KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.    KREF

KKR REAL ESTATE FINANCE TRUST INC.

(KREF)
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results

0
10/16/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter 2019 on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, after the closing of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call to discuss KREF’s financial results will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (844) 784-1730 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 380-7410 (non-U.S. callers); a pass code is not required. Additionally, the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and may be accessed through the Investor Relations section of KREF’s website at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations. A slide presentation containing supplemental information may also be accessed through this website in advance of the call.

A replay of the live broadcast will be available on KREF’s website or by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (non-U.S. callers), pass code 10134982, beginning approximately two hours after the broadcast.

About KREF

KREF is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information about KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF), please visit KREF’s website at www.kkrreit.com.


© Business Wire 2019
