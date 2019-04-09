KKR Income Opportunities Fund : Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.125 Per Share

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE: KIO) today announced
its monthly distributions of $0.125 per common share, payable on the
dates below. Based on the Fund’s initial public offering price of $20.00
per share and current share price of $15.88 per share (as of market
close on April 8, 2019), the distributions represent an annualized
distribution rate of 7.5% and 9.5% respectively (calculated by
annualizing the distribution amount and dividing it by the IPO share
price or current price, as the case may be).
The monthly distribution schedule is as follows for the months of May,
June and July:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ex-Date:
|
|
|
|
May 9, 2019
|
Record Date:
|
|
|
|
May 10, 2019
|
Payable Date:
|
|
|
|
May 31, 2019
|
Amount:
|
|
|
|
$0.125 per share
|
|
Ex-Date:
|
|
|
|
June 13, 2019
|
Record Date:
|
|
|
|
June 14, 2019
|
Payable Date:
|
|
|
|
June 28, 2019
|
Amount:
|
|
|
|
$0.125 per share
|
|
Ex-Date:
|
|
|
|
July 11, 2019
|
Record Date:
|
|
|
|
July 12, 2019
|
Payable Date:
|
|
|
|
July 31, 2019
|
Amount:
|
|
|
|
$0.125 per share
|
|
|
|
|
Information regarding the distribution rate is included for
informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of future
results, the achievement of which cannot be assured. The distribution
rate should not be considered the yield or total return on an investment
in the Fund.
In compliance with Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, a
notice will be provided to shareholders for any distribution that does
not consist solely of net investment income. A portion of each
distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net
investment income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain,
long-term capital gain or return of capital.
The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are
only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes.
The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2019 will
be made after year-end. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the
calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for
federal income tax purposes.
The Fund is a diversified, closed-end fund. Investors should consider
the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully
before investing.
The investment return, price, yields, market value and net asset value
(“NAV”) of a fund's shares will fluctuate with market conditions.
Closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to their NAV, which may
increase an investor’s risk of loss. There is no assurance that the Fund
will meet its investment objective. The Fund’s distribution rate may be
affected by numerous factors, including changes in realized and
projected market returns, Fund performance, and other factors. There can
be no assurance that a change in market conditions or other factors will
not result in a change in a Fund distribution rate at a future time.
An investment in the Fund is not appropriate for all investors and is
not intended to be a complete investment program. The Fund is designed
as a long-term investment and not as a trading vehicle. Investors should
carefully review and consider the Fund’s investment objective, risk,
charges and expenses before investing.
Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, and it is possible
to lose money by investing in the Fund. Past performance is not a
guarantee of future results. Please see the Fund’s prospectus for more
risk information.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements that may include
"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal
securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical
fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." The
forward-looking statements are based on the Fund’s and KKR's beliefs,
assumptions and expectations of its future performance, taking into
account all information currently available to it. These beliefs,
assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible
events or factors, not all of which are known to the Fund or KKR or are
within their control. The Fund and KKR do not undertake any obligation
to update any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or
events that occur after the date on which such statements were made
except as required by law.
This document is not an offer to sell securities and is not
soliciting an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where the
offer or sale is not permitted. Investors should consider the
Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully
before investing. The prospectus, which contains this and other
important information about the Fund, should be read carefully before
investing. A copy of the prospectus can be obtained on the Fund website.
An investment in the Fund should not constitute a complete investment
program.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a diversified, closed-end management
investment company managed by KKR Credit Advisors (US) LLC (“KKR
Credit”), an indirect subsidiary of KKR & Co. Inc. (“KKR”). The Fund’s
primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income
with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund will seek
to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in first- and
second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt
instruments. It expects to employ a dynamic strategy of investing in a
targeted portfolio of loans and fixed-income instruments of U.S. and
non-U.S. issuers and implementing hedging strategies in order to achieve
attractive risk-adjusted returns.
About KKR Credit
Launched by KKR in 2004, KKR Credit invests on behalf of its managed
funds, clients and accounts across the corporate credit spectrum,
including secured credit, bank loans and high yield securities and
alternative assets such as mezzanine financing, special situations
investing and structured finance. With approximately 270 employees,
including over 120 investment professionals, KKR Credit’s investment
teams are closely aligned with KKR’s wealth of private equity investment
and industry resources.
About KKR
KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple asset
classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate
and credit, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR aims to
generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by
following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing
world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR
portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital
it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and
investment opportunities through its capital markets business.
References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its
sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:
KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com
and on Twitter @KKR_Co.
Contact the Fund at (855) 330-3927 or visit the Fund’s website at www.kkrfunds.com/kio
for additional information.
The Fund will invest in loans and other types of fixed‐income
instruments and securities. Such investments may be secured, partially
secured or unsecured and may be unrated, and whether or not rated, may
have speculative characteristics. The market price of the Fund’s
investments will change in response to changes in interest rates and
other factors. Generally, when interest rates rise, the values of
fixed‐income instruments fall, and vice versa.
Use of leverage creates an opportunity for increased income and
return for Common Shareholders but, at the same time, creates risks,
including the likelihood of greater volatility in the NAV and market
price of, and distributions on, the Common Shares. In particular,
leverage may magnify interest rate risk, which is the risk that the
prices of portfolio securities will fall (or rise) if market interest
rates for those types of securities rise (or fall). As a result,
leverage may cause greater changes in the Fund’s NAV, which will be
borne entirely by the Fund’s Common Shareholders.
Derivative investments have risks, including the imperfect
correlation between the value of such instruments and the underlying
assets of the Fund. The risk of loss from a short sale is unlimited
because the Fund must purchase the shorted security at a higher price to
complete the transaction and there is no upper limit for the security
price. The use of options, swaps, and derivatives by the Fund has the
potential to significantly increase the Fund’s volatility. In addition
to the normal risks associated with investing, international investments
may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in
currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting
principles or from social, economic or political instability in other
nations. The Fund’s investments in securities or other instruments of
non‐U.S. issuers or borrowers may be traded in undeveloped, inefficient
and less liquid markets and may experience greater price volatility and
changes in value.
