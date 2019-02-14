Log in
KKR : to Present at the Citi 2019 Asset Managers, Broker Dealers & Exchanges Conference

0
02/14/2019

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) announced today that William J. Janetschek, Chief Financial Officer, and Craig Larson, Head of Investor Relations, will present at the Citi 2019 Asset Managers, Broker Dealers & Exchanges Conference on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 10:25 AM ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at http://ir.kkr.com/kkr_ir/kkr_events.cfm. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.

Any questions regarding the webcast may be addressed to KKR’s Investor Relations group at investor-relations@kkr.com.

ABOUT KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 651 M
EBIT 2019 1 862 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,15%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,37x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,76x
Capitalization 19 598 M
Chart KKR & CO INC
Duration : Period :
KKR & Co Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 28,9 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henry R. Kravis Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
George Rosenberg Roberts Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-President, Co-COO & Director
William Joseph Janetschek Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KKR & CO INC19.71%19 598
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP6.29%23 615
LEGAL & GENERAL14.37%20 462
AMUNDI10.18%12 072
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN-10.44%10 106
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC-2.06%8 101
