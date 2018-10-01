Optiv Security : Continues to Invest in Canada; Further Supports International Growth Strategy

Log in
10/01/2018 | 05:06pm CEST

-- Adds Michael Doucet, Former Canadian Federal Government and Royal Canadian Mounted Police Public Safety Executive, to Help Clients Better Rationalize and Optimize Cyber Security Programs --

Optiv Security, the world’s leading security solutions integrator, today announced its continued investment in the Canadian market with the hiring of seasoned information management and cyber security executive Michael Doucet as executive director, office of the CISO. Doucet will help public and private clients plan, create and execute security strategies, with a focus on reducing the complexity of their cyber security programs and realizing the efficacy and value of the in-place systems.

Optiv began significantly investing in its Canadian cyber security capabilities in 2016. Last year, the company acquired Conexsys, a Toronto-based security solutions provider, and has continued to expand its presence in that market. Earlier in 2018, Optiv was included for the first time on the IDC MarketScape: Canadian Security Services 2018 Vendor Assessment, where it was named a Major Player. Also this year, the company has focused on further strengthening its in-country services capabilities to better meet the demands of Canadian headquartered organizations and multi-national companies operating in Canada, and expanding its expertise in the National Capital Region and Western Canada.

“CISOs today are inundated with uncertainty and doubt,” said Cheryl McGrath, Optiv’s area vice president and general manager in Canada. “Optiv’s inside-out approach to security is designed to help clients escape the overwhelming nature of the current cyber security landscape, and build out their security programs based on corporate objectives rather than fear of external threats and vulnerabilities. The response in the Canadian market shows the value and genuine desire for this approach.

“Michael is a well-known and respected Canadian cyber security executive with the expertise to help our clients understand what’s working and what’s duplicative, and the real-world experience to help them get their security right and effective. I am extremely pleased to welcome Michael to Optiv and look forward to continued growth in Canada.”

Doucet brings to his role at Optiv more than 30 years of cyber security and information management leadership experience in the Canadian Federal Government. Most recently, as the executive director of the Security Intelligence Review Committee (SIRC), he independently reviewed the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) on operations and complaints accountable to the Canadian Parliament in matters of Canadian national security. He was previously chief technology officer (CTO) and then chief information officer (CIO) with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). Prior to leading the RCMP in information management, Doucet acted as the CIO/director general of the Information Management Services Branch at Correctional Service Canada. Doucet has also worked with the Communications Security Establishment of Canada (CSEC) where he represented Canada as CSEC’s senior cryptologic liaison officer to the National Security Agency (NSA).

About Optiv Security
Optiv helps clients plan, build and run successful cyber security programs that achieve business objectives through our depth and breadth of cyber security offerings, extensive capabilities and proven expertise in cyber security strategy, managed security services, incident response, risk and compliance, security consulting, training and support, integration and architecture services, and security technology. Optiv maintains premium partnerships with more than 350 of the leading security technology manufacturers. For more information, visit www.optiv.com.


© Business Wire 2018
