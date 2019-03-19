Log in
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 Per Share of Common Stock

0
03/19/2019 | 06:31am EDT

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.43 per share of common stock and special voting preferred stock with respect to the first quarter of 2019. The dividend is payable on April 12, 2019 to KREF’s common stockholders and its special voting preferred stockholders of record as of March 29, 2019.

About KREF

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information about KREF, please visit KREF’s website at www.kkrreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect the Company’s current views with respect to, among other things, its future operations and financial performance. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations, taking into account all information currently available to it. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to the Company or are within its control, including those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in KREF’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, actual outcomes or results may differ materially from those indicated in this release. All forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 131 M
EBIT 2019 107 M
Net income 2019 101 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,54%
P/E ratio 2019 12,07
P/E ratio 2020 11,91
Capi. / Sales 2019 9,22x
Capi. / Sales 2020 7,98x
Capitalization 1 206 M
Chart KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC
Duration : Period :
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 21,3 $
Spread / Average Target 4,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christen E. J. Lee Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Matt Salem Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Ralph F. Rosenberg Chairman
W. Patrick Mattson Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Mostafa Nagaty Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC6.32%1 206
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.5.09%14 449
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP2.62%9 654
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP18.37%6 887
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC9.07%4 301
CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION6.85%3 561
