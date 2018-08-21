Optiv Security : Promotes Nate Ungerott to Executive Vice President of North American Sales; Further Supports Business Growth Strategy

Optiv
Security, the world’s leading security solutions integrator, today
announced the promotion of Nate Ungerott to executive vice president of
North American sales, an appointment that further supports the company’s
business growth strategy. In his new role, Ungerott is responsible for
Optiv’s strategic direction to accelerate growth in existing and new
markets across the U.S. and Canada. He is also focused on working across
Optiv’s business and manufacturer partners to deliver integrated,
holistic cyber security solutions that enable client success. Ungerott
previously served as Optiv’s vice president of the Americas.
“Public and private entities are today facing unprecedented cyber
security challenges. Adversaries are unrelenting, creative and
effective. Defenses are complex, expensive and manpower-intensive. And,
for many, it is difficult to effectively measure and report on the
security operation’s impact against corporate business goals,” said Dan
Burns, Optiv’s chief executive officer. “Optiv is committed to helping
our clients optimize and rationalize their current investments, and
building sustainable risk-centric foundations for implementing proactive
and measurable security.
“For more than a decade, Nate has worked hand-in-hand with our clients
to address their unique and evolving cyber security challenges. He
brings to his new role in-depth understanding of the industry,
laser-focus on meeting client needs, solid leadership experience, strong
relationships across our partner ecosystem, and the ability to tightly
collaborate with service delivery teams. In combination, these
attributes will further our ability to help even more clients achieve
radically simpler and stronger cyber security programs. We are excited
to promote Nate to the Optiv executive team, and look forward to working
closely with him as our company continues its next phase of growth and
industry leadership.”
Ungerott brings to his new role more than 20 years of experience in
information technology and cyber security in sales, sales management,
and corporate development. Most recently, he served as Optiv’s vice
president of the Americas. Ungerott has been a driving force in growing
the company from a regional security solutions reseller and consultancy
to a national security solutions integrator. Ungerott spent the first
part of his tenure opening, establishing and growing regional markets in
the eastern U.S. As the company evolved, he transitioned to lead Optiv’s
corporate development, business development, M&A and investor relations
activities. Ungerott has also worked for a number of start-up and
emerging growth technology companies in the information technology,
cyber security, and data analytics segments.
About Optiv Security
Optiv helps clients plan, build and run
successful cyber security programs that achieve business objectives
through our depth and breadth of cyber security offerings, extensive
capabilities and proven expertise in cyber security strategy, managed
security services, incident response, risk and compliance, security
consulting, training and support, integration and architecture services,
and security technology. Optiv maintains premium partnerships with more
than 350 of the leading security technology manufacturers. For more
information, visit www.optiv.com.
