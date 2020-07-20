KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results

Log in
07/20/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (“KREF”) (NYSE: KREF) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the second quarter 2020 on Monday, August 3, 2020, after the closing of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call to discuss KREF’s financial results will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (844) 784-1730 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 380-7410 (non-U.S. callers); a pass code is not required. Additionally, the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and may be accessed through the Investor Relations section of KREF’s website at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations. A slide presentation containing supplemental information may also be accessed through this website in advance of the call.

A replay of the live broadcast will be available on KREF’s website or by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (non-U.S. callers), pass code 10142633, beginning approximately two hours after the broadcast.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.

KREF is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information about KREF, please visit its website at www.kkrreit.com.


© Business Wire 2020
