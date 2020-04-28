KKR Real Estate Finance Trust : Supplemental Information Q1 2020

Log in
04/28/2020 | 04:38pm EDT

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.

1st Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information

April 28, 2020

Legal Disclosures

This presentation has been prepared for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) for the benefit of its stockholders. This presentation is solely for informational purposes in connection with evaluating the business, operations and financial results of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, "KREF" or the "Company"). This presentation is not and shall not be construed as an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities, any investment advice or any other service by KREF. Nothing in this presentation constitutes the provision of any tax, accounting, financial, investment, regulatory, legal or other advice by KREF or its advisors. This presentation may not be referenced, quoted or linked by website by any third party, in whole or in part, except as agreed to in writing by KREF.

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, its future operations and financial performance. You can identify these forward looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believe," "expect," "potential," "continue," "may," "should," "seek," "approximately," "predict," "intend," "will," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," the negative version of these words, other comparable words or other statements that do not relate strictly to historical or factual matters. By their nature, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify, in particular due to the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the projected impact of COVID-19 on our business, financial performance and operating results. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company's beliefs, assumptions and expectations, taking into account all information currently available to it. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to the Company or are within its control. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, among other things: the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; potential risks and uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of COVID-19; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 outbreak or to treat its impact; the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and the impacts of COVID-19 on the Company's financial condition and business operations; deterioration in the performance of the properties securing our investments that may cause deterioration in the performance of our investments and, potentially, principal losses to us; difficulty or delays in redeploying the proceeds from repayments of our existing investments; the general political, economic and competitive conditions in the United States and in any foreign jurisdictions in which the Company invests; the level and volatility of prevailing interest rates and credit spreads; adverse changes in the real estate and real estate capital markets; general volatility of the securities markets in which the Company participates; changes in the Company's business, investment strategies or target assets; difficulty in obtaining financing or raising capital; adverse legislative or regulatory developments; reductions in the yield on the Company's investments and increases in the cost of the Company's financing; acts of God such as hurricanes, earthquakes and other natural disasters, pandemics such as COVID-19, acts of war and/or terrorism and other events that may cause unanticipated and uninsured performance declines and/ or losses to the Company or the owners and operators of the real estate securing the Company's investments; deterioration in the performance of properties securing the Company's investments that may cause deterioration in the performance of the Company's investments and, potentially, principal losses to the Company; defaults by borrowers in paying debt service on outstanding indebtedness; the adequacy of collateral securing the Company's investments and declines in the fair value of the Company's investments; adverse developments in the availability of desirable investment opportunities whether they are due to competition, regulation or otherwise; difficulty in successfully managing the Company's growth, including integrating new assets into the Company's existing systems; the cost of operating the Company's platform, including, but not limited to, the cost of operating a real estate investment platform and the cost of operating as a publicly traded company; the availability of qualified personnel and the Company's relationship with our Manager; KKR controls the Company and its interests may conflict with those of the Company's stockholders in the future; the Company's qualification as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes and the Company's exclusion from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940; authoritative GAAP or policy changes from such standard-setting bodies such as the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the Internal Revenue Service, the New York Stock Exchange and other authorities that the Company is subject to, as well as their counterparts in any foreign jurisdictions where the Company might do business; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described under Part I-Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and under Part II - Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in this presentation. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements and information included in this presentation and in the Company's filings with the SEC.

All forward looking statements in this presentation speak only as of April 27, 2020. KREF undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

All financial information in this presentation is as of March 31, 2020 unless otherwise indicated.

This presentation also includes non-GAAP financial measures, including Core Earnings and Core Earnings per Diluted Share. Such non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Please refer to the Appendix of this presentation for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this presentation to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

2

1Q'20 Key Highlights

  • Net Loss(1) of $35.2 million or ($0.61) per diluted share, net of $55.3 million or ($0.96) per diluted share for Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") adjustment(2)
  • Core Earnings(3) of $25.3 million or $0.44 per diluted share
  • Repurchased 1.6 million shares at an average price per share of $11.64 for a total of $19.2 million; year-to-

Financials

date as of April 28, 2020, KREF repurchased 2,037,637 shares of common stock at an average price of

$12.27 for a total of $25.0 million

  • Book value(4) of $1,030.2 million or $18.45 per share, inclusive of ($70.3) million or ($1.22) per share CECL adjustment
  • Paid 1Q dividend of $0.43 per share, equating to an 11.9% annualized dividend yield(5)

Liquidity &

Capitalization

Portfolio

  • $369.9 million cash on hand and $80.1 million approved and undrawn credit capacity
  • 73% of outstanding secured financing is non-mark-to-market
  • Increased borrowing capacity on the corporate revolving credit facility by $85.0 million to $335.0 million
  • Entered into a new $500.0 million non-mark-to-market warehouse facility
  • Outstanding total portfolio of $5.2 billion, up 3% from 4Q'19 and 40% from 1Q'19
  • Multifamily and office assets represent 85% of loan portfolio; only 8% of portfolio is comprised of hospitality and retail asset classes
  • Senior loans weighted average LTV of 66%(6)
  • Weighted average risk rating of 3.0 (Average Risk)

Interest Rate

99.9% of the loan portfolio is floating rate

Portfolio benefits from decreasing rates given in place LIBOR floors

Sensitivity

Approximately 98% of the portfolio is subject to LIBOR floor of at least 0.95%

Note: Net income attributable to common stockholders per share and Core Earnings per share are based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding as of March 31, 2020; book value per share is based on shares outstanding at March 31, 2020.

  1. Represents Net Income attributable to common stockholders.
  2. In connection with first quarter adoption of Accounting Standards Updated 2016-13, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses ("ASU 2016-13" or "CECL")
  3. See Appendix for definition and reconciliation to financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
  4. Book value per share includes the year to date ("YTD") impact of a ($0.4) million, or ($0.01) per common share, non-cash redemption value adjustment to our redeemable Special Non-Voting Preferred Stock ('SNVPS'), resulting in a cumulative (since issuance of the SNVPS) decrease of $2.1 million to our book value as of March 31, 2020.
  5. Based on KREF common stock closing price of $14.40 as of April 27, 2020.
  6. LTV is generally based on the initial loan amount divided by the as-is appraised value as of the date the loan was originated or by the current principal amount as of the date of the most recent as-is appraised value.

3

Conservative Portfolio Construction and Liability Management

Investment Portfolio Evolution

<3%

<1%

100%

80%

27%

60%

6%

Other Securities

40%

97%

99%

Mezz Loan

Senior Loan

67%

20%

0%

At IPO

4Q'18

1Q'20

Larger Average Loan Size

$150

$100

$130

$50

$100

$50

$0

At IPO

4Q'18

1Q'20

Property Type Evolution

100%

86%

85%

80%

62%

60%

40%

31%

20%

7%

8%

0%

At IPO

4Q'18

1Q'20

Increased Non-MTM Financing

100%

80%

60%

40%

60%

73%

20%

0%

0%

At IPO

4Q'18

1Q'20

Multifamily

and Office

Hospitality

and Retail

KREF benefits from KKR's alignment of interest (36% ownership), one firm culture and integrated real estate platform

4

1Q'20 Financial Summary

Income Statement

Balance Sheet

($ in Millions, except per share data)

1Q20

Net Interest Income

$32.0

Other Income

(1.5)

Operating Expenses and Other

(10.4)

CECL Provision for Credit Losses, Net

(55.3)

Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders

($35.2)

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding, Diluted(1)

57,346,726

Net Income per Share, Diluted

($0.61)

Core Earnings(2)

$25.3

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding, Diluted

57,432,611

Core Earnings per Share, Diluted(2)

$0.44

Dividend per Share

$0.43

($ in Millions, except per share data)

1Q20

Total Portfolio

$5,232.5

Term Credit Facilities

1,095.5

Term Lending Agreement

896.8

Asset Specific Financing

82.3

Warehouse Facility

45.4

Revolving Credit Agreements

335.0

Convertible Notes

143.8

Total Debt

$2,598.8

Term Loan Facility

924.9

Collateralized Loan Obligation

810.0

Senior Loan Interests(3)

143.6

Total Leverage

$4,477.3

Cash

369.9

Total Permanent Equity

1,030.2

Debt-to-Equity Ratio(4)

2.2x

Total Leverage Ratio(5)

4.0x

Shares Outstanding

55,838,032

Book Value per Share(6)

$18.45

  1. Excludes 85,885 anti-dilutive restricted stock units.
  2. See Appendix for definition and reconciliation to financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
  3. Includes loans financed through the non-recourse sale of a senior interest that is not included in our GAAP consolidated financial statements.
  4. Represents (i) total debt less cash to (ii) total permanent equity. The debt-to-equity ratio, adjusted for the impact of CECL allowance for credit losses, is 2.0x at 1Q'20.
  5. Represents (i) total leverage less cash to (ii) total permanent equity. The total leverage ratio, adjusted for the impact of CECL allowance for credit losses, is 3.7x at 1Q'20.
  6. Book value per share includes (i) CECL credit loss provision impact of ($70.3) million or ($1.22) per common share, and (2) the YTD impact of ($0.4) million, or ($0.01) per common share, non-cash redemption value adjustment to our redeemable SNVPS, resulting in a cumulative (since issuance of the SNVPS) decrease of $2.1 million to our book value as of March 31, 2020.

5

Recent Operating Performance

  • 1Q'20 Net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($35.2) million or ($0.61) per diluted share, net of ($55.3) million or ($0.96) per diluted share, provision for credit losses in connection with CECL adoption
  • 1Q'20 Core Earnings(1) of $25.3 million or $0.44 per diluted share
  • Book value of $1,030.2 million or $18.45 per share in 1Q'20(3), net of (i) ($70.3) million or ($1.22) per share CECL impact and (ii) $19.2 million of 1,648,551 share buyback, compared to $1,122.0 million or $19.52 per share in 4Q'19
  • Paid 1Q dividend of $0.43 per share on April 15, 2020, equating to an 11.9% annualized dividend yield based on KREF common stock closing price of $14.40 as of April 27, 2020 and 9.3% based on 1Q'20 book value per share

Net Income(2) and Core Earnings(1)

Net income per diluted share:

$0.43

$0.43

($0.61)

Core earnings per diluted share:

$0.44

$0.44

$0.44

($ in Millions)

$24.7

$25.3

$24.8

$25.5

$25.3

1Q'19

4Q'19

1Q'20

($35.2)

Net Income

Core Earnings

Dividends and Book Value Per Share

Book value per share:

$19.67

$19.52

$18.45

CECL adjustment:

n/a

n/a

($1.22)

Dividend per share:

$0.43

$0.43

$0.43

9.3%

8.7%

8.8%

1Q'194Q'191Q'20 Annualized dividend yield based on book value per share

  1. See Appendix for definition and reconciliation to financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
  2. Represents Net Income attributable to common stockholders.
  3. Book value per share includes the YTD impact of ($0.4) million, or ($0.01) per common share, non-cash redemption value adjustment to our redeemable SNVPS, resulting in a cumulative (since issuance of the SNVPS) decrease of $2.1 million to our book value as of March 31, 2020.

6

1Q'20 Equity Activity

Changes in Book Value per Share

Cumulative provision for credit losses of ($70.3) million or ($1.22) per diluted share during 1Q'20, inclusive of ($4.3) million or ($0.07) per diluted share allowance for unfunded loan commitments

$0.40

($0.43)

$19.67

($0.26)

$(0.05)

$0.04

$19.52

$0.19

($0.96)

$18.45

Book Value

Net Income,

1Q'20

Share

RECOP I

Accretion to

Subtotal Pre-

CECL Day-One

1Q'20 CECL

Book Value

at 4Q'19

excl. CECL and

Dividend

Buybacks(3)

Unrealized

APIC due to

CECL impact

Adjustment

Provision(1)

at 1Q'20 (4)

RECOP I MTM(1)(2)

MTM (1)

RSU

Amortization

  1. Collectively, represents ($0.61) net loss per common share attributable to common stockholders.
  2. Includes $2.8 million, or $0.05 per common share, non-recurring exit fee income in 1Q'20.
  3. Repurchased 1.6 million shares at an average price per share of $11.64 for a total of $19.2 million.
  4. Book value per share includes the YTD impact of ($0.4) million, or ($0.01) per common share, non-cash redemption value adjustment to our redeemable SNVPS, resulting in a cumulative (since issuance of the SNVPS) decrease of $2.1 million to our book value as of March 31, 2020.

7

1Q'20 Loan Activity

Summary of 1Q'20 Originations

$353mm

94%

100%

Committed to 3 New Loans

Senior Loans

Floating-Rate Loans

66%

L+3.2%

11.3%

Weighted Average LTV

Weighted Average Coupon

Weighted Average Underwritten IRR (1)

Portfolio Funding Activity(2)

($ in Millions)

Future Funding

$5,777

$5,696

$5,826

Obligations(3)

$5,489

$537

$473

$204

$556

$619

$765

$621

$338

$180

$593

$272

$4,111

$1,479

$366

$4,952

$5,221

$5,075

$5,075

$5,233

$3,745

1Q'19

2Q'19

2Q'19

(4)

2Q'19

3Q'19

3Q'19

3Q'19

4Q'19

4Q'19

4Q'19

1Q'20

1Q'20

1Q'20

Portfolio

Fundings

Repayments

Portfolio

Fundings

Repayments (5)

Portfolio

Fundings

Repayments (4)

Portfolio

Fundings

Repayments

Portfolio

  1. See Appendix for definition.
  2. Includes capital committed to our investment in an aggregator vehicle that invests in CMBS.
  3. Future funding obligations are generally contingent upon certain events and may not result in investment by us.
  4. Excludes non-consolidated senior interests and includes pari passu and vertical loan syndications, as applicable.
  5. Includes sale of residual direct CMBS B-Piece investments with an initial cost of $10.0 million.

8

1Q'20 Loan Originations - Case Studies

Investment

New York Multifamily

San Diego Multifamily

Plano Office

Loan Type

Floating-Rate Mezzanine Loan

Floating-Rate Senior Loan

Floating-Rate Senior Loan

Loan Size

$20.0 million

$106.0 million

$226.5 million

Location

Westbury, NY

San Diego, CA

Plano, TX

Collateral

237-unitClass-A

231-unitClass-A

Class-A Office Campus

Multifamily

Multifamily

totaling 930k SF

Loan Purpose

Construction

Acquisition

Refinance

LTV(1)

66%

71%

64%

Investment Date

January 2020

February 2020

February 2020

Asset Photos

(1) LTV based on initial loan amount divided by the as-is appraised value as of the date the loan was originated.

9

KREF Portfolio by the Numbers

Outstanding total portfolio of $5.2 billion as of March 31, 2020

Multifamily and office loans comprise 85% of the portfolio and hospitality and retail loans comprise 8% of the portfolio

Total Portfolio Growth

Property Type(2)

($ in Millions)

($ in Millions)

Current Portfolio: $5.2 billion(1)

Multifamily YoY increase of 97%

Including net funding and repayment activity

subsequent to quarter end

$2,956

$5,221 $5,233

$4,952 $5,075

$4,134 $3,745

$3,383

$2,960

$2,474

$2,083

$1,812

$1,265

2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20

1Q'19

1Q'20

$1,504 $1,555

$1,441

$233

$216

$216

$166 $143

$131

$132

$138

$69

$-

Multifamily Office

Retail

Hospitality Condo

Industrial Student

(Resi)

Housing

  1. As of April 27, 2020.
  2. Chart based on total assets. Total assets reflect the principal amount outstanding of our senior and mezzanine loans.

10

1Q'20 KREF Loan Portfolio

  • $5.2 billion loan portfolio comprised of 40 investments
  • Portfolio weighted average LTV of 66%(1)

Geography(2)

Other (<5%)

NY

19%

22%

TX

5%

WA

IL

7%

12%

VA

7%

PA

CA

FL

MA

9%

7%

5%

7%

Investment Type(3)

Interest Rate Type

Mezz

Fixed

0.4%

0.1%

Senior

Floating

Loans

99.9%

99.6%

Property Type

Condo

Industrial

(Residential)

3%

Student

Hospitality

3%

Housing

4%

1%

Retail

4%

Office

28% Multifamily

57%

Office

Multifamily

Class-B

12%

Class-B

25%

Class-A

Class-A

75%

88%

Note: The charts above are based on total assets. Total assets reflect the principal amount of our senior and mezzanine loans.

  1. LTV is generally based on the initial loan amount divided by the as-is appraised value as of the date the loan was originated or by the current principal amount as of the date of the most recent as-is appraised value. See page 20 for additional details.
  2. Map does not include Midwest Mezzanine portfolio ($5.5 million).
  3. Senior loans include senior mortgages and similar credit quality loans, including related contiguous junior participations in senior loans where KREF has financed a loan with structural leverage through the non-recourse sale of a corresponding first mortgage and excludes vertical loan syndications.

11

Portfolio Credit Quality Remains Strong

  • KREF's loan portfolio is 100% performing, with no defaulted or impaired loans

Loan-to-Value(1,2)

(% of total portfolio)

Weighted Average

LTV(3): 66%

4Q'19

29%

25%

20%

18%

8%

0% - 60%

60% - 65%

65% - 70%

70% - 75%

75% - 80%

Weighted Average

1Q'20

LTV(3): 66%

28%

27%

20%

17%

8%

0% - 60%

60% - 65%

65% - 70%

70% - 75%

75% - 80%

Risk Rating Distribution(2)

(% of portfolio)

Weighted Average

89%

Risk Rating(3): 2.9

4Q'19

2%

9%

1

2

3

4

5

1

5

33

0

0

Loan Count

1Q'20

Weighted Average

77%

Risk Rating(3): 3.0

6%

14%

3%

1

2

3

4

5

2

3

28

7

0

Loan Count

  1. LTV is generally based on the initial loan amount divided by the as-is appraised value as of the date the loan was originated or by the current principal amount as of the date of the most recent as-is appraised value.
  2. Includes non-consolidated senior interests and excludes vertical loan syndications.
  3. Weighted average is weighted by current principal amount for our senior and mezzanine loans.

12

Hospitality Loans - Overview

Investment

Fort Lauderdale Hotel

Brooklyn Hotel

Current Principal Amount

$140.0 million

$76.0 million

As % of Total KREF Portfolio

2.7%

1.5%

Loan Amount / Key

$404,624

$387,755

LTV(1)

62%

69%

December 31, 2019

9.5%

8.2%

T12 Debt Yield(2)

December 31, 2019

2.0x

1.6x

T12 DSCR(3)

Financing

Non MTM: CLO / Term Loan Facility

Non MTM: Asset Specific Financing

Asset Photos

  1. LTV is based on initial loan amount divided by the as-is appraised value as of the date the loan was originated.
  2. T12 Debt Yield is calculated based on NOI net of FF&E reserves for the Trailing Twelve Months ended December 31, 2019.
  3. T12 DSCR is based on LIBOR calculated at the greater of (i) spot LIBOR of 1.76% at December 31, 2019 and (ii) the applicable LIBOR floor.

13

Financing Overview: 73% Non-Mark-To-Market

  • Diversified financing sources totaling $6.1 billion with $1.7 billion of undrawn capacity

Summary of Outstanding Financing

Leverage Ratios

($ in Millions)

Maximum

Outstanding

Weighted

4.0x

Average

Capacity

Face Amount

Coupon

0.3x

Term Credit

$2,000

$1,096

L+1.7%

Facilities

Term Lending

$900

$897

L+1.9%

2.2x

3.7x

CECL Impact

Agreement

0.2x

Pre-CECL

Warehouse

$500

$45

L+1.5%

2.0x

Facility

Asset Specific

$300

$82

L+1.7%

Debt-to-Equity

Total Leverage

Financing

Ratio(2)

Ratio(3)

Convertible

$144

$144

6.1%

Outstanding Secured Financing(4)

Notes

Corporate

Revolving Credit

$335

$335

L+2.0%

Term Credit

Term Loan

Facility

Facilities

27%

Facility

Total Corporate

$4,179

$2,599

Warehouse

23%

Obligations

Facility

1%

Term Loan

$1,000

$925

L+1.5%

Asset Specific

Facility

Term Lending

Financing

Agreement

Collateralized

2%

$810

$810

L+1.4%

23%

Loan Obligation

Senior Loan

Senior Loan

Non-Mark-

$144

$144

L+1.6%

Interests

Collateralized

Interests(1)

4%

to-Market

Loan Obligation

73%

Total Leverage

$6,133

$4,478

20%

  1. Includes $143.6 million of Non-Consolidated Senior Interests, which result from non-recourse sales of senior loan interest in loans KREF originated.
  2. Represents (i) facilities outstanding face amount (excluding non-recourse term loan facility), and convertible notes less cash to (ii) total permanent equity, in each case, at period end. The debt-to-equity ratio, adjusted for the impact of CECL allowance for credit losses, is 2.0x at 1Q'20.
  3. Represents (i) facilities outstanding face amount, convertible notes, loan participations sold (excluding pari passu and vertical loan syndications), non-consolidated senior loan interests, and collateralized loan obligation less cash to (ii) total permanent equity, in each case, at period end. The total leverage ratio, adjusted for the impact of CECL allowance for credit losses, is 3.7x at 1Q'20.
  4. Based on outstanding face amount of secured financing and excludes convertible notes and the corporate revolving credit facility.

14

Financing Overview: Term Credit Facilities

($ in Millions)

Counterparty

Total / Weighted

Average

Drawn

$469

$405

$222

$1,096

Capacity

$1,000

$600

$400

$2,000

Collateral: Loans /

5 Loans / $653

3 Loans / $545

3 Loans / $311

11 Loans / $1,509

Principal Balance

Final Stated Maturity

November 2023

December 2022

October 2020

-

Weighted Average

L + 1.50%

L + 1.76%

L + 1.93%

L + 1.68%

Pricing

Weighted Average

71.8%

74.4%

71.3%

72.6%

Advance

Property Type:

Condo Student Housing

9% 5%

Office

9%

Multi- family

Retail62% 15%

15

Liquidity Overview

($ in Millions)

Sources of Available Liquidity

$500.0

$450.0

$400.0

$350.0

$300.0

$250.0

$200.0

$150.0

$100.0

$50.0

$0.0

Capacity

$450.0

$80.1

Cash and Cash

$369.9

Equivalents

$369.9

Term Credit

6.9

Facilities

Term Lending

1.6

Agreement

Warehouse

2.9

Facility

Asset Specific

2.6

Financing

Term Loan

66.2

Facility

Corporate Revolving

-

Credit Facility

Total Available

$450.0

Cash

Approved and Undrawn Total Available Liquidity

Credit Capacity (1)

  1. Represents under-levered amounts under financing facilities. While these amounts were previously contractually approved and/or drawn, in certain cases, the lender's consent is required for us to (re)borrow these amounts.

16

Rate Floors Provide Protection in a Declining Rate Environment

  • 99.9% of the portfolio is indexed to one-month USD LIBOR
  • Portfolio benefits from decreasing rates given in place LIBOR floors
    • 98% of the portfolio is subject to a LIBOR floor of at least 0.95%
    • 5% of total outstanding financing is subject to a LIBOR floor greater than 0.0%

Net Interest Income Per Share Sensitivity to LIBOR Movements(1)

($ Impact Per Share / Q)

$0.25

$0.21

$0.20

$0.17

$0.15

$0.13

$0.10

$0.05

$0.09

$0.05

$0.02

$0.00

$0.00

1.76%

1.50%

1.25%

0.99%

0.75%

0.50%

0.25%

LIBOR as of

LIBOR as of

12/31/2019

3/31/2020

LIBOR

(1) Portfolio as of March 31, 2020.

17

Appendix

18

Portfolio Details

Investment

Committed

Current

Net

Future

Max Remaining

Loan Per

#

Investment

Location

Property Type

(4)(5)

SQFT / Unit /

(4)(7)

Date

Principal Amount

Principal Amount

Equity(2)

Funding(3)

Coupon

Term (Yrs)(4)(6)

LTV

Key

Senior Loans(1)

1

Senior Loan

Brooklyn, NY

Multifamily

5/22/2019

$386.0

$367.6

$91.4

$18.4

L + 2.7%

4.2

$ 428,966 / unit

51%

2

Senior Loan

Chicago, IL

Multifamily

6/28/2019

340.0

320.3

68.3

19.7

L + 2.8%

6.3

$ 400,426 / unit

75%

3

Senior Loan

Arlington, VA

Multifamily

6/28/2019

273.5

264.6

65.5

8.9

L + 2.5%

4.3

$ 238,357 / unit

70%

4

Senior Loan

New York, NY

Multifamily

12/20/2018

234.5

190.2

32.6

44.3

L + 3.6%

3.8

$ 970,296 / unit

71%

5

Senior Loan

Boston, MA

Office

5/23/2018

227.3

204.9

38.0

22.3

L + 2.4%

3.2

$ 442

/ sqft

68%

6

Senior Loan

Plano, TX

Office

2/6/2020

226.5

164.4

32.4

62.1

L + 2.7%

4.9

$ 177

/ sqft

64%

7

Senior Loan

Various

Multifamily

5/31/2019

216.5

200.8

34.5

15.7

L + 3.5%

4.2

$ 187,693 / unit

74%

8

Senior Loan

Minneapolis, MN

Office

11/13/2017

194.4

187.8

33.2

6.6

L + 3.8%

2.7

$ 176

/ sqft

63%

9

Senior Loan

Chicago, IL

Multifamily

6/6/2019

186.0

179.5

35.2

1.3

L + 2.7%

4.2

$ 364,837 / unit

74%

10

Senior Loan

Denver, CO

Multifamily

8/13/2019

185.0

154.4

59.4

30.6

L + 2.8%

4.4

$ 259,986 / unit

64%

11

Senior Loan

Irvine, CA

Office

11/15/2019

183.3

151.0

34.3

32.3

L + 2.9%

4.6

$ 248

/ sqft

66%

12

Senior Loan

Philadelphia, PA

Office

4/11/2019

182.6

153.3

37.9

29.3

L + 2.6%

4.1

$ 217

/ sqft

65%

13

Senior Loan

Washington, D.C.

Office

12/20/2019

175.5

47.3

12.3

128.2

L + 3.4%

4.8

$ 286

/ sqft

58%

14

Senior Loan

Seattle, WA

Office

9/13/2018

172.0

168.0

29.6

4.0

L + 3.8%

3.5

$ 490

/ sqft

62%

15

Senior Loan

Chicago, IL

Office

7/15/2019

170.0

126.1

20.8

43.9

L + 3.3%

4.4

$ 121

/ sqft

59%

16

Senior Loan

Philadelphia, PA

Office

6/19/2018

165.0

157.3

40.6

7.7

L + 2.5%

3.3

$ 162

/ sqft

71%

17

Senior Loan

New York, NY

Multifamily

12/5/2018

163.0

148.0

23.0

15.0

L + 2.6%

3.7

$ 556,391 / unit

67%

18

Senior Loan

North Bergen, NJ

Multifamily

10/23/2017

150.0

150.0

35.7

-

L + 3.2%

2.6

$ 468,750 / unit

57%

19

Senior Loan

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Hospitality

11/9/2018

150.0

140.0

27.2

10.0

L + 2.9%

3.7

$ 404,624 / key

62%

20

Senior Loan

Various

Retail

12/19/2019

147.0

102.2

25.0

44.8

L + 2.6%

5.4

$ 76

/ sqft

55%

21

Senior Loan

New York, NY

Condo (Resi)

8/4/2017

143.4

143.4

46.4

-

L + 4.7%

1.5

$ 1,817

/ sqft(9)

53%

22

Senior Loan

Boston, MA

Multifamily

3/29/2019

138.0

137.0

24.3

1.0

L + 2.7%

4.0

$ 351,282 / unit

63%

23

Senior Loan

West Palm Beach, FL

Multifamily

11/7/2018

135.0

131.6

28.6

3.4

L + 2.9%

3.6

$ 162,040 / unit

73%

24

Senior Loan

Portland, OR

Retail

10/26/2015

125.0

125.0

49.8

-

L + 5.5%

0.6

$ 115

/ sqft

61%

25

Senior Loan

San Diego, CA

Multifamily

2/3/2020

106.0

106.0

41.4

-

L + 3.3%

4.9

$ 458,874 / unit

71%

26

Senior Loan

State College, PA

Student Housing

10/15/2019

93.4

69.4

16.9

23.9

L + 2.7%

4.6

$ 54,620 / bed

64%

27

Senior Loan

Seattle, WA

Multifamily

9/7/2018

92.3

92.3

16.7

-

L + 2.6%

3.4

$ 515,571 / unit

76%

28

Senior Loan

Los Angeles, CA

Multifamily

12/11/2019

91.0

90.0

18.1

1.0

L + 2.8%

2.8

$ 416,667 / unit

72%

29

Senior Loan

New York, NY

Multifamily

3/29/2018

86.0

86.0

14.4

-

L + 2.6%

3.0

$ 462,366 / unit

48%

30

Senior Loan

Seattle, WA

Office

3/20/2018

80.7

80.7

14.7

-

L + 3.6%

3.0

$ 473

/ sqft

61%

31

Senior Loan

Philadelphia, PA

Multifamily

10/30/2018

77.0

77.0

12.8

-

L + 2.7%

3.6

$ 150,980 / unit

73%

32

Senior Loan

Brooklyn, NY

Hospitality

1/18/2019

76.0

76.0

15.6

-

L + 2.9%

3.9

$ 387,755 / key

69%

33

Senior Loan

Queens, NY

Industrial

7/21/2017

75.1

66.3

12.2

8.8

L + 3.0%

2.3

$ 116

/ sqft

64%

34

Senior Loan

Atlanta, GA

Industrial

7/24/2018

74.5

72.1

15.5

2.4

L + 2.7%

3.4

$ 66

/ sqft

74%

35

Senior Loan

Herndon, VA

Multifamily

12/23/2019

73.9

72.5

11.9

1.4

L + 2.5%

4.8

$ 246,512 / unit

72%

36

Senior Loan

Austin, TX

Multifamily

9/12/2019

67.5

67.5

12.3

-

L + 2.5%

4.5

$ 190,678 / unit

75%

37

Senior Loan

Atlanta, GA

Multifamily

8/9/2019

61.5

61.5

11.2

-

L + 3.0%

4.4

$ 170,833 / unit

74%

38

Senior Loan

Queens, NY

Multifamily

10/9/2018

45.0

42.0

7.9

3.0

L + 2.8%

3.6

$ 333,333 / unit

70%

Total / Weighted Average

$5,769.3

$5,174.0

$1,147.6

$590.2

L + 3.0%

3.9

66%

Mezzanine Loans

1

Fixed Rate Mezzanine

Various

Retail

6/8/2015

5.5

5.5

5.5

-

11.0%

5.3

$ 46

/ sqft

72%

2

Floating Rate Mezzanine

Westbury, NY

Multifamily

1/27/2020

20.0

17.3

17.2

2.7

L + 9.0%

4.3

$ 452,875 / unit

66%

Total / Weighted Average

$25.5

$22.8

$22.7

$2.7

11.0%

4.6

67%

CMBS

Total / Weighted Average

$40.0

$35.7

$35.7

$4.3

4.7%

9.2

58%

Portfolio Total / Weighted Average

$5,834.8

$5,232.5

$1,206.0

$597.2

4.8%

3.9

66%

1Q20 Outstanding Portfolio(8)

$5,232.5

*See footnotes on subsequent page

19

Portfolio Details

  1. Senior loans include senior mortgages and similar credit quality investments, including junior participations in our originated senior loans for which we have syndicated the senior participations and retained the junior participations for our portfolio and excludes vertical loan syndications.
  2. Net equity reflects (i) the amortized cost basis of our loans, net of borrowings and (ii) the cost basis of our investment in RECOP I.
  3. Represents Committed Principal Amount less Current Principal Amount on Senior Loans and $4.3 million of remaining commitment to RECOP I.
  4. Weighted averages are weighted by current principal amount for senior loans and mezzanine loans and by net equity for our RECOP I CMBS B-Piece investment.
  5. L = one-month USD LIBOR rate; greater of (i) spot one-month USD LIBOR rate of 0.99% and (ii) LIBOR floor, where applicable, included in portfolio- wide averages represented as fixed rates.
  6. Max remaining term (years) assumes all extension options are exercised, if applicable.
  7. For senior loans, loan-to-value ratio ("LTV") LTV is based on the initial loan amount divided by the as-is appraised value as of the date the loan was originated or by the current principal amount as of the date of the most recent as-is appraised value; for Senior Loan 4, LTV is based on the initial loan amount divided by the appraised bulk sale value assuming a condo-conversion and no renovation; for Senior Loan 21, LTV is based on the current principal amount divided by the adjusted appraised gross sellout value net of sales cost; for mezzanine loans, LTV is based on the current balance of the whole loan dividend by the as-is appraised value as of the date the loan was originated; for RECOP I CMBS B-Pieces, LTV is based on the weighted average LTV of the underlying loan pool at issuance.
  8. Represents Current Principal Amount of Senior Loans and Mezzanine Loans and Net Equity for our RECOP I CMBS B-Piece investment.
  9. For Senior Loan 21, Loan per SQFT of $1,817 is based on the allocated loan amount of the residential units. Excluding the value of the retail and parking components of the collateral, the Loan per SQFT is $2,039 based on allocating the full amount of the loan to only the residential units.

20

Fully Extended Loan Maturities

  • Fully extended weighted average loan maturity of 3.9 years(1)

Fully Extended Loan Maturities(1)

($ in Millions)

$2,500

$2,000

$1,500

$2,216.3

$1,489.9

$1,000

$497.9

$500

$404.0

$320.3

$125.0

$143.4

$0

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

  1. Excludes RECOP I CMBS B-Piece investment.

21

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands - except share and per share data)

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

369,867

$

67,619

Commercial mortgage loans, held-for-investment

5,089,968

4,931,042

Less: Allowance for credit losses

(65,979)

-

Commercial mortgage loans, held-for-investment, net

5,023,989

4,931,042

Equity method investments

34,441

37,469

Accrued interest receivable

17,263

16,305

Other assets

10,121

4,583

Total Assets

$

5,455,681

$

5,057,018

Liabilities and Equity

Liabilities

Secured financing agreements, net

$

3,368,329

$

2,884,887

Collateralized loan obligation, net

805,008

803,376

Convertible notes, net

139,420

139,075

Loan participations sold, net

64,972

64,966

Dividends payable

24,204

25,036

Accrued interest payable

7,513

6,686

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (1)

8,907

3,363

Due to affiliates

5,022

5,917

Total Liabilities

4,423,375

3,933,306

Commitments and Contingencies

Temporary Equity

Redeemable preferred stock

Permanent Equity

Preferred stock, 50,000,000 authorized (1 share with par value of $0.01 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)

Common stock, 300,000,000 authorized (55,838,032 and 57,486,583 shares with par value of $0.01 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)

2,108

1,694

-

-

575

575

Additional paid-in capital

Accumulated deficit

Repurchased stock, 3,511,240 and 1,862,689 shares repurchased as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

1,167,602

1,165,995

(82,777)

(8,594)

(55,202)

(35,958)

Total KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. stockholders' equity

1,030,198

1,122,018

Total Permanent Equity

1,030,198

1,122,018

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

5,455,681

$

5,057,018

  1. Includes $4.3 million and $0.0 million of reserve for unfunded loan commitments at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

22

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands - except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019

Net Interest Income

Interest income

$

71,079

$

72,417

$

64,751

Interest expense

39,082

41,333

34,842

Total net interest income

31,997

31,084

29,909

Other Income

Income (loss) from equity method investments

(1,901)

1,254

1,125

Change in net assets related to CMBS consolidated variable interest entities

-

-

342

Other income

360

447

482

Gain (loss) on sale of investments

-

71

-

Total other income (loss)

(1,541)

1,772

1,949

Operating Expenses

General and administrative

3,767

2,676

2,361

Provision for credit losses, net

55,274

-

-

Management fees to affiliate

4,299

4,280

4,287

Incentive compensation to affiliate

1,606

1,174

953

Total operating expenses

64,946

8,130

7,601

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes, Preferred Dividends and Redemption Value

Adjustment

(34,490)

24,726

24,257

Income tax expense (benefit)

82

213

9

Net Income (Loss)

(34,572)

24,513

24,248

Preferred Stock Dividends and Redemption Value Adjustment

592

(276)

(457)

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders

$

(35,164)

$

24,789

$

24,705

Net Income (Loss) Per Share of Common Stock, Basic

$

(0.61)

$

0.43

$

0.43

Net Income (Loss) Per Share of Common Stock, Diluted

$

(0.61)

$

0.43

$

0.43

Weighted Average Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding, Basic

57,346,726

57,486,583

57,387,386

Weighted Average Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding, Diluted

57,346,726

57,595,424

57,477,234

Dividends Declared per Share of Common Stock

$

0.43

$

0.43

$

0.43

23

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Core Earnings

1Q20

4Q19

1Q19

($ in thousands, except share and per share data)

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders

$

(35,164)

$

24,789

$

24,705

Adjustments

Non-cash equity compensation expense

1,607

1,017

991

Unrealized (gains) or losses(1)

3,444

(407)

(464)

CECL provision for credit losses, net

55,274

-

-

Non-cash convertible notes discount amortization

90

91

89

Core Earnings(2)

$

25,251

$

25,490

$

25,321

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

Basic

57,346,726

57,486,583

57,387,386

Diluted

57,432,611

57,595,424

57,477,234

Core Earnings per Weighted Average Share, Basic (2)

$

0.44

$

0.44

$

0.44

Core Earnings per Weighted Average Share, Diluted(2)

$

0.44

$

0.44

$

0.44

  • Although pursuant to the Company's Management Agreement, KREF calculates the incentive compensation and base management fees due to its Manager using Core Earnings before incentive compensation, beginning with the first quarter of 2020, The Company revised its definition of Core Earnings for reporting purposes to be net of incentive compensation, since the Company believes this is a more meaningful presentation of the economic performance of its common stock.
  1. Includes $0.4 million, ($0.4) million and ($0.6) million non-cash redemption value adjustment of our SNVPS during 1Q'20, 4Q'19 and 1Q'19, respectively. Includes $3.0 million of unrealized loss on RECOP I, an equity method investment, during 1Q'20 and $0.2 million of unrealized loss on CMBS B-Pieces during 1Q'19.
  2. See Appendix page 25 for definitions.

24

Key Definitions

  • "Core Earnings": Used by the Company to evaluate the Company's performance excluding the effects of certain transactions and GAAP adjustments the Company believes are not necessarily indicative of the current loan activity and operations. Core Earnings is a measure that is not prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company defines Core Earnings for reporting purposes as net income (loss) attributable to stockholders or, without duplication, owners of the Company's subsidiaries, computed in accordance with GAAP, including realized losses not otherwise included in GAAP net income (loss) and excluding (i) non-cash equity compensation expense, (ii) depreciation and amortization, (iii) any unrealized gains or losses or other similar non-cash items that are included in net income for the applicable reporting period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income, and (iv) one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain material non-cash income or expense items after discussions between the Company's Manager and board of directors and after approval by a majority of the independent directors. The exclusion of depreciation and amortization from the calculation of Core Earnings only applies to debt investments related to real estate to the extent the Company forecloses upon the property or properties underlying such debt investments.
  • The Company believes that providing Core Earnings on a supplemental basis to its net income as determined in accordance with GAAP is helpful to stockholders in assessing the overall performance of the Company's business. Although pursuant to the Management Agreement with its Manager, the Company calculates the incentive compensation and base management fees due to its Manager using Core Earnings before incentive compensation, beginning with the first quarter of 2020, the Company revised its definition of Core Earnings for reporting purposes to be net of incentive compensation, since the Company believes this is a more meaningful presentation of the economic performance of its common stock.
  • Core Earnings should not be considered as a substitute for GAAP net income. The Company cautions readers that its methodology for calculating Core Earnings may differ from the methodologies employed by other REITs to calculate the same or similar supplemental performance measures, and as a result, the Company's reported Core Earnings may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other REITs.
  • "IRR": IRR is the annualized effective compounded return rate that accounts for the time-value of money and represents the rate of return on an investment over a holding period expressed as a percentage of the investment. It is the discount rate that makes the net present value of all cash outflows (the costs of investment) equal to the net present value of cash inflows (returns on investment). It is derived from the negative and positive cash flows resulting from or produced by each transaction (or for a transaction involving more than one investment, cash flows resulting from or produced by each of the investments), whether positive, such as investment returns, or negative, such as transaction expenses or other costs of investment, taking into account the dates on which such cash flows occurred or are expected to occur, and compounding interest accordingly. The weighted average underwritten IRR for the investments shown reflects the returns underwritten by KKR Real Estate Finance Manager LLC, the Company's external manager, taking into account certain assumptions around leverage up to no more than the maximum approved advance rate, and calculated on a weighted average basis assuming no dispositions, early prepayments or defaults but assuming that extension options are exercised and that the cost of borrowings remains constant over the remaining term. With respect to certain loans included in the weighted average underwritten IRR shown, the calculation assumes certain estimates with respect to the timing and magnitude of the initial and future fundings for the total loan commitment and associated loan repayments, and assumes no defaults. With respect to certain loans included in the weighted average underwritten IRR shown, the calculation assumes the one-month spot USD LIBOR as of the date the loan was originated. There can be no assurance that the actual weighted average IRRs will equal the weighted average underwritten IRRs shown.

25

Disclaimer

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 20:37:04 UTC
