Optiv Security : Announces Additional Key Appointments in Europe to Support International Growth Strategy

09/06/2018 | 09:06am CEST

-- Names Heiner Luntz as European Finance and Operations Director and Ian Rigby as European Sales Director --

Optiv Security, the world’s leading security solutions integrator, today announced two key appointments in Europe to support its international growth strategy. The company has named veteran financial executive Heiner Luntz as European finance and operations director, where he is responsible for driving the growth of European operations, and managing all general and administrative functions including finance, HR, legal and procurement. The company has also named respected sales leader Ian Rigby as European sales director. Rigby will focus on expanding Optiv’s expertise across Europe to help public and private entities reduce the complexity of their cyber security programs while maximizing the efficacy and value of their security programs.

“It may sound trite but it’s true – complexity is the biggest challenge the cyber security industry faces today,” said Simon Church, Optiv’s general manager and executive vice president, Europe. “Optiv’s inside-out approach to security is designed to help clients escape the cyber security whirlwind, and build out their security programs based on corporate objectives rather than fear of external threats and vulnerabilities. It is a unique approach that is resonating in the European market. As such, we are aggressively building out our European team to meet current and future client demand.

“With Heiner and Ian on board, my leadership team is nearly complete. I am extremely pleased to welcome them both to Optiv and look forward to continued success in Europe.”

Luntz brings to his role at Optiv 25 years of financial and business leadership experience at fast-growing technology companies. He was previously chief financial officer, managing director/vorstand for information security specialist Integralis (now NTT Security), where he led the successful acquisitions and integrations of companies in Sweden, Japan, Germany and Switzerland. Most recently, as CFO, managing director/vorstand for Fyber N.V., Luntz built the financial model for growth to profit and executed the business case behind it, quadrupling revenues in a two-year time period. Luntz has held a number of positions of increasing responsibility for companies such as ND SatCom GmbH, First Data Corporation, Brokat Mobile Technologies GmbH & Co KG, and Arthur Andersen Wirtschaftsprungsgesellschaft.

Rigby is a results-orientated leader with 20 years of experience in UK and European sales and sales leadership roles. He brings to Optiv a track record of adopting and transforming teams to achieve profitability and growth. Rigby previously served as sales director for Integralis (now NTT Security). Most recently, he was the vice president of sales, EMEA for Tufin. He also held a sales leadership role for Fidelis Cybersecurity, and sales positions with Crossbeam Systems, and Cable & Wireless.

About Optiv Security
Optiv helps clients plan, build and run successful cyber security programs that achieve business objectives through our depth and breadth of cyber security offerings, extensive capabilities and proven expertise in cyber security strategy, managed security services, incident response, risk and compliance, security consulting, training and support, integration and architecture services, and security technology. Optiv maintains premium partnerships with more than 350 of the leading security technology manufacturers. For more information, visit www.optiv.com.


© Business Wire 2018
