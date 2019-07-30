Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  KKR & Co Inc    KKR

KKR & CO INC

(KKR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Optiv Security : Recognized by Gartner in Recently Published Report for Largest Global Growth for Managed Security Service Provider Revenue, 2017-2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 02:06pm EDT

Optiv Security, a security solutions integrator delivering end-to-end cybersecurity solutions across the globe, has been recognized by Gartner for having the largest global growth for managed security service provider revenue estimates for 2018 over 2017. Gartner’s June 2019 Market Share Analysis: Managed Security Services, Worldwide, 2018, ranked Optiv at number 19 for 2018 revenue with a 69% growth rate from 2017 to 2018.

“As cybersecurity threats continue to become more advanced, organizations must move from being reactive to proactive,” said Anthony Diaz, Optiv’s division vice president, emerging services. “Optiv has been leveraging innovation in unique ways to create fully integrated security operations solutions for our clients that understand the best application of technology and rounds out that thinking with understanding how people and processes play into the equation. Further, by bringing together security operations with threat intelligence, incident response and remediation, delivering orchestrated and automated solutions, adjacent capabilities like identity and data security to help with insider threat, Optiv enables organizations to accelerate cybersecurity maturity and improve operational outcomes. We are proud of our estimated revenue ranking in the Gartner Market Share report. We are also pleased to have recently launched our Advanced Fusion Center solutions, and continue to be excited about our ability to help our clients solve their most complex security problems.”

Optiv’s Advanced Fusion Center solutions provide clients with:

  • Tailored consumption models. Optiv’s services are tailored to individual organizational needs. First, Optiv takes a holistic view of a client’s cybersecurity operation and then provides flexible solutions, optimizing the client’s environment. Optiv offers co-sourced, managed and as-a-Service models that provide clients with options to power their current staffing, process and technology needs. Optiv’s services are built to scale and grow with clients as they evolve from a traditional SOC to components of a fully mature Advanced Fusion Center.
  • Actionable performance indicators and other metrics. Optiv provides visualization, key performance indicators (KPIs), key risk indicators (KRIs) and reporting, allowing stakeholders to see the value and performance of their cybersecurity programs.
  • Cutting edge technological augmentation. Optiv works with clients to replace the reactive Problem/Response approach with its inside-out approach, starting with risk mitigation and building out from there to create a more proactive, predictable, measurable and effective cybersecurity program. Optiv’s unique automation/orchestration technology is backed by the right people and processes, and is intended to drive and transform the functionality of cyber operations. This helps clients reduce repetitive manual tasks to speed up response times and increase efficiency.

Please visit Optiv’s website to learn more about Optiv’s Advanced Fusion Center solutions and Cyber Operations services.

Follow Optiv
Twitter: www.twitter.com/optiv
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/optiv-inc
Facebook: www.facebook.com/optivinc
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/OptivInc
Blog: https://www.optiv.com/explore-optiv-insights/blog

Optiv: Who Secures Your Insecurity?TM
Optiv is a security solutions integrator – a global, “one-stop” trusted partner with a singular focus on cybersecurity. Our end-to-end cybersecurity capabilities span risk management and transformation, cyber digital transformation, threat management, cyber operations, identity and data management, and integration and innovation, helping organizations realize stronger, simpler and more cost-efficient cybersecurity programs that support business requirements and outcomes. At Optiv, we are modernizing cybersecurity to enable clients to innovate their consumption models, integrate infrastructure and technology to maximize value, achieve measurable outcomes, and realize complete solutions and business alignment. For more information about Optiv, please visit us at www.optiv.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KKR & CO INC
02:06pOPTIV SECURITY : Recognized by Gartner in Recently Published Report for Largest ..
BU
11:53aBridgepoint tests appetite for $2.2 billion dialysis clinic firm Diaverum - s..
RE
11:45aIndian coffee industry tycoon goes missing, investors spooked
RE
08:11aSingapore's sovereign wealth fund to invest $600 million ADNOC's crude pipeli..
RE
07/29KKR : Form 4
PU
07/29Leoni scouts market for bidders for wire and cables division - sources
RE
07/26Morgan Stanley Hires Banker Away From UBS Morgan Stanley Nabs Jim Forbes From..
DJ
07/25KKR : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
PU
07/25KKR : Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2..
PU
07/25KKR & CO. INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 848 M
EBIT 2019 1 706 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 15 770 M
Yield 2019 1,87%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 16,5x
EV / Sales2020 14,1x
Capitalization 14 638 M
Chart KKR & CO INC
Duration : Period :
KKR & Co Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR & CO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 31,69  $
Last Close Price 26,91  $
Spread / Highest target 52,4%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henry R. Kravis Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
George Rosenberg Roberts Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Yong Bum Bae Co-President, Co-COO & Director
Scott Charles Nuttall Co-President, Co-COO & Director
William Joseph Janetschek Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KKR & CO INC37.09%14 638
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP--.--%32 498
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC24.52%27 081
LEGAL & GENERAL17.36%19 682
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC16.62%17 556
AMUNDI34.64%13 952
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group