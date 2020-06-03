Log in
KKR : to Present at the Morgan Stanley Financials Conference 2020

06/03/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) announced today that Joseph Y. Bae, Co-President and Co-Chief Operating Officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley Financials Conference 2020 on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 9:30 AM ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at http://ir.kkr.com/kkr_ir/kkr_events.cfm. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.

Any questions regarding the webcast may be addressed to KKR’s Investor Relations group at investor-relations@kkr.com.

ABOUT KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.


© Business Wire 2020
