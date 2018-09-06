Optiv Security : Announces Additional Key Appointments in Europe to Support International Growth Strategy

Optiv
Security, the world’s leading security solutions integrator, today
announced two key appointments in Europe to support its international
growth strategy. The company has named veteran financial executive
Heiner Luntz as European finance and operations director, where he is
responsible for driving the growth of European operations, and managing
all general and administrative functions including finance, HR, legal
and procurement. The company has also named respected sales leader Ian
Rigby as European sales director. Rigby will focus on expanding Optiv’s
expertise across Europe to help public and private entities reduce the
complexity of their cyber security programs while maximizing the
efficacy and value of their security programs.
“It may sound trite but it’s true – complexity is the biggest challenge
the cyber security industry faces today,” said Simon
Church, Optiv’s general manager and executive vice president, Europe.
“Optiv’s inside-out approach to security is designed to help clients
escape the cyber security whirlwind, and build out their security
programs based on corporate objectives rather than fear of external
threats and vulnerabilities. It is a unique approach that is resonating
in the European market. As such, we are aggressively building out our
European team to meet current and future client demand.
“With Heiner and Ian on board, my
leadership team is nearly complete. I am extremely pleased to
welcome them both to Optiv and look forward to continued success in
Europe.”
Luntz brings to his role at Optiv 25 years of financial and business
leadership experience at fast-growing technology companies. He was
previously chief financial officer, managing director/vorstand for
information security specialist Integralis (now NTT Security), where he
led the successful acquisitions and integrations of companies in Sweden,
Japan, Germany and Switzerland. Most recently, as CFO, managing
director/vorstand for Fyber N.V., Luntz built the financial model for
growth to profit and executed the business case behind it, quadrupling
revenues in a two-year time period. Luntz has held a number of positions
of increasing responsibility for companies such as ND SatCom GmbH, First
Data Corporation, Brokat Mobile Technologies GmbH & Co KG, and Arthur
Andersen Wirtschaftsprungsgesellschaft.
Rigby is a results-orientated leader with 20 years of experience in UK
and European sales and sales leadership roles. He brings to Optiv a
track record of adopting and transforming teams to achieve profitability
and growth. Rigby previously served as sales director for Integralis
(now NTT Security). Most recently, he was the vice president of sales,
EMEA for Tufin. He also held a sales leadership role for Fidelis
Cybersecurity, and sales positions with Crossbeam Systems, and Cable &
Wireless.
Follow Optiv
Twitter: www.twitter.com/optiv
LinkedIn:
www.linkedin.com/company/optiv-inc
Facebook:
www.facebook.com/optivinc
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/c/OptivInc
Blog:
www.optiv.com/resources/blog
Newsletter:
www.optiv.com/optiv-advisor
About Optiv Security
Optiv helps clients plan, build and run
successful cyber security programs that achieve business objectives
through our depth and breadth of cyber security offerings, extensive
capabilities and proven expertise in cyber security strategy, managed
security services, incident response, risk and compliance, security
consulting, training and support, integration and architecture services,
and security technology. Optiv maintains premium partnerships with more
than 350 of the leading security technology manufacturers. For more
information, visit www.optiv.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005166/en/