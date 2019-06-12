Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  KKR & Co Inc    KKR

KKR & CO INC

(KKR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

KKR : to Sell KCF Technologies to SKC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 10:56pm EDT

Sale follows period of significant growth for KCFT

Leading global investment firm KKR today announced that SK Group affiliate SKC (“SKC”) will acquire a 100% equity stake in KCF Technologies (“KCFT” or the “Company”) from KKR for KRW1.2 trillion (US$1 billion).

KCFT is a global-leading producer of copper foils and flexible copper clad laminates predominantly used in li-ion batteries for electric vehicle applications. The Company – which is one of the latest examples of a complex corporate carve-out by KKR – saw its capacity double during KKR’s investment period through the construction of new factories in addition to expanding overseas into new markets. KKR further assisted KCFT and its management team in setting up all core functions to operate as an independent company, securing long-term supply contracts, and making key senior appointments.

Chung Ho Park and Hyoung Seok Lim, Managing Directors at KKR Korea, said, “We are proud to have worked with the management team and employees of KCFT to meaningfully grow the business and solidify the Company’s technological leadership over the past several years. We believe a partnership between the Company and SKC further positions KCFT for even greater success in the future.”

KKR made its investment in KCFT from its Asian Fund III. This transaction is subject to customary regulatory consents and approvals. Further details of the transaction are not disclosed.

ABOUT KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KKR & CO INC
06/12KKR : to sell Korea-based KCFT to SK Group affiliate for $1 billion
RE
06/12KKR : to Sell KCF Technologies to SKC
BU
06/12EUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Stumble As Weak Oil Prices, Trade Worries Weigh..
DJ
06/12JPMorgan Poaches Goldman Sachs Banker for New Germany M&A Head
DJ
06/12KKR : Toorak Capital Partners Closes on Increased $500 Million Capital Commitmen..
BU
06/12FRIEDE SPRINGER : KKR offers 40% premium to buy out Axel Springer minorities
RE
06/12KKR : says investment pact with Springer valid for five years
RE
06/11OPTIV SECURITY : and SailPoint Launch First-to-Market Identity Governance-as-a-S..
BU
06/10OPTIV SECURITY : Recognized as a Strong Performer in Global Cybersecurity Consul..
BU
06/06Google's German jobs product anti-competitive, says Springer unit
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 603 M
EBIT 2019 1 897 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,09%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,62x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,14x
Capitalization 13 033 M
Chart KKR & CO INC
Duration : Period :
KKR & Co Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 29,7 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
Managers
NameTitle
Henry R. Kravis Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
George Rosenberg Roberts Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-President, Co-COO & Director
William Joseph Janetschek Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KKR & CO INC22.77%12 358
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP15.54%23 510
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC.12.61%16 313
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN1.60%13 390
AMUNDI31.17%12 971
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC8.78%8 022
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About