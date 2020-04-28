KKR Real Estate Finance Trust : Supplemental Information Q1 2020
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.
1st Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information
April 28, 2020
Legal Disclosures
This presentation has been prepared for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) for the benefit of its stockholders. This presentation is solely for informational purposes in connection with evaluating the business, operations and financial results of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, "KREF" or the "Company"). This presentation is not and shall not be construed as an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities, any investment advice or any other service by KREF. Nothing in this presentation constitutes the provision of any tax, accounting, financial, investment, regulatory, legal or other advice by KREF or its advisors. This presentation may not be referenced, quoted or linked by website by any third party, in whole or in part, except as agreed to in writing by KREF.
This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, its future operations and financial performance. You can identify these forward looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believe," "expect," "potential," "continue," "may," "should," "seek," "approximately," "predict," "intend," "will," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," the negative version of these words, other comparable words or other statements that do not relate strictly to historical or factual matters. By their nature, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify, in particular due to the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the projected impact of COVID-19 on our business, financial performance and operating results. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company's beliefs, assumptions and expectations, taking into account all information currently available to it. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to the Company or are within its control. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, among other things: the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; potential risks and uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of COVID-19; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 outbreak or to treat its impact; the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and the impacts of COVID-19 on the Company's financial condition and business operations; deterioration in the performance of the properties securing our investments that may cause deterioration in the performance of our investments and, potentially, principal losses to us; difficulty or delays in redeploying the proceeds from repayments of our existing investments; the general political, economic and competitive conditions in the United States and in any foreign jurisdictions in which the Company invests; the level and volatility of prevailing interest rates and credit spreads; adverse changes in the real estate and real estate capital markets; general volatility of the securities markets in which the Company participates; changes in the Company's business, investment strategies or target assets; difficulty in obtaining financing or raising capital; adverse legislative or regulatory developments; reductions in the yield on the Company's investments and increases in the cost of the Company's financing; acts of God such as hurricanes, earthquakes and other natural disasters, pandemics such as COVID-19, acts of war and/or terrorism and other events that may cause unanticipated and uninsured performance declines and/ or losses to the Company or the owners and operators of the real estate securing the Company's investments; deterioration in the performance of properties securing the Company's investments that may cause deterioration in the performance of the Company's investments and, potentially, principal losses to the Company; defaults by borrowers in paying debt service on outstanding indebtedness; the adequacy of collateral securing the Company's investments and declines in the fair value of the Company's investments; adverse developments in the availability of desirable investment opportunities whether they are due to competition, regulation or otherwise; difficulty in successfully managing the Company's growth, including integrating new assets into the Company's existing systems; the cost of operating the Company's platform, including, but not limited to, the cost of operating a real estate investment platform and the cost of operating as a publicly traded company; the availability of qualified personnel and the Company's relationship with our Manager; KKR controls the Company and its interests may conflict with those of the Company's stockholders in the future; the Company's qualification as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes and the Company's exclusion from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940; authoritative GAAP or policy changes from such standard-setting bodies such as the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the Internal Revenue Service, the New York Stock Exchange and other authorities that the Company is subject to, as well as their counterparts in any foreign jurisdictions where the Company might do business; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described under Part I-Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and under Part II - Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in this presentation. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements and information included in this presentation and in the Company's filings with the SEC.
All forward looking statements in this presentation speak only as of April 27, 2020. KREF undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.
All financial information in this presentation is as of March 31, 2020 unless otherwise indicated.
This presentation also includes non-GAAP financial measures, including Core Earnings and Core Earnings per Diluted Share. Such non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Please refer to the Appendix of this presentation for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this presentation to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
1Q'20 Key Highlights
Net Loss(1) of $35.2 million or ($0.61) per diluted share, net of $55.3 million or ($0.96) per diluted share for Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") adjustment(2)
Core Earnings(3) of $25.3 million or $0.44 per diluted share
Repurchased 1.6 million shares at an average price per share of $11.64 for a total of $19.2 million; year-to-
Financials
date as of April 28, 2020, KREF repurchased 2,037,637 shares of common stock at an average price of
$12.27 for a total of $25.0 million
Book value(4) of $1,030.2 million or $18.45 per share, inclusive of ($70.3) million or ($1.22) per share CECL adjustment
Paid 1Q dividend of $0.43 per share, equating to an 11.9% annualized dividend yield(5)
Liquidity &
Capitalization
Portfolio
$369.9 million cash on hand and $80.1 million approved and undrawn credit capacity
73% of outstanding secured financing is non-mark-to-market
Increased borrowing capacity on the corporate revolving credit facility by $85.0 million to $335.0 million
Entered into a new $500.0 million non-mark-to-market warehouse facility
Outstanding total portfolio of $5.2 billion, up 3% from 4Q'19 and 40% from 1Q'19
Multifamily and office assets represent 85% of loan portfolio; only 8% of portfolio is comprised of hospitality and retail asset classes
Senior loans weighted average LTV of 66%(6)
Weighted average risk rating of 3.0 (Average Risk)
Interest Rate
• 99.9% of the loan portfolio is floating rate
• Portfolio benefits from decreasing rates given in place LIBOR floors
Sensitivity
• Approximately 98% of the portfolio is subject to LIBOR floor of at least 0.95%
Note: Net income attributable to common stockholders per share and Core Earnings per share are based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding as of March 31, 2020; book value per share is based on shares outstanding at March 31, 2020.
Represents Net Income attributable to common stockholders.
In connection with first quarter adoption of Accounting Standards Updated 2016-13, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses ("ASU 2016-13" or "CECL")
See Appendix for definition and reconciliation to financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Book value per share includes the year to date ("YTD") impact of a ($0.4) million, or ($0.01) per common share, non-cash redemption value adjustment to our redeemable Special Non-Voting Preferred Stock ('SNVPS'), resulting in a cumulative (since issuance of the SNVPS) decrease of $2.1 million to our book value as of March 31, 2020.
Based on KREF common stock closing price of $14.40 as of April 27, 2020.
LTV is generally based on the initial loan amount divided by the as-is appraised value as of the date the loan was originated or by the current principal amount as of the date of the most recent as-is appraised value.
Conservative Portfolio Construction and Liability Management
Investment Portfolio Evolution
<3%
<1%
100%
80%
27%
60%
6%
Other Securities
40%
97%
99%
Mezz Loan
Senior Loan
67%
20%
0%
At IPO
4Q'18
1Q'20
Larger Average Loan Size
$150
$100
$130
$50
$100
$50
$0
At IPO
4Q'18
1Q'20
Property Type Evolution
100%
86%
85%
80%
62%
60%
40%
31%
20%
7%
8%
0%
At IPO
4Q'18
1Q'20
Increased Non-MTM Financing
100%
80%
60%
40%
60%
73%
20%
0%
0%
At IPO
4Q'18
1Q'20
Multifamily
and Office
Hospitality
and Retail
KREF benefits from KKR's alignment of interest (36% ownership), one firm culture and integrated real estate platform
See Appendix for definition and reconciliation to financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Includes loans financed through the non-recourse sale of a senior interest that is not included in our GAAP consolidated financial statements.
Represents (i) total debt less cash to (ii) total permanent equity. The debt-to-equity ratio, adjusted for the impact of CECL allowance for credit losses, is 2.0x at 1Q'20.
Represents (i) total leverage less cash to (ii) total permanent equity. The total leverage ratio, adjusted for the impact of CECL allowance for credit losses, is 3.7x at 1Q'20.
Book value per share includes (i) CECL credit loss provision impact of ($70.3) million or ($1.22) per common share, and (2) the YTD impact of ($0.4) million, or ($0.01) per common share, non-cash redemption value adjustment to our redeemable SNVPS, resulting in a cumulative (since issuance of the SNVPS) decrease of $2.1 million to our book value as of March 31, 2020.
Recent Operating Performance
1Q'20 Net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($35.2) million or ($0.61) per diluted share, net of ($55.3) million or ($0.96) per diluted share, provision for credit losses in connection with CECL adoption
1Q'20 Core Earnings(1) of $25.3 million or $0.44 per diluted share
Book value of $1,030.2 million or $18.45 per share in 1Q'20(3), net of (i) ($70.3) million or ($1.22) per share CECL impact and (ii) $19.2 million of 1,648,551 share buyback, compared to $1,122.0 million or $19.52 per share in 4Q'19
Paid 1Q dividend of $0.43 per share on April 15, 2020, equating to an 11.9% annualized dividend yield based on KREF common stock closing price of $14.40 as of April 27, 2020 and 9.3% based on 1Q'20 book value per share
Net Income(2) and Core Earnings(1)
Net income per diluted share:
$0.43
$0.43
($0.61)
Core earnings per diluted share:
$0.44
$0.44
$0.44
($ in Millions)
$24.7
$25.3
$24.8
$25.5
$25.3
1Q'19
4Q'19
1Q'20
($35.2)
Net Income
Core Earnings
Dividends and Book Value Per Share
Book value per share:
$19.67
$19.52
$18.45
CECL adjustment:
n/a
n/a
($1.22)
Dividend per share:
$0.43
$0.43
$0.43
9.3%
8.7%
8.8%
1Q'194Q'191Q'20 Annualized dividend yield based on book value per share
See Appendix for definition and reconciliation to financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Represents Net Income attributable to common stockholders.
Book value per share includes the YTD impact of ($0.4) million, or ($0.01) per common share, non-cash redemption value adjustment to our redeemable SNVPS, resulting in a cumulative (since issuance of the SNVPS) decrease of $2.1 million to our book value as of March 31, 2020.
1Q'20 Equity Activity
Changes in Book Value per Share
• Cumulative provision for credit losses of ($70.3) million or ($1.22) per diluted share during 1Q'20, inclusive of ($4.3) million or ($0.07) per diluted share allowance for unfunded loan commitments
$0.40
($0.43)
$19.67
($0.26)
$(0.05)
$0.04
$19.52
$0.19
($0.96)
$18.45
Book Value
Net Income,
1Q'20
Share
RECOP I
Accretion to
Subtotal Pre-
CECL Day-One
1Q'20 CECL
Book Value
at 4Q'19
excl. CECL and
Dividend
Buybacks(3)
Unrealized
APIC due to
CECL impact
Adjustment
Provision(1)
at 1Q'20 (4)
RECOP I MTM(1)(2)
MTM (1)
RSU
Amortization
Collectively, represents ($0.61) net loss per common share attributable to common stockholders.
Includes $2.8 million, or $0.05 per common share, non-recurring exit fee income in 1Q'20.
Repurchased 1.6 million shares at an average price per share of $11.64 for a total of $19.2 million.
Book value per share includes the YTD impact of ($0.4) million, or ($0.01) per common share, non-cash redemption value adjustment to our redeemable SNVPS, resulting in a cumulative (since issuance of the SNVPS) decrease of $2.1 million to our book value as of March 31, 2020.
1Q'20 Loan Activity
Summary of 1Q'20 Originations
$353mm
94%
100%
Committed to 3 New Loans
Senior Loans
Floating-Rate Loans
66%
L+3.2%
11.3%
Weighted Average LTV
Weighted Average Coupon
Weighted Average Underwritten IRR (1)
Portfolio Funding Activity(2)
($ in Millions)
Future Funding
$5,777
$5,696
$5,826
Obligations(3)
$5,489
$537
$473
$204
$556
$619
$765
$621
$338
$180
$593
$272
$4,111
$1,479
$366
$4,952
$5,221
$5,075
$5,075
$5,233
$3,745
1Q'19
2Q'19
2Q'19
(4)
2Q'19
3Q'19
3Q'19
3Q'19
4Q'19
4Q'19
4Q'19
1Q'20
1Q'20
1Q'20
Portfolio
Fundings
Repayments
Portfolio
Fundings
Repayments (5)
Portfolio
Fundings
Repayments (4)
Portfolio
Fundings
Repayments
Portfolio
See Appendix for definition.
Includes capital committed to our investment in an aggregator vehicle that invests in CMBS.
Future funding obligations are generally contingent upon certain events and may not result in investment by us.
Excludes non-consolidated senior interests and includes pari passu and vertical loan syndications, as applicable.
Includes sale of residual direct CMBS B-Piece investments with an initial cost of $10.0 million.
1Q'20 Loan Originations - Case Studies
Investment
New York Multifamily
San Diego Multifamily
Plano Office
Loan Type
Floating-Rate Mezzanine Loan
Floating-Rate Senior Loan
Floating-Rate Senior Loan
Loan Size
$20.0 million
$106.0 million
$226.5 million
Location
Westbury, NY
San Diego, CA
Plano, TX
Collateral
237-unitClass-A
231-unitClass-A
Class-A Office Campus
Multifamily
Multifamily
totaling 930k SF
Loan Purpose
Construction
Acquisition
Refinance
LTV(1)
66%
71%
64%
Investment Date
January 2020
February 2020
February 2020
Asset Photos
(1) LTV based on initial loan amount divided by the as-is appraised value as of the date the loan was originated.
KREF Portfolio by the Numbers
•
•
Outstanding total portfolio of $5.2 billion as of March 31, 2020
Multifamily and office loans comprise 85% of the portfolio and hospitality and retail loans comprise 8% of the portfolio
Chart based on total assets. Total assets reflect the principal amount outstanding of our senior and mezzanine loans.
1Q'20 KREF Loan Portfolio
$5.2 billion loan portfolio comprised of 40 investments
Portfolio weighted average LTV of 66%(1)
Geography(2)
Other (<5%)
NY
19%
22%
TX
5%
WA
IL
7%
12%
VA
7%
PA
CA
FL
MA
9%
7%
5%
7%
Investment Type(3)
Interest Rate Type
Mezz
Fixed
0.4%
0.1%
Senior
Floating
Loans
99.9%
99.6%
Property Type
Condo
Industrial
(Residential)
3%
Student
Hospitality
3%
Housing
4%
1%
Retail
4%
Office
28% Multifamily
57%
Office
Multifamily
Class-B
12%
Class-B
25%
Class-A
Class-A
75%
88%
Note: The charts above are based on total assets. Total assets reflect the principal amount of our senior and mezzanine loans.
LTV is generally based on the initial loan amount divided by the as-is appraised value as of the date the loan was originated or by the current principal amount as of the date of the most recent as-is appraised value. See page 20 for additional details.
Map does not include Midwest Mezzanine portfolio ($5.5 million).
Senior loans include senior mortgages and similar credit quality loans, including related contiguous junior participations in senior loans where KREF has financed a loan with structural leverage through the non-recourse sale of a corresponding first mortgage and excludes vertical loan syndications.
Portfolio Credit Quality Remains Strong
KREF's loan portfolio is 100% performing, with no defaulted or impaired loans
Loan-to-Value(1,2)
(% of total portfolio)
Weighted Average
LTV(3): 66%
4Q'19
29%
25%
20%
18%
8%
0% - 60%
60% - 65%
65% - 70%
70% - 75%
75% - 80%
Weighted Average
1Q'20
LTV(3): 66%
28%
27%
20%
17%
8%
0% - 60%
60% - 65%
65% - 70%
70% - 75%
75% - 80%
Risk Rating Distribution(2)
(% of portfolio)
Weighted Average
89%
Risk Rating(3): 2.9
4Q'19
2%
9%
1
2
3
4
5
1
5
33
0
0
Loan Count
1Q'20
Weighted Average
77%
Risk Rating(3): 3.0
6%
14%
3%
1
2
3
4
5
2
3
28
7
0
Loan Count
LTV is generally based on the initial loan amount divided by the as-is appraised value as of the date the loan was originated or by the current principal amount as of the date of the most recent as-is appraised value.
Includes non-consolidated senior interests and excludes vertical loan syndications.
Weighted average is weighted by current principal amount for our senior and mezzanine loans.
Hospitality Loans - Overview
Investment
Fort Lauderdale Hotel
Brooklyn Hotel
Current Principal Amount
$140.0 million
$76.0 million
As % of Total KREF Portfolio
2.7%
1.5%
Loan Amount / Key
$404,624
$387,755
LTV(1)
62%
69%
December 31, 2019
9.5%
8.2%
T12 Debt Yield(2)
December 31, 2019
2.0x
1.6x
T12 DSCR(3)
Financing
Non MTM: CLO / Term Loan Facility
Non MTM: Asset Specific Financing
Asset Photos
LTV is based on initial loan amount divided by the as-is appraised value as of the date the loan was originated.
T12 Debt Yield is calculated based on NOI net of FF&E reserves for the Trailing Twelve Months ended December 31, 2019.
T12 DSCR is based on LIBOR calculated at the greater of (i) spot LIBOR of 1.76% at December 31, 2019 and (ii) the applicable LIBOR floor.
Financing Overview: 73% Non-Mark-To-Market
Diversified financing sources totaling $6.1 billion with $1.7 billion of undrawn capacity
Summary of Outstanding Financing
Leverage Ratios
($ in Millions)
Maximum
Outstanding
Weighted
4.0x
Average
Capacity
Face Amount
Coupon
0.3x
Term Credit
$2,000
$1,096
L+1.7%
Facilities
Term Lending
$900
$897
L+1.9%
2.2x
3.7x
CECL Impact
Agreement
0.2x
Pre-CECL
Warehouse
$500
$45
L+1.5%
2.0x
Facility
Asset Specific
$300
$82
L+1.7%
Debt-to-Equity
Total Leverage
Financing
Ratio(2)
Ratio(3)
Convertible
$144
$144
6.1%
Outstanding Secured Financing(4)
Notes
Corporate
Revolving Credit
$335
$335
L+2.0%
Term Credit
Term Loan
Facility
Facilities
27%
Facility
Total Corporate
$4,179
$2,599
Warehouse
23%
Obligations
Facility
1%
Term Loan
$1,000
$925
L+1.5%
Asset Specific
Facility
Term Lending
Financing
Agreement
Collateralized
2%
$810
$810
L+1.4%
23%
Loan Obligation
Senior Loan
Senior Loan
Non-Mark-
$144
$144
L+1.6%
Interests
Collateralized
Interests(1)
4%
to-Market
Loan Obligation
73%
Total Leverage
$6,133
$4,478
20%
Includes $143.6 million of Non-Consolidated Senior Interests, which result from non-recourse sales of senior loan interest in loans KREF originated.
Represents (i) facilities outstanding face amount (excluding non-recourse term loan facility), and convertible notes less cash to (ii) total permanent equity, in each case, at period end. The debt-to-equity ratio, adjusted for the impact of CECL allowance for credit losses, is 2.0x at 1Q'20.
Represents (i) facilities outstanding face amount, convertible notes, loan participations sold (excluding pari passu and vertical loan syndications), non-consolidated senior loan interests, and collateralized loan obligation less cash to (ii) total permanent equity, in each case, at period end. The total leverage ratio, adjusted for the impact of CECL allowance for credit losses, is 3.7x at 1Q'20.
Based on outstanding face amount of secured financing and excludes convertible notes and the corporate revolving credit facility.
Financing Overview: Term Credit Facilities
($ in Millions)
Counterparty
Total / Weighted
Average
Drawn
$469
$405
$222
$1,096
Capacity
$1,000
$600
$400
$2,000
Collateral: Loans /
5 Loans / $653
3 Loans / $545
3 Loans / $311
11 Loans / $1,509
Principal Balance
Final Stated Maturity
November 2023
December 2022
October 2020
-
Weighted Average
L + 1.50%
L + 1.76%
L + 1.93%
L + 1.68%
Pricing
Weighted Average
71.8%
74.4%
71.3%
72.6%
Advance
Property Type:
Condo Student Housing
9% 5%
Office
9%
Multi- family
Retail62% 15%
Liquidity Overview
($ in Millions)
Sources of Available Liquidity
$500.0
$450.0
$400.0
$350.0
$300.0
$250.0
$200.0
$150.0
$100.0
$50.0
$0.0
Capacity
$450.0
$80.1
Cash and Cash
$369.9
Equivalents
$369.9
Term Credit
6.9
Facilities
Term Lending
1.6
Agreement
Warehouse
2.9
Facility
Asset Specific
2.6
Financing
Term Loan
66.2
Facility
Corporate Revolving
-
Credit Facility
Total Available
$450.0
Cash
Approved and Undrawn Total Available Liquidity
Credit Capacity (1)
Represents under-levered amounts under financing facilities. While these amounts were previously contractually approved and/or drawn, in certain cases, the lender's consent is required for us to (re)borrow these amounts.
Rate Floors Provide Protection in a Declining Rate Environment
99.9% of the portfolio is indexed to one-month USD LIBOR
Portfolio benefits from decreasing rates given in place LIBOR floors
98% of the portfolio is subject to a LIBOR floor of at least 0.95%
5% of total outstanding financing is subject to a LIBOR floor greater than 0.0%
Net Interest Income Per Share Sensitivity to LIBOR Movements(1)
($ Impact Per Share / Q)
$0.25
$0.21
$0.20
$0.17
$0.15
$0.13
$0.10
$0.05
$0.09
$0.05
$0.02
$0.00
$0.00
1.76%
1.50%
1.25%
0.99%
0.75%
0.50%
0.25%
LIBOR as of
LIBOR as of
12/31/2019
3/31/2020
LIBOR
(1) Portfolio as of March 31, 2020.
Appendix
Portfolio Details
Investment
Committed
Current
Net
Future
Max Remaining
Loan Per
#
Investment
Location
Property Type
(4)(5)
SQFT / Unit /
(4)(7)
Date
Principal Amount
Principal Amount
Equity(2)
Funding(3)
Coupon
Term (Yrs)(4)(6)
LTV
Key
Senior Loans(1)
1
Senior Loan
Brooklyn, NY
Multifamily
5/22/2019
$386.0
$367.6
$91.4
$18.4
L + 2.7%
4.2
$ 428,966 / unit
51%
2
Senior Loan
Chicago, IL
Multifamily
6/28/2019
340.0
320.3
68.3
19.7
L + 2.8%
6.3
$ 400,426 / unit
75%
3
Senior Loan
Arlington, VA
Multifamily
6/28/2019
273.5
264.6
65.5
8.9
L + 2.5%
4.3
$ 238,357 / unit
70%
4
Senior Loan
New York, NY
Multifamily
12/20/2018
234.5
190.2
32.6
44.3
L + 3.6%
3.8
$ 970,296 / unit
71%
5
Senior Loan
Boston, MA
Office
5/23/2018
227.3
204.9
38.0
22.3
L + 2.4%
3.2
$ 442
/ sqft
68%
6
Senior Loan
Plano, TX
Office
2/6/2020
226.5
164.4
32.4
62.1
L + 2.7%
4.9
$ 177
/ sqft
64%
7
Senior Loan
Various
Multifamily
5/31/2019
216.5
200.8
34.5
15.7
L + 3.5%
4.2
$ 187,693 / unit
74%
8
Senior Loan
Minneapolis, MN
Office
11/13/2017
194.4
187.8
33.2
6.6
L + 3.8%
2.7
$ 176
/ sqft
63%
9
Senior Loan
Chicago, IL
Multifamily
6/6/2019
186.0
179.5
35.2
1.3
L + 2.7%
4.2
$ 364,837 / unit
74%
10
Senior Loan
Denver, CO
Multifamily
8/13/2019
185.0
154.4
59.4
30.6
L + 2.8%
4.4
$ 259,986 / unit
64%
11
Senior Loan
Irvine, CA
Office
11/15/2019
183.3
151.0
34.3
32.3
L + 2.9%
4.6
$ 248
/ sqft
66%
12
Senior Loan
Philadelphia, PA
Office
4/11/2019
182.6
153.3
37.9
29.3
L + 2.6%
4.1
$ 217
/ sqft
65%
13
Senior Loan
Washington, D.C.
Office
12/20/2019
175.5
47.3
12.3
128.2
L + 3.4%
4.8
$ 286
/ sqft
58%
14
Senior Loan
Seattle, WA
Office
9/13/2018
172.0
168.0
29.6
4.0
L + 3.8%
3.5
$ 490
/ sqft
62%
15
Senior Loan
Chicago, IL
Office
7/15/2019
170.0
126.1
20.8
43.9
L + 3.3%
4.4
$ 121
/ sqft
59%
16
Senior Loan
Philadelphia, PA
Office
6/19/2018
165.0
157.3
40.6
7.7
L + 2.5%
3.3
$ 162
/ sqft
71%
17
Senior Loan
New York, NY
Multifamily
12/5/2018
163.0
148.0
23.0
15.0
L + 2.6%
3.7
$ 556,391 / unit
67%
18
Senior Loan
North Bergen, NJ
Multifamily
10/23/2017
150.0
150.0
35.7
-
L + 3.2%
2.6
$ 468,750 / unit
57%
19
Senior Loan
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Hospitality
11/9/2018
150.0
140.0
27.2
10.0
L + 2.9%
3.7
$ 404,624 / key
62%
20
Senior Loan
Various
Retail
12/19/2019
147.0
102.2
25.0
44.8
L + 2.6%
5.4
$ 76
/ sqft
55%
21
Senior Loan
New York, NY
Condo (Resi)
8/4/2017
143.4
143.4
46.4
-
L + 4.7%
1.5
$ 1,817
/ sqft(9)
53%
22
Senior Loan
Boston, MA
Multifamily
3/29/2019
138.0
137.0
24.3
1.0
L + 2.7%
4.0
$ 351,282 / unit
63%
23
Senior Loan
West Palm Beach, FL
Multifamily
11/7/2018
135.0
131.6
28.6
3.4
L + 2.9%
3.6
$ 162,040 / unit
73%
24
Senior Loan
Portland, OR
Retail
10/26/2015
125.0
125.0
49.8
-
L + 5.5%
0.6
$ 115
/ sqft
61%
25
Senior Loan
San Diego, CA
Multifamily
2/3/2020
106.0
106.0
41.4
-
L + 3.3%
4.9
$ 458,874 / unit
71%
26
Senior Loan
State College, PA
Student Housing
10/15/2019
93.4
69.4
16.9
23.9
L + 2.7%
4.6
$ 54,620 / bed
64%
27
Senior Loan
Seattle, WA
Multifamily
9/7/2018
92.3
92.3
16.7
-
L + 2.6%
3.4
$ 515,571 / unit
76%
28
Senior Loan
Los Angeles, CA
Multifamily
12/11/2019
91.0
90.0
18.1
1.0
L + 2.8%
2.8
$ 416,667 / unit
72%
29
Senior Loan
New York, NY
Multifamily
3/29/2018
86.0
86.0
14.4
-
L + 2.6%
3.0
$ 462,366 / unit
48%
30
Senior Loan
Seattle, WA
Office
3/20/2018
80.7
80.7
14.7
-
L + 3.6%
3.0
$ 473
/ sqft
61%
31
Senior Loan
Philadelphia, PA
Multifamily
10/30/2018
77.0
77.0
12.8
-
L + 2.7%
3.6
$ 150,980 / unit
73%
32
Senior Loan
Brooklyn, NY
Hospitality
1/18/2019
76.0
76.0
15.6
-
L + 2.9%
3.9
$ 387,755 / key
69%
33
Senior Loan
Queens, NY
Industrial
7/21/2017
75.1
66.3
12.2
8.8
L + 3.0%
2.3
$ 116
/ sqft
64%
34
Senior Loan
Atlanta, GA
Industrial
7/24/2018
74.5
72.1
15.5
2.4
L + 2.7%
3.4
$ 66
/ sqft
74%
35
Senior Loan
Herndon, VA
Multifamily
12/23/2019
73.9
72.5
11.9
1.4
L + 2.5%
4.8
$ 246,512 / unit
72%
36
Senior Loan
Austin, TX
Multifamily
9/12/2019
67.5
67.5
12.3
-
L + 2.5%
4.5
$ 190,678 / unit
75%
37
Senior Loan
Atlanta, GA
Multifamily
8/9/2019
61.5
61.5
11.2
-
L + 3.0%
4.4
$ 170,833 / unit
74%
38
Senior Loan
Queens, NY
Multifamily
10/9/2018
45.0
42.0
7.9
3.0
L + 2.8%
3.6
$ 333,333 / unit
70%
Total / Weighted Average
$5,769.3
$5,174.0
$1,147.6
$590.2
L + 3.0%
3.9
66%
Mezzanine Loans
1
Fixed Rate Mezzanine
Various
Retail
6/8/2015
5.5
5.5
5.5
-
11.0%
5.3
$ 46
/ sqft
72%
2
Floating Rate Mezzanine
Westbury, NY
Multifamily
1/27/2020
20.0
17.3
17.2
2.7
L + 9.0%
4.3
$ 452,875 / unit
66%
Total / Weighted Average
$25.5
$22.8
$22.7
$2.7
11.0%
4.6
67%
CMBS
Total / Weighted Average
$40.0
$35.7
$35.7
$4.3
4.7%
9.2
58%
Portfolio Total / Weighted Average
$5,834.8
$5,232.5
$1,206.0
$597.2
4.8%
3.9
66%
1Q20 Outstanding Portfolio(8)
$5,232.5
*See footnotes on subsequent page
Portfolio Details
Senior loans include senior mortgages and similar credit quality investments, including junior participations in our originated senior loans for which we have syndicated the senior participations and retained the junior participations for our portfolio and excludes vertical loan syndications.
Net equity reflects (i) the amortized cost basis of our loans, net of borrowings and (ii) the cost basis of our investment in RECOP I.
Represents Committed Principal Amount less Current Principal Amount on Senior Loans and $4.3 million of remaining commitment to RECOP I.
Weighted averages are weighted by current principal amount for senior loans and mezzanine loans and by net equity for our RECOP I CMBS B-Piece investment.
L = one-month USD LIBOR rate; greater of (i) spot one-month USD LIBOR rate of 0.99% and (ii) LIBOR floor, where applicable, included in portfolio- wide averages represented as fixed rates.
Max remaining term (years) assumes all extension options are exercised, if applicable.
For senior loans, loan-to-value ratio ("LTV") LTV is based on the initial loan amount divided by the as-is appraised value as of the date the loan was originated or by the current principal amount as of the date of the most recent as-is appraised value; for Senior Loan 4, LTV is based on the initial loan amount divided by the appraised bulk sale value assuming a condo-conversion and no renovation; for Senior Loan 21, LTV is based on the current principal amount divided by the adjusted appraised gross sellout value net of sales cost; for mezzanine loans, LTV is based on the current balance of the whole loan dividend by the as-is appraised value as of the date the loan was originated; for RECOP I CMBS B-Pieces, LTV is based on the weighted average LTV of the underlying loan pool at issuance.
Represents Current Principal Amount of Senior Loans and Mezzanine Loans and Net Equity for our RECOP I CMBS B-Piece investment.
For Senior Loan 21, Loan per SQFT of $1,817 is based on the allocated loan amount of the residential units. Excluding the value of the retail and parking components of the collateral, the Loan per SQFT is $2,039 based on allocating the full amount of the loan to only the residential units.
Fully Extended Loan Maturities
Fully extended weighted average loan maturity of 3.9 years(1)
Fully Extended Loan Maturities(1)
($ in Millions)
$2,500
$2,000
$1,500
$2,216.3
$1,489.9
$1,000
$497.9
$500
$404.0
$320.3
$125.0
$143.4
$0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Excludes RECOP I CMBS B-Piece investment.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands - except share and per share data)
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
369,867
$
67,619
Commercial mortgage loans, held-for-investment
5,089,968
4,931,042
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(65,979)
-
Commercial mortgage loans, held-for-investment, net
5,023,989
4,931,042
Equity method investments
34,441
37,469
Accrued interest receivable
17,263
16,305
Other assets
10,121
4,583
Total Assets
$
5,455,681
$
5,057,018
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities
Secured financing agreements, net
$
3,368,329
$
2,884,887
Collateralized loan obligation, net
805,008
803,376
Convertible notes, net
139,420
139,075
Loan participations sold, net
64,972
64,966
Dividends payable
24,204
25,036
Accrued interest payable
7,513
6,686
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (1)
8,907
3,363
Due to affiliates
5,022
5,917
Total Liabilities
4,423,375
3,933,306
Commitments and Contingencies
Temporary Equity
Redeemable preferred stock
Permanent Equity
Preferred stock, 50,000,000 authorized (1 share with par value of $0.01 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)
Common stock, 300,000,000 authorized (55,838,032 and 57,486,583 shares with par value of $0.01 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)
2,108
1,694
-
-
575
575
Additional paid-in capital
Accumulated deficit
Repurchased stock, 3,511,240 and 1,862,689 shares repurchased as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
1,167,602
1,165,995
(82,777)
(8,594)
(55,202)
(35,958)
Total KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. stockholders' equity
1,030,198
1,122,018
Total Permanent Equity
1,030,198
1,122,018
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
5,455,681
$
5,057,018
Includes $4.3 million and $0.0 million of reserve for unfunded loan commitments at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands - except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Net Interest Income
Interest income
$
71,079
$
72,417
$
64,751
Interest expense
39,082
41,333
34,842
Total net interest income
31,997
31,084
29,909
Other Income
Income (loss) from equity method investments
(1,901)
1,254
1,125
Change in net assets related to CMBS consolidated variable interest entities
-
-
342
Other income
360
447
482
Gain (loss) on sale of investments
-
71
-
Total other income (loss)
(1,541)
1,772
1,949
Operating Expenses
General and administrative
3,767
2,676
2,361
Provision for credit losses, net
55,274
-
-
Management fees to affiliate
4,299
4,280
4,287
Incentive compensation to affiliate
1,606
1,174
953
Total operating expenses
64,946
8,130
7,601
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes, Preferred Dividends and Redemption Value
Adjustment
(34,490)
24,726
24,257
Income tax expense (benefit)
82
213
9
Net Income (Loss)
(34,572)
24,513
24,248
Preferred Stock Dividends and Redemption Value Adjustment
592
(276)
(457)
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders
$
(35,164)
$
24,789
$
24,705
Net Income (Loss) Per Share of Common Stock, Basic
$
(0.61)
$
0.43
$
0.43
Net Income (Loss) Per Share of Common Stock, Diluted
$
(0.61)
$
0.43
$
0.43
Weighted Average Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding, Basic
57,346,726
57,486,583
57,387,386
Weighted Average Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding, Diluted
57,346,726
57,595,424
57,477,234
Dividends Declared per Share of Common Stock
$
0.43
$
0.43
$
0.43
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Core Earnings
1Q20
4Q19
1Q19
($ in thousands, except share and per share data)
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders
$
(35,164)
$
24,789
$
24,705
Adjustments
Non-cash equity compensation expense
1,607
1,017
991
Unrealized (gains) or losses(1)
3,444
(407)
(464)
CECL provision for credit losses, net
55,274
-
-
Non-cash convertible notes discount amortization
90
91
89
Core Earnings(2)
$
25,251
$
25,490
$
25,321
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
57,346,726
57,486,583
57,387,386
Diluted
57,432,611
57,595,424
57,477,234
Core Earnings per Weighted Average Share, Basic (2)
$
0.44
$
0.44
$
0.44
Core Earnings per Weighted Average Share, Diluted(2)
$
0.44
$
0.44
$
0.44
Although pursuant to the Company's Management Agreement, KREF calculates the incentive compensation and base management fees due to its Manager using Core Earnings before incentive compensation, beginning with the first quarter of 2020, The Company revised its definition of Core Earnings for reporting purposes to be net of incentive compensation, since the Company believes this is a more meaningful presentation of the economic performance of its common stock.
Includes $0.4 million, ($0.4) million and ($0.6) million non-cash redemption value adjustment of our SNVPS during 1Q'20, 4Q'19 and 1Q'19, respectively. Includes $3.0 million of unrealized loss on RECOP I, an equity method investment, during 1Q'20 and $0.2 million of unrealized loss on CMBS B-Pieces during 1Q'19.
See Appendix page 25 for definitions.
Key Definitions
"Core Earnings": Used by the Company to evaluate the Company's performance excluding the effects of certain transactions and GAAP adjustments the Company believes are not necessarily indicative of the current loan activity and operations. Core Earnings is a measure that is not prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company defines Core Earnings for reporting purposes as net income (loss) attributable to stockholders or, without duplication, owners of the Company's subsidiaries, computed in accordance with GAAP, including realized losses not otherwise included in GAAP net income (loss) and excluding (i) non-cash equity compensation expense, (ii) depreciation and amortization, (iii) any unrealized gains or losses or other similar non-cash items that are included in net income for the applicable reporting period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income, and (iv) one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain material non-cash income or expense items after discussions between the Company's Manager and board of directors and after approval by a majority of the independent directors. The exclusion of depreciation and amortization from the calculation of Core Earnings only applies to debt investments related to real estate to the extent the Company forecloses upon the property or properties underlying such debt investments.
The Company believes that providing Core Earnings on a supplemental basis to its net income as determined in accordance with GAAP is helpful to stockholders in assessing the overall performance of the Company's business. Although pursuant to the Management Agreement with its Manager, the Company calculates the incentive compensation and base management fees due to its Manager using Core Earnings before incentive compensation, beginning with the first quarter of 2020, the Company revised its definition of Core Earnings for reporting purposes to be net of incentive compensation, since the Company believes this is a more meaningful presentation of the economic performance of its common stock.
Core Earnings should not be considered as a substitute for GAAP net income. The Company cautions readers that its methodology for calculating Core Earnings may differ from the methodologies employed by other REITs to calculate the same or similar supplemental performance measures, and as a result, the Company's reported Core Earnings may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other REITs.
"IRR": IRR is the annualized effective compounded return rate that accounts for the time-value of money and represents the rate of return on an investment over a holding period expressed as a percentage of the investment. It is the discount rate that makes the net present value of all cash outflows (the costs of investment) equal to the net present value of cash inflows (returns on investment). It is derived from the negative and positive cash flows resulting from or produced by each transaction (or for a transaction involving more than one investment, cash flows resulting from or produced by each of the investments), whether positive, such as investment returns, or negative, such as transaction expenses or other costs of investment, taking into account the dates on which such cash flows occurred or are expected to occur, and compounding interest accordingly. The weighted average underwritten IRR for the investments shown reflects the returns underwritten by KKR Real Estate Finance Manager LLC, the Company's external manager, taking into account certain assumptions around leverage up to no more than the maximum approved advance rate, and calculated on a weighted average basis assuming no dispositions, early prepayments or defaults but assuming that extension options are exercised and that the cost of borrowings remains constant over the remaining term. With respect to certain loans included in the weighted average underwritten IRR shown, the calculation assumes certain estimates with respect to the timing and magnitude of the initial and future fundings for the total loan commitment and associated loan repayments, and assumes no defaults. With respect to certain loans included in the weighted average underwritten IRR shown, the calculation assumes the one-month spot USD LIBOR as of the date the loan was originated. There can be no assurance that the actual weighted average IRRs will equal the weighted average underwritten IRRs shown.
