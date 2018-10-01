Optiv Security : Continues to Invest in Canada; Further Supports International Growth Strategy

Optiv
Security, the world’s leading security solutions integrator, today
announced its continued investment in the Canadian market with the
hiring of seasoned information management and cyber security executive
Michael Doucet as executive director, office of the CISO. Doucet will
help public and private clients plan, create and execute security
strategies, with a focus on reducing the complexity of their cyber
security programs and realizing the efficacy and value of the in-place
systems.
Optiv began significantly investing in its Canadian cyber security
capabilities in 2016. Last year, the company acquired Conexsys,
a Toronto-based security solutions provider, and has continued to expand
its presence in that market. Earlier in 2018, Optiv was included for the
first time on the IDC
MarketScape: Canadian Security Services 2018 Vendor Assessment,
where it was named a Major Player. Also this year, the company has
focused on further strengthening its in-country services capabilities to
better meet the demands of Canadian headquartered organizations and
multi-national companies operating in Canada, and expanding its
expertise in the National Capital Region and Western Canada.
“CISOs today are inundated with uncertainty and doubt,” said Cheryl
McGrath, Optiv’s area vice president and general manager in Canada.
“Optiv’s inside-out approach to security is designed to help clients
escape the overwhelming nature of the current cyber security landscape,
and build out their security programs based on corporate objectives
rather than fear of external threats and vulnerabilities. The response
in the Canadian market shows the value and genuine desire for this
approach.
“Michael is a well-known and respected Canadian cyber security executive
with the expertise to help our clients understand what’s working and
what’s duplicative, and the real-world experience to help them get their
security right and effective. I am extremely pleased to welcome Michael
to Optiv and look forward to continued growth in Canada.”
Doucet brings to his role at Optiv more than 30 years of cyber security
and information management leadership experience in the Canadian Federal
Government. Most recently, as the executive director of the Security
Intelligence Review Committee (SIRC), he independently reviewed the
Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) on operations and
complaints accountable to the Canadian Parliament in matters of Canadian
national security. He was previously chief technology officer (CTO) and
then chief information officer (CIO) with the Royal Canadian Mounted
Police (RCMP). Prior to leading the RCMP in information management,
Doucet acted as the CIO/director general of the Information Management
Services Branch at Correctional Service Canada. Doucet has also worked
with the Communications Security Establishment of Canada (CSEC) where he
represented Canada as CSEC’s senior cryptologic liaison officer to the
National Security Agency (NSA).
Follow Optiv
Twitter: www.twitter.com/optiv
LinkedIn:
www.linkedin.com/company/optiv-inc
Facebook:
www.facebook.com/optivinc
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/c/OptivInc
Blog:
www.optiv.com/resources/blog
Newsletter:
www.optiv.com/optiv-advisor
About Optiv Security
Optiv helps clients plan, build and run
successful cyber security programs that achieve business objectives
through our depth and breadth of cyber security offerings, extensive
capabilities and proven expertise in cyber security strategy, managed
security services, incident response, risk and compliance, security
consulting, training and support, integration and architecture services,
and security technology. Optiv maintains premium partnerships with more
than 350 of the leading security technology manufacturers. For more
information, visit www.optiv.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001005686/en/