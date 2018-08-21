Optiv Security : Promotes Nate Ungerott to Executive Vice President of North American Sales; Further Supports Business Growth Strategy

Log in
08/21/2018 | 12:01am CEST

Optiv Security, the world’s leading security solutions integrator, today announced the promotion of Nate Ungerott to executive vice president of North American sales, an appointment that further supports the company’s business growth strategy. In his new role, Ungerott is responsible for Optiv’s strategic direction to accelerate growth in existing and new markets across the U.S. and Canada. He is also focused on working across Optiv’s business and manufacturer partners to deliver integrated, holistic cyber security solutions that enable client success. Ungerott previously served as Optiv’s vice president of the Americas.

“Public and private entities are today facing unprecedented cyber security challenges. Adversaries are unrelenting, creative and effective. Defenses are complex, expensive and manpower-intensive. And, for many, it is difficult to effectively measure and report on the security operation’s impact against corporate business goals,” said Dan Burns, Optiv’s chief executive officer. “Optiv is committed to helping our clients optimize and rationalize their current investments, and building sustainable risk-centric foundations for implementing proactive and measurable security.

“For more than a decade, Nate has worked hand-in-hand with our clients to address their unique and evolving cyber security challenges. He brings to his new role in-depth understanding of the industry, laser-focus on meeting client needs, solid leadership experience, strong relationships across our partner ecosystem, and the ability to tightly collaborate with service delivery teams. In combination, these attributes will further our ability to help even more clients achieve radically simpler and stronger cyber security programs. We are excited to promote Nate to the Optiv executive team, and look forward to working closely with him as our company continues its next phase of growth and industry leadership.”

Ungerott brings to his new role more than 20 years of experience in information technology and cyber security in sales, sales management, and corporate development. Most recently, he served as Optiv’s vice president of the Americas. Ungerott has been a driving force in growing the company from a regional security solutions reseller and consultancy to a national security solutions integrator. Ungerott spent the first part of his tenure opening, establishing and growing regional markets in the eastern U.S. As the company evolved, he transitioned to lead Optiv’s corporate development, business development, M&A and investor relations activities. Ungerott has also worked for a number of start-up and emerging growth technology companies in the information technology, cyber security, and data analytics segments.

About Optiv Security
Optiv helps clients plan, build and run successful cyber security programs that achieve business objectives through our depth and breadth of cyber security offerings, extensive capabilities and proven expertise in cyber security strategy, managed security services, incident response, risk and compliance, security consulting, training and support, integration and architecture services, and security technology. Optiv maintains premium partnerships with more than 350 of the leading security technology manufacturers. For more information, visit www.optiv.com.


© Business Wire 2018
