KKR & CO. INC.

KKR & CO. INC.

(KKR)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/07 01:50:56 pm
33.23 USD   -1.00%
01:12pKKR to Work With JPMorgan on Coty Professional Beauty Products Bid --Sky News
DJ
08:14aSmart meter company Calisen gains 4% on London debut
RE
02/07KKR & CO. INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
KKR to Work With JPMorgan on Coty Professional Beauty Products Bid --Sky News

02/07/2020 | 01:12pm EST

--KKR & Co. (KKR) has hired JPMorgan Chase & to advise, and potentially finance, a roughly $8 billion bid for Coty haircare brands, which include Clairol, GHD and Wella, Sky News reported.

--Coty said last year it would seek to sell its professional beauty and nail-products division.

--Coty could consider single offers for the whole portfolio or separate bids on some of its assets, including its Brazilian assets and GHD, Sky News said.

Full story:

https://news.sky.com/story/kkr-lines-up-bankers-for-8bn-wella-and-ghd-takeover-bid-11928515

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COTY INC. -0.41% 12.05 Delayed Quote.7.47%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -0.16% 137.37 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
KKR & CO. INC. -0.27% 33.48 Delayed Quote.15.50%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 005 M
EBIT 2020 2 567 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 13 834 M
Yield 2020 1,60%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 16,3x
EV / Sales2021 12,8x
Capitalization 18 867 M
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO. INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 37,29  $
Last Close Price 33,69  $
Spread / Highest target 27,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henry R. Kravis Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
George Rosenberg Roberts Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Emilia Sherifova Chief Information & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KKR & CO. INC.15.50%16 728
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.14.78%41 583
LEGAL & GENERAL2.94%24 108
AMUNDI8.30%15 881
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.1.27%13 083
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC-11.71%11 666
