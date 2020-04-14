Log in
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.

KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC.

(KREF)
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Results

04/14/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (the “Company” or “KREF”) (NYSE: KREF) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter 2020 on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, after the closing of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call to discuss KREF’s financial results will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (844) 784-1730 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 380-7410 (non-U.S. callers); a pass code is not required. Additionally, the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and may be accessed through the Investor Relations section of KREF’s website at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations. A slide presentation containing supplemental information may also be accessed through this website in advance of the call.

A replay of the live broadcast will be available on KREF’s website or by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (non-U.S. callers), pass code 10142633, beginning approximately two hours after the broadcast.

About KREF

KREF is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information about KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF), please visit KREF’s website at www.kkrreit.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 129 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 94,2 M
Debt 2020 5 358 M
Yield 2020 10,1%
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
EV / Sales2020 48,7x
EV / Sales2021 52,3x
Capitalization 920 M
Chart KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC.
Duration : Period :
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 19,10  $
Last Close Price 16,00  $
Spread / Highest target 43,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matt Salem Chief Executive Officer
W. Patrick Mattson President & Chief Operating Officer
Ralph F. Rosenberg Chairman
Mostafa Nagaty Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Todd Andrew Fisher Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC.-21.65%920
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-35.46%8 697
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-31.11%6 589
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-42.40%4 052
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.-38.21%3 113
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.-66.85%2 219
