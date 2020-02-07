KKR to Work With JPMorgan on Coty Professional Beauty Products Bid --Sky News

--KKR & Co. (KKR) has hired JPMorgan Chase & to advise, and potentially finance, a roughly $8 billion bid for Coty haircare brands, which include Clairol, GHD and Wella, Sky News reported.

--Coty said last year it would seek to sell its professional beauty and nail-products division.

--Coty could consider single offers for the whole portfolio or separate bids on some of its assets, including its Brazilian assets and GHD, Sky News said.

