources did not reveal the names of the potential Chinese buyers but said that one was a large industrial company and the other a state-backed fund. The report did not estimate a value for the deal but said KKR would be selling at a profit.

Japanese semiconductor equipment maker Hitachi Kokusai was bought by KKR in December 2017 in a $2.2 billion (1.68 billion pounds) deal.

Responding to a request for comment, KKR said it cannot comment on market speculation.

Hitachi Kokusai did not respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 683 M
EBIT 2019 1 768 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,16%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 12,36
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,33x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,89x
Capitalization 19 616 M
Chart KKR & CO INC
Duration : Period :
KKR & Co Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 28,5 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henry R. Kravis Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
George Rosenberg Roberts Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-President, Co-COO & Director
William Joseph Janetschek Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KKR & CO INC19.61%19 616
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP1.98%22 658
LEGAL & GENERAL13.12%20 371
AMUNDI9.66%11 694
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN-9.76%10 351
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC-0.58%8 384
