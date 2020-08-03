KKR Real Estate Finance Trust : Supplemental Information for the Quarter Ended June 30th, 2020
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.
2nd Quarter 2020 Supplemental Information
August 3, 2020
Legal Disclosures
This presentation has been prepared for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) for the benefit of its stockholders. This presentation is solely for informational purposes in connection with evaluating the business, operations and financial results of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, "KREF" or the "Company"). This presentation is not and shall not be construed as an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities, any investment advice or any other service by KREF. Nothing in this presentation constitutes the provision of any tax, accounting, financial, investment, regulatory, legal or other advice by KREF or its advisors. This presentation may not be referenced, quoted or linked by website by any third party, in whole or in part, except as agreed to in writing by KREF.
This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, its future operations and financial performance. You can identify these forward looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believe," "expect," "potential," "continue," "may," "should," "seek," "approximately," "predict," "intend," "will," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," the negative version of these words, other comparable words or other statements that do not relate strictly to historical or factual matters. By their nature, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify, in particular due to the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the projected impact of COVID-19 on our business, financial performance and operating results. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company's beliefs, assumptions and expectations, taking into account all information currently available to it. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to the Company or are within its control. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, among other things: the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; potential risks and uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of COVID-19; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 outbreak or to treat its impact; the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and the impacts of COVID-19 on the Company's financial condition and business operations; deterioration in the performance of the properties securing our investments that may cause deterioration in the performance of our investments and, potentially, principal losses to us; difficulty or delays in redeploying the proceeds from repayments of our existing investments; the general political, economic and competitive conditions in the United States and in any foreign jurisdictions in which the Company invests; the level and volatility of prevailing interest rates and credit spreads; adverse changes in the real estate and real estate capital markets; general volatility of the securities markets in which the Company participates; changes in the Company's business, investment strategies or target assets; difficulty in obtaining financing or raising capital; adverse legislative or regulatory developments; reductions in the yield on the Company's investments and increases in the cost of the Company's financing; acts of God such as hurricanes, earthquakes and other natural disasters, pandemics such as COVID-19, acts of war and/or terrorism and other events that may cause unanticipated and uninsured performance declines and/ or losses to the Company or the owners and operators of the real estate securing the Company's investments; deterioration in the performance of properties securing the Company's investments that may cause deterioration in the performance of the Company's investments and, potentially, principal losses to the Company; defaults by borrowers in paying debt service on outstanding indebtedness; the adequacy of collateral securing the Company's investments and declines in the fair value of the Company's investments; adverse developments in the availability of desirable investment opportunities whether they are due to competition, regulation or otherwise; difficulty in successfully managing the Company's growth, including integrating new assets into the Company's existing systems; the cost of operating the Company's platform, including, but not limited to, the cost of operating a real estate investment platform and the cost of operating as a publicly traded company; the availability of qualified personnel and the Company's relationship with our Manager; KKR controls the Company and its interests may conflict with those of the Company's stockholders in the future; the Company's qualification as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes and the Company's exclusion from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940; authoritative GAAP or policy changes from such standard-setting bodies such as the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the Internal Revenue Service, the New York Stock Exchange and other authorities that the Company is subject to, as well as their counterparts in any foreign jurisdictions where the Company might do business; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described under Part I-Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and under Part II - Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in this presentation. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements and information included in this presentation and in the Company's filings with the SEC.
All forward looking statements in this presentation speak only as of August 3, 2020. KREF undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.
All financial information in this presentation is as of June 30, 2020 unless otherwise indicated.
This presentation also includes non-GAAP financial measures, including Core Earnings and Core Earnings per Diluted Share. Such non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Please refer to the Appendix of this presentation for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this presentation to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with
U.S. GAAP.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Overview
Best In Class
Investment Portfolio
$5.3 Billion
Investment Portfolio
99.5%
81%
Senior Loans
Multifamily & Office
$134 Million
8.9%
Average Loan Size
Unfunded
Purpose built portfolio focused on senior loans on institutional real estate and sponsorship secured predominantly by lighter transitional, multifamily and office properties
Conservative & Diverse
Balance Sheet
$6.1 Billion
Financing Capacity
73%
Fully Non-Mark-to-Market(1)
$431 Million
Current Liquidity(2)
Conservative liability management focused on diversifiednon-mark-to-market financing
capacity
Fully Integrated with KKR
36%
KKR Ownership in KREF
$207 Billion
$19 Billion
Global AUM
Internal
Balance Sheet
$11 Billion
85
Real Estate AUM(3)
Real Estate
Professionals
One firm culture that rewards investment discipline, creativity, determination and patience and emphasizes the sharing of information, resources, expertise and best practices
Based on outstanding face amount of asset level secured financing and excludes convertible notes and the corporate revolving credit facility. Note: 100% of financings are non-mark-to-capital markets marks.
Comprised of $127.3 million in cash, $285.0 million undrawn corporate revolver capacity and $18.8 million approved and undrawn secured financing facilities as of June 30, 2020.
Figures represent AUM across all KKR real estate transactions since 2011; strategies include Real Estate Partners Americas, Real Estate Partners Europe, Asia Real Estate Partners, Property Partners Americas, Real Estate Credit, Real Estate NBFC, Private Equity funds, Special Situations, trophy single tenant investments in KKR Credit accounts, Balance Sheet investments and a pro rata portion of Drawbridge Realty's AUM ($495 million). KKR does not act as an investment adviser to Drawbridge or any of its portfolio investments.
2Q'20 Key Highlights
• Net income(1) of $0.52 per diluted share, Core Earnings(2) of $0.45 per diluted share and book value(3) of $18.57 per
share
• Portfolio benefits from low LIBOR given in-place floors; approximately 98% of the portfolio is subject to LIBOR floor
Financials
of at least 0.95%
Book value(3) per share inclusive of ($1.16) per share CECL credit loss allowance
Repurchased approximately 389 thousand shares at an average price of $14.92 for a total of $5.8 million
Year-to-date,repurchased approximately 2 million shares at an average price of $12.27 for a total of $25.0 million
$431.1 million of available liquidity(4)
Liquidity &
• 73% of outstanding secured financing is fully non-mark-to-market and the remaining balance is only mark-to-credit
Capitalization
• Net borrowed $67.7 million on secured financing facilities and repaid $285.0 million on corporate revolver
• Weighted average LTV of 66%(5) and weighted average risk rating of 3.1
Portfolio
• Multifamily and office assets represent 81% of loan portfolio; only 8% of portfolio is comprised of hospitality and
retail asset classes
• Collected 99.8% and 99.8% of interest payments due on loan portfolio in 2Q'20 and July 2020, respectively
Note: Net income attributable to common stockholders per share and Core Earnings per share are based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the quarter ended June 30, 2020; book value per share is based on shares outstanding as of June 30, 2020.
Represents Net Income attributable to common stockholders.
See Appendix for definition and reconciliation to financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Book value per share includes the year-to-date ("YTD") impact of a ($0.6) million, or ($0.01) per common share, non-cash redemption value adjustment to our redeemable Special Non-Voting Preferred Stock ('SNVPS'), resulting in a cumulative (since issuance of the SNVPS) decrease of $2.3 million to our book value as of June 30, 2020.
Comprised of $127.3 million in cash, $285.0 million undrawn corporate revolver capacity and $18.8 million approved and undrawn secured financing facilities as of June 30, 2020.
LTV is generally based on the initial loan amount divided by the as-is appraised value as of the date the loan was originated or by the current principal amount as of the date of the most recent as-is appraised value.
2Q'20 Financial Summary
Income Statement
Balance Sheet
($ in Millions)
2Q20
Net Interest Income
$36.7
Other Income
0.4
Operating Expenses and Other
(9.9)
CECL Provision for Credit Loss, Net
1.4
Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders
$28.6
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding, Diluted
55,504,077
Net Income per Share, Diluted
$0.52
Core Earnings(1)
$25.9
Core Earnings per Share, Diluted(1)
$0.45
Dividend per Share
$0.43
($ in Millions)
2Q20
Total Portfolio
$5,256.8
Term Credit Facilities
1,087.8
Term Lending Agreement
900.0
Asset Specific Financing
82.3
Warehouse Facility
57.6
Revolving Credit Agreements
50.0
Convertible Notes
143.8
Total Debt
$2,321.5
Term Loan Facility
984.9
Collateralized Loan Obligation
810.0
Senior Loan Interests(2)
143.6
Total Leverage
$4,260.0
Cash
127.3
Total Permanent Equity
1,030.2
Debt-to-Equity Ratio(3)
2.1x
Total Leverage Ratio(4)
4.0x
Shares Outstanding
55,491,405
Book Value per Share(5)
$18.57
See Appendix for definition and reconciliation to financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Includes loans financed through the non-recourse sale of a senior interest that is not included in our GAAP consolidated financial statements.
Represents (i) total debt less cash to (ii) total permanent equity. The debt-to-equity ratio, adjusted for the impact of CECL allowance for credit losses, is 2.0x at 2Q'20.
Represents (i) total leverage less cash to (ii) total permanent equity. The total leverage ratio, adjusted for the impact of CECL allowance for credit losses, is 3.8x at 2Q'20.
Book value per share includes (i) CECL credit loss allowance of ($64.3) million or ($1.16) per common share, (ii) write-off of ($4.7) million or ($0.08) per common share on the Company's $5.5 million mezzanine loan, and (iii) the YTD impact of ($0.6) million, or ($0.01) per common share, non-cash redemption value adjustment to our redeemable SNVPS, resulting in a cumulative (since issuance of the SNVPS) decrease of $2.3 million to our book value as of June 30, 2020.
Recent Operating Performance
Net Income(2) and Core Earnings(1)
2Q'19
1Q'20
2Q'20 ($ in Millions)
Net income:
$17.4
($35.2)
$28.6
Core earnings:
$20.5
$25.3
$25.0
$0.52
$0.44
$0.45
$0.30
$0.36
2Q'19
1Q'20
2Q'20
($0.61)
Net Income per Diluted Share
Core Earnings per Diluted Share
Dividends and Book Value Per Share
2Q'19
1Q'20
2Q'20
Dividend per share:
$0.43
$0.43
$0.43
Dividend yield on book value per share:
8.8%
9.3%
9.3%
$19.54
$19.57
$19.73
$1.22
$1.16
$18.45
$18.57
2Q'19
1Q'20
2Q'20
BVPS Post-CECL
CECL Impact
See Appendix for definition and reconciliation to financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Represents Net Income attributable to common stockholders.
Book value per share includes the YTD impact of ($0.6) million, or ($0.01) per common share, non-cash redemption value adjustment to our redeemable SNVPS, resulting in a cumulative (since issuance of the SNVPS) decrease of $2.3 million to our book value as of June 30, 2020.
Conservative Portfolio Construction
Investment Portfolio Evolution
Property Type Evolution
100%
<3%
<1%
100%
27%
86%
81%
80%
80%
62%
6%
Securities
60%
Multifamily
60%
and Office
99%
Mezz Loan
97%
Hospitality and
Senior Loan
40%
40%
31%
Retail
67%
20%
20%
7%
8%
0%
0%
At IPO
4Q'18
2Q'20
At IPO
4Q'18
2Q'20
Larger Average Loan Size
($ in Millions)
$150
$100
$134
$50
$100
$50
$0
At IPO
4Q'18
2Q'20
Future Funding as a Percentage of Total Commitments
25%
20%
15%
10%
23%
10%
5%
9%
0%
At IPO
4Q'18
2Q'20
Note: The charts above are based on total assets. Total assets reflect the principal amount of our senior and mezzanine loans.
Includes capital committed to our investment in an aggregator vehicle that invests in CMBS.
Future funding obligations are generally contingent upon certain events and may not result in investment by us.
Includes sale of residual direct CMBS B-Piece investments with an initial cost of $10.0 million.
Includes vertical loan syndications.
Includes $1.0 million PIK interest.
Gross of write-off of $4.7 million on a $5.5 million mezzanine loan.
KREF Loan Portfolio by the Numbers
Total Portfolio Growth
($ in Millions)
Current Portfolio:
$5.3 billion(2)
$4,952
$5,257
Including net funding and repayment
activity subsequent to quarter-end
$2,960
$1,265
2Q'17
2Q'18
2Q'19
2Q'20
Geography(3)
7%
Investment Type(4)
Interest Rate Type
Mezz
Fixed
0.5%
0.1%
Senior
Floating
Loans
99.9%
99.5%
Property Type
Hospitality
Industrial
3%
4%
Student
Retail
Housing
1%
4%
Condo
(Residential)
21%
7%
6%
Multifamily
9%
12%
7%
7%
6%
5%
Other <5%, 20%
Office 53% 28%
Office
Multifamily
Class-B
25%Class-B
13%
Class-A
Class-A
75%
87%
Note: The charts above are based on total assets. Total assets reflect the principal amount of our senior and mezzanine loans.
LTV is generally based on the initial loan amount divided by the as-is appraised value as of the date the loan was originated or by the current principal amount as of the date of the most recent as-is appraised value. See page 21 for additional details.
As of July 31, 2020.
Map does not include Midwest Mezzanine portfolio ($5.5 million).
Senior loans include senior mortgages and similar credit quality loans, including related contiguous junior participations in senior loans where KREF has financed a loan with structural leverage through the non-recourse sale of a corresponding first mortgage and excludes vertical loan syndications.
Multifamily and Office Loan Overview
Multifamily
Office
53% of Loan Portfolio
28% of Loan Portfolio
$146 mm
67%
<1%
$147 mm
64%
<1%
Average Loan Size
W.A. LTV
Construction
Average Loan Size
W.A. LTV
Co-Working Exposure
53%
74%
2014
72%
78%
6.3 years
W.A. Occupancy
W.A. Occupancy
W.A. Year Built
W.A. Occupancy
W.A. Occupancy
W.A. Remaining
at Closing
Current
at Closing
Current
Lease Term
Property Locations
Property Locations
Case Studies: Largest Three Multifamily Loans
Investment
Brooklyn Multifamily
Chicago Multifamily
Arlington Multifamily
Loan Type
Floating-Rate Senior Loan
Floating-Rate Senior Loan
Floating-Rate Senior Loan
Investment Date
May 2019
June 2019
June 2019
Collateral
857-UnitClass-A Luxury Multifamily
800-UnitClass-A Luxury Multifamily
1,100-UnitClass-A Multifamily
Location
Brooklyn, NY
Chicago, IL
Arlington, VA
Committed Amount
$386 million
$340 million
$274 million
Current Principal Amount
$375 million
$335 million
$265 million
Basis
$438k / unit
$418k / unit
$239k / unit
Coupon
L + 2.7%
L + 2.8%
L + 2.5%
LTV(1)
51%
75%
70%
Max Remaining Term (Yrs.)
3.9
6.0
4.0
Asset Photos
(1) LTV based on initial loan amount divided by the as-is appraised value as of the date the loan was originated.
Case Studies: Largest Three Office Loans
Investment
Boston Office
Plano Office
Minneapolis Office
Loan Type
Floating-Rate Senior Loan
Floating-Rate Senior Loan
Floating-Rate Senior Loan
Investment Date
May 2018
February 2020
November 2017
Collateral
Class-B+ Office
Four Class-A- Office Buildings
Two Class-A Office Buildings
Totaling 474k SF
Totaling 930k SF
Totaling 1.1mm SF
Location
Boston, MA
Plano, TX
Minneapolis, MN
Committed Amount
$227 million
$227 million
$194 million
Current Principal Amount
$207 million
$177 million
$189 million
Basis
$447 / SF
$190 / SF
$178 / SF
Coupon
L + 2.4%
L + 2.7%
L + 3.8%
LTV(1)
68%
64%
63%
Max Remaining Term (Yrs.)
2.9
4.6
2.4
Asset Photos
(1) LTV based on initial loan amount divided by the as-is appraised value as of the date the loan was originated.
Portfolio Credit Quality Remains Very Strong
Loan portfolio is 99.9% performing
Loan-to-Value(1,2)
(% of total portfolio)
Weighted Average
1Q'20
LTV(3): 66%
28%
27%
20%
17%
8%
0% - 60%
60% - 65%
65% - 70%
70% - 75%
75% - 80%
Weighted Average
2Q'20
LTV(3): 66%
28%
27%
20%
17%
8%
0% - 60%
60% - 65%
65% - 70%
70% - 75%
75% - 80%
Risk Rating Distribution(2)
(% of portfolio)
Weighted Average
1Q'20Risk Rating(3): 3.0
77%
3%
6%
14%
0%
1
2
3
4
5
2
3
28
7
0
Loan Count
Weighted Average
2Q'20
76%
Risk Rating(3): 3.1
16%
3%
5%
0.1%
1
2
3
4
5
2
2
27
7
1
Loan Count
LTV is generally based on the initial loan amount divided by the as-is appraised value as of the date the loan was originated or by the current principal amount as of the date of the most recent as-is appraised value.
Includes non-consolidated senior interests and excludes vertical loan syndications.
Weighted average is weighted by current principal amount for our senior and mezzanine loans.
Case Studies: Watch List Loans(1) (Risk Rated-4)
Investment
New York Condo
Ft. Lauderdale Hotel
New York Condo
Portland Retail
San Diego, Multifamily
Brooklyn Hotel
Queens Industrial
Loan Type
Floating-Rate Senior Loan
Floating-Rate Senior Loan
Floating-Rate Senior Loan
Floating-Rate Senior Loan
Floating-Rate Senior Loan
Floating-Rate Senior Loan
Floating-Rate Senior Loan
Investment
December 2018
November 2018
August 2017
October 2015
February 2020
January 2019
July 2017
Date
Collateral
126-UnitClass-A
346-Key
40-Unit Luxury Residential
1.1M Square Foot Retail
231-UnitClass-A
196-Key Hotel
Two Class-B Buildings
Residential Condominium
Full-Service Hotel
Condominium
Center
Multifamily
Totaling 595k RSF
Loan
Acquisition
Refinance
Refinance
Refinance
Acquisition
Refinance
Acquisition
Purpose
Location
New York, NY
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
New York, NY
Portland, OR
San Diego, CA
Brooklyn, NY
Queens, NY
Committed
$235 million
$151 million
$131 million
$125 million
$106 million
$76 million
$75 million
Amount
Current
Principal
$194 million
$141 million
$131 million
$125 million
$106 million
$76 million
$66 million
Amount
Loan Basis
$1,213 / SF
$406k / key
$1,841 / SF
$115 / SF
$459k / unit
$390k / key
$116 / SF
Spread
L + 3.6%
L + 2.9%
L + 4.7%
L + 5.5%
L + 3.3%
L + 2.9%
L + 3.0%
LTV(2)
71%
62%
53%
61%
71%
69%
64%
Max
Remaining
3.5
3.4
1.3
0.4
4.6
3.6
2.1
Term (Yrs.)
Excludes $5.5 million mezzanine loan risk-rated 5.
LTV based on initial loan amount divided by the as-is appraised value as of the date the loan was originated.
Financing Overview: 73% Non-Mark-To-Market
Diversified financing sources totaling $6.1 billion with $1.9 billion of undrawn capacity
Summary of Outstanding Financing
($ in Millions)
Maximum
Outstanding
Weighted Avg.
Advance
Non-
Capacity
Face Amount
Coupon
Rate
MTM
Term Credit Facilities
$2,000
$1,088
L+1.7%
71.5%
- (2)
Term Lending
$900
$900
L+1.9%
79.9%
Agreement
Warehouse Facility
$500
$58
L+1.5%
75.0%
Asset Specific
$300
$82
L+1.7%
76.6%
Financing
Convertible
$144
$144
6.1%
-
Notes
Corporate Revolving
$335
$50
L+2.0%
-
Credit Facility
Total Corporate
$4,179
$2,322
Obligations
Term Loan Facility
$1,000
$985
L+1.6%
82.9%
Collateralized Loan
$810
$810
L+1.4%
81.0%
Obligation
Senior Loan
$144
$144
L+1.6%
80.0%
Interests(1)
Total Leverage
$6,133
$4,261
Includes $143.6 million of Non-Consolidated Senior Interests, which result from non-recourse sales of senior loan interest in loans KREF originated.
Term credit facilities are marked to credit only and not subject to capital markets mark-to-market provisions.
Represents (i) facilities outstanding face amount (excluding non-recourse term loan facility), and convertible notes less cash to (ii) total permanent equity, in each case, at period end. The debt-to-equity ratio, adjusted for the impact of CECL allowance for credit losses, is 2.0x at 2Q'20.
Represents (i) facilities outstanding face amount, convertible notes, loan participations sold (excluding pari passu and vertical loan syndications), non-consolidated senior loan interests, and collateralized loan obligation less cash to (ii) total permanent equity, in each case, at period end. The total leverage ratio, adjusted for the impact of CECL allowance for credit losses, is 3.8x at 2Q'20.
Based on outstanding face amount of secured financing and excludes convertible notes and the corporate revolving credit facility.
Leverage Ratios
4.0x
0.2x
2.1x
CECL Impact
0.1x
3.8x
Pre-CECL
2.0x
Debt-to-Equity
Total Leverage
Ratio (3)
Ratio (4)
Outstanding Secured Financing(5)
Warehouse
Term Credit
Term Loan
Facility
Facility
Facilities
1%
24%
27%
Asset Specific
Term Lending
Financing
Agreement
2%
Collateralized
22%
Senior Loan
Loan Obligation
20%
Non-Mark-
Interests
to-Market
4%
73%
Financing Overview: Term Credit Facilities
($ in Millions)
Counterparty
Total / Weighted Average
Drawn
$469
$419
$200
$1,088
Capacity
$1,000
$600
$400
$2,000
Collateral: Loans / Principal
5 Loans / $658
3 Loans / $558
3 Loans / $306
11 Loans / $1,522
Balance
Stated Maturity
November 2023
December 2022
October 2021(1)
-
Weighted Average Pricing
L + 1.5%
L + 1.8%
L + 1.9%
L + 1.7%
Weighted Average Advance
71.3%
75.0%
65.4%
71.5%
Mark-to-market
Credit Only
Credit Only
Credit Only(2)
-
Condo
Student Housing
4%
9%
Office
Property Type:
10%
Multi-
Retail
family
62%
15%
Does not reflect KREF's option to extend the maturity date to October 2023 subject to certain extension conditions.
Facility benefits from a margin holiday through December 2020.
Liquidity Overview
Sources of Available Liquidity
($ in Millions) $500.0
$450.0
$400.0 $350.0 $300.0
$250.0 $200.0 $150.0
$100.0 $50.0 $0.0
$431.1
$18.8
$285.0
$127.3
Cash
Undrawn
Approved and Undrawn
Total Available Liquidity
Corporate Revolver
Credit Capacity
(1)
Represents under-levered amounts under financing facilities. While these amounts were previously contractually approved and/or drawn, in certain cases, the lender's consent is required for us to (re)borrow these amounts.
Rate Floors Provide Protection in a Declining Rate Environment
99.9% of the portfolio is indexed to one-month USD LIBOR
Portfolio benefits from decreasing rates given in place LIBOR floors
98% of the portfolio is subject to a LIBOR floor of at least 0.95%
5% of total outstanding financing is subject to a LIBOR floor greater than 0.0%
Net Interest Income Per Share Sensitivity to LIBOR Movements(1)
($ Impact Per Share / Q)
$0.18
$0.16
$0.14
$0.12
$0.10
$0.08
$0.06
$0.04
$0.02
$0.00
LIBOR as of
$0.16
6/30/2020
$0.13
$0.12
$0.08
$0.04
LIBOR as of 3/31/2020
$0.00
0.99%
0.75%
0.50%
0.25%
0.16%
0.00%
LIBOR
(1) Portfolio as of June 30, 2020.
18
19
Portfolio Details
#
Investment
Location
Property Type
Investment
Committed
Current
Net
Future
(4)(5)
Max Remaining
Loan Per
(4)(7)
Risk
Date
Principal Amount
Principal Amount
Equity(2)
Funding(3)
Coupon
Term (Yrs)(4)(6)
SF / Unit / Key
LTV
Rating
Senior Loans(1)
1
Senior Loan
Brooklyn, NY
Multifamily
5/22/2019
$386.0
$375.1
$91.9
$10.9
L + 2.7%
3.9
$ 437,738 / unit
51%
3
2
Senior Loan
Chicago, IL
Multifamily
6/28/2019
340.0
334.6
82.7
5.4
L + 2.8%
6.0
$ 418,289 / unit
75%
3
3
Senior Loan
Arlington, VA
Multifamily
6/28/2019
273.5
265.1
65.4
8.4
L + 2.5%
4.0
$ 238,843 / unit
70%
3
4
Senior Loan
New York, NY
Condo (Resi)
12/20/2018
234.5
194.3
37.0
40.2
L + 3.6%
3.5
$ 1,213
/ SF
71%
4
5
Senior Loan
Boston, MA
Office
5/23/2018
227.3
207.0
36.7
20.3
L + 2.4%
2.9
$ 447
/ SF
68%
3
6
Senior Loan
Plano, TX
Office
2/6/2020
226.5
176.8
32.7
49.7
L + 2.7%
4.6
$ 190
/ SF
64%
3
7
Senior Loan
Various
Multifamily
5/31/2019
216.5
208.5
39.2
8.0
L + 3.5%
3.9
$ 194,882 / unit
74%
3
8
Senior Loan
Minneapolis, MN
Office
11/13/2017
194.4
189.2
34.7
5.2
L + 3.8%
2.4
$ 178
/ SF
63%
2
9
Senior Loan
Chicago, IL
Multifamily
6/6/2019
186.0
179.5
35.3
1.3
L + 2.7%
3.9
$ 364,837 / unit
74%
3
10
Senior Loan
Denver, CO
Multifamily
8/13/2019
185.0
161.1
34.7
23.9
L + 2.8%
4.2
$ 271,167 / unit
64%
3
11
Senior Loan
Irvine, CA
Office
11/15/2019
183.3
155.9
39.3
27.4
L + 2.9%
4.4
$ 256
/ SF
66%
3
12
Senior Loan
Philadelphia, PA
Office
4/11/2019
182.6
153.9
24.3
28.7
L + 2.6%
3.9
$ 218
/ SF
65%
3
13
Senior Loan
Washington, D.C.
Office
12/20/2019
175.5
53.0
11.9
122.5
L + 3.4%
4.5
$ 320
/ SF
58%
3
14
Senior Loan
Seattle, WA
Office
9/13/2018
172.0
168.0
29.8
4.0
L + 3.8%
3.3
$ 490
/ SF
62%
3
15
Senior Loan
Chicago, IL
Office
7/15/2019
170.0
130.7
25.5
39.3
L + 3.3%
4.1
$ 126
/ SF
59%
3
16
Senior Loan
Philadelphia, PA
Office
6/19/2018
165.0
157.3
29.6
7.7
L + 2.5%
3.0
$ 162
/ SF
71%
3
17
Senior Loan
New York, NY
Multifamily
12/5/2018
163.0
148.0
23.1
15.0
L + 2.6%
3.4
$ 556,391 / unit
67%
3
18
Senior Loan
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Hospitality
11/9/2018
150.6
140.6
27.8
10.0
L + 2.9%
3.4
$ 406,239 / key
62%
4
19
Senior Loan
North Bergen, NJ
Multifamily
10/23/2017
150.0
150.0
37.8
-
L + 3.2%
2.4
$ 468,750 / unit
57%
3
20
Senior Loan
Various
Retail
12/19/2019
147.0
102.2
25.0
44.8
L + 2.6%
5.1
$ 76
/ SF
55%
3
21
Senior Loan
Boston, MA
Multifamily
3/29/2019
138.0
137.0
22.1
1.0
L + 2.7%
3.8
$ 351,282 / unit
63%
3
22
Senior Loan
West Palm Beach, FL
Multifamily
11/7/2018
135.0
131.6
20.9
3.4
L + 2.9%
3.4
$ 162,108 / unit
73%
3
23
Senior Loan
New York, NY
Condo (Resi)
8/4/2017
131.0
131.0
58.0
-
L + 4.7%
1.3
$ 1,841
/ SF (9)
53%
4
24
Senior Loan
Portland, OR
Retail
10/26/2015
125.0
125.0
49.9
-
L + 5.5%
0.4
$ 115
/ SF
61%
4
25
Senior Loan
San Diego, CA
Multifamily
2/3/2020
106.0
106.0
21.5
-
L + 3.3%
4.6
$ 458,874 / unit
71%
4
26
Senior Loan
State College, PA
Student Housing
10/15/2019
93.4
69.4
16.9
24.0
L + 2.7%
4.4
$ 54,620 / bed
64%
3
27
Senior Loan
Seattle, WA
Multifamily
9/7/2018
92.3
92.3
16.7
-
L + 2.6%
3.2
$ 515,571 / unit
76%
3
28
Senior Loan
Los Angeles, CA
Multifamily
12/11/2019
91.0
91.0
18.9
-
L + 2.8%
2.5
$ 421,220 / unit
72%
3
29
Senior Loan
New York, NY
Multifamily
3/29/2018
86.0
86.0
14.4
-
L + 2.6%
2.8
$ 462,366 / unit
48%
1
30
Senior Loan
Seattle, WA
Office
3/20/2018
80.7
80.7
14.6
-
L + 3.6%
2.8
$ 473
/ SF
61%
3
31
Senior Loan
Philadelphia, PA
Multifamily
10/30/2018
77.0
77.0
12.9
-
L + 2.7%
3.4
$ 150,980 / unit
73%
3
32
Senior Loan
Brooklyn, NY
Hospitality
1/18/2019
76.4
76.4
16.0
-
L + 2.9%
3.6
$ 389,633 / key
69%
4
33
Senior Loan
Queens, NY
Industrial
7/21/2017
75.1
66.3
12.2
8.8
L + 3.0%
2.1
$ 116
/ SF
64%
4
34
Senior Loan
Atlanta, GA
Industrial
7/24/2018
74.5
73.3
17.0
1.2
L + 2.7%
3.1
$ 67
/ SF
74%
1
35
Senior Loan
Herndon, VA
Multifamily
12/23/2019
73.9
72.8
11.7
1.1
L + 2.5%
4.5
$ 247,700 / unit
72%
3
36
Senior Loan
Austin, TX
Multifamily
9/12/2019
67.5
67.5
12.3
-
L + 2.5%
4.2
$ 190,678 / unit
75%
3
37
Senior Loan
Atlanta, GA
Multifamily
8/9/2019
61.5
61.5
11.2
-
L + 3.0%
4.2
$ 170,833 / unit
74%
2
Total / Weighted Average
$5,713.0
$5,195.6
$1,111.6
$512.2
L + 3.0%
3.7
66%
3.1
Mezzanine Loans
1
Floating Rate Mezzanine
Westbury, NY
Multifamily
1/27/2020
20.0
20.0
19.9
-
L + 9.0%
4.1
$ 464,135 / unit
66%
3
2
Fixed Rate Mezzanine(1 0 )
Various
Retail
6/8/2015
5.5
5.5
0.9
-
11.0%
5.0
$ 46
/ SF
72%
5
Total / Weighted Average
$25.5
$25.5
$20.8
$0.0
11.0%
4.3
67%
3.4
CMBS
Total / Weighted Average
$40.0
$35.7
$35.7
$4.3
4.7%
9.0
58%
Portfolio Total / Weighted Average
$5,778.5
$5,256.8
$1,168.1
$516.5
4.8%
3.7
66%
3.1
2Q20 Outstanding Portfolio(8)
$5,256.8
*See footnotes on subsequent page
Portfolio Details
Senior loans include senior mortgages and similar credit quality investments, including junior participations in our originated senior loans for which we have syndicated the senior participations and retained the junior participations for our portfolio and excludes vertical loan syndications.
Net equity reflects (i) the amortized cost basis of our loans, net of borrowings and (ii) the cost basis of our investment in RECOP I.
Represents Committed Principal Amount less Current Principal Amount on Senior Loans and $4.3 million of remaining commitment to RECOP I.
Weighted averages are weighted by current principal amount for senior loans and mezzanine loans and by net equity for our RECOP I CMBS B-Piece investment.
L = one-month USD LIBOR rate; greater of (i) spot one-month USD LIBOR rate of 0.16% and (ii) LIBOR floor, where applicable, included in portfolio-wide averages represented as fixed rates.
Max remaining term (years) assumes all extension options are exercised, if applicable.
For senior loans, loan-to-value ratio ("LTV") LTV is based on the initial loan amount divided by the as-is appraised value as of the date the loan was originated or by the current principal amount as of the date of the most recent as-is appraised value; for Senior Loan 4, LTV is based on the initial loan amount divided by the appraised bulk sale value assuming a condo-conversion and no renovation; for Senior Loan 23, LTV is based on the current principal amount divided by the adjusted appraised gross sellout value net of sales cost; for mezzanine loans, LTV is based on the current balance of the whole loan dividend by the as-is appraised value as of the date the loan was originated; for RECOP I CMBS B-Pieces, LTV is based on the weighted average LTV of the underlying loan pool at issuance.
Represents Current Principal Amount of Senior Loans and Mezzanine Loans and Net Equity for our RECOP I CMBS B-Piece investment.
For Senior Loan 23, Loan per SF of $1,841 is based on the allocated loan amount of the residential units. Excluding the value of the retail and parking components of the collateral, the Loan per SF is $2,086 based on allocating the full amount of the loan to only the residential units.
For Mezzanine Loan 2, Current Principal Amount is gross of $4.7 million write-off (of amortized cost) in 2Q'20.
Fully Extended Loan Maturities
Fully extended weighted average loan maturity of 3.7 years(1)
Fully Extended Loan Maturities(1)
($ in Millions)
$2,500
$2,255.9
$2,000
$1,452.8
$1,500
$1,000
$405.5
$516.3
$500
$334.6
$125.0
$131.0
$0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
(1) Excludes RECOP I CMBS B-Piece investment.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands - except share and per share data)
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
127,250
$
67,619
Commercial mortgage loans, held-for-investment
5,113,531
4,931,042
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(62,399)
-
Commercial mortgage loans, held-for-investment, net
5,051,132
4,931,042
Equity method investments
33,606
37,469
Accrued interest receivable
16,860
16,305
Other assets
6,759
4,583
Total Assets
$
5,235,607
$
5,057,018
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities
Secured financing agreements, net
$
3,152,652
$
2,884,887
Collateralized loan obligation, net
806,645
803,376
Convertible notes, net
139,766
139,075
Loan participations sold, net
64,978
64,966
Dividends payable
24,097
25,036
Accrued interest payable
4,275
6,686
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (1)
5,763
3,363
Due to affiliates
4,928
5,917
Total Liabilities
4,203,104
3,933,306
Commitments and Contingencies
Temporary Equity
Redeemable preferred stock
Permanent Equity
Preferred stock, 50,000,000 authorized (1 share with par value of $0.01 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)
Common stock, 300,000,000 authorized (55,838,032 and 57,486,583 shares with par value of $0.01 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)
Additional paid-in capital
Accumulated deficit
Repurchased stock, 3,511,240 and 1,862,689 shares repurchased as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
2,275
1,694
-
-
555
575
1,168,720
1,165,995
(78,048)
(8,594)
(60,999)
(35,958)
Total KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. stockholders' equity
1,030,228
1,122,018
Total Permanent Equity
1,030,228
1,122,018
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
5,235,607
$
5,057,018
(1) Includes $1.9 million and $0.0 million of reserve for unfunded loan commitments at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands - except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Net Interest Income
Interest income
$
67,219
$
71,079
$
62,944
$
138,298
$
127,695
Interest expense
30,563
39,082
37,089
69,645
71,931
Total net interest income
36,656
31,997
25,855
68,653
55,764
Other Income
Income (loss) from equity method investments
297
(1,901)
868
(1,604)
1,993
Change in net assets related to CMBS consolidated variable interest entities
-
-
(1,551)
-
(1,209)
Other income
196
360
671
556
1,153
Total other income (loss)
493
(1,541)
(12)
(1,048)
1,937
Operating Expenses
General and administrative
4,046
3,767
2,781
7,813
5,142
Provision for credit losses, net
(1,366)
55,274
-
53,908
-
Management fees to affiliate
4,218
4,299
4,288
8,517
8,575
Incentive compensation to affiliate
1,249
1,606
1,145
2,855
2,098
Total operating expenses
8,147
64,946
8,214
73,093
15,815
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes, Preferred Dividends and Redemption
Value Adjustment
29,002
(34,490)
17,629
(5,488)
41,886
Income tax expense (benefit)
77
82
280
159
289
Net Income (Loss)
28,925
(34,572)
17,349
(5,647)
41,597
Preferred Stock Dividends and Redemption Value Adjustment
335
592
(32)
927
(489)
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders
$
28,590
$
(35,164)
$
17,381
$
(6,574)
$
42,086
Net Income (Loss) Per Share of Common Stock, Basic
$
0.52
$
(0.61)
$
0.30
$
(0.12)
$
0.73
Net Income (Loss) Per Share of Common Stock, Diluted
$
0.52
$
(0.61)
$
0.30
$
(0.12)
$
0.73
Weighted Average Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding, Basic
55,491,937
57,346,726
57,412,522
56,419,332
57,400,023
Weighted Average Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding, Diluted
55,504,077
57,346,726
57,507,219
56,419,332
57,492,296
Dividends Declared per Share of Common Stock
$
0.43
$
0.43
$
0.43
$
0.86
$
0.86
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Core Earnings
(in thousands - except share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
June 30, 2019
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders
$
28,590
$
(35,164)
$
17,381
Adjustments
Non-cash equity compensation expense
1,374
1,607
1,043
Unrealized (gains) or losses(1)(2)
973
3,444
1,979
CECL provision for credit losses, net
(1,366)
55,274
-
Non-cash convertible notes discount amortization
90
90
90
Mezzanine loan write-off
(4,650)
-
-
Core Earnings(2)
$
25,011
$
25,251
$
20,493
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
55,491,937
57,346,726
57,412,522
Diluted
55,504,077
57,432,611
57,507,219
Core Earnings per Weighted Average Share, Basic(3)
$
0.45
$
0.44
$
0.36
Core Earnings per Weighted Average Share, Diluted(3)
$
0.45
$
0.44
$
0.36
Although pursuant to the Company's Management Agreement, KREF calculates the incentive compensation and base management fees due to its Manager using Core Earnings before incentive compensation, beginning with the first quarter of 2020, The Company revised its definition of Core Earnings for reporting purposes to be net of incentive compensation, since the Company believes this is a more meaningful presentation of the economic performance of its common stock.
Includes $0.2 million, $0.4 million and ($0.2) million non-cash redemption value adjustment of our SNVPS during 2Q'20, 1Q'20 and 2Q'19, respectively.
Includes $0.8 million and $3.0 million of unrealized loss on RECOP I, an equity method investment, during 2Q'20 and 1Q'20, respectively. Includes $2.2 million of unrealized loss on CMBS B-Pieces during 2Q'19.
Recasted 2Q'19 Core Earnings per Weighted Average Share, Basic and Diluted, to reflect changes in the definition of Core Earnings for reporting purposes. See Appendix page 26 for definitions.
Key Definitions
"Core Earnings": Used by the Company to evaluate the Company's performance excluding the effects of certain transactions and GAAP adjustments the Company believes are not necessarily indicative of the current loan activity and operations. Core Earnings is a measure that is not prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company defines Core Earnings for reporting purposes as net income (loss) attributable to stockholders or, without duplication, owners of the Company's subsidiaries, computed in accordance with GAAP, including realized losses not otherwise included in GAAP net income (loss) and excluding (i) non-cash equity compensation expense, (ii) depreciation and amortization, (iii) any unrealized gains or losses or other similar non-cash items that are included in net income for the applicable reporting period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income or loss, or in net income, and (iv) one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain material non-cash income or expense items after discussions between the Company's Manager and board of directors and after approval by a majority of the independent directors. The exclusion of depreciation and amortization from the calculation of Core Earnings only applies to debt investments related to real estate to the extent the Company forecloses upon the property or properties underlying such debt investments.
The Company believes that providing Core Earnings on a supplemental basis to its net income as determined in accordance with GAAP is helpful to stockholders in assessing the overall performance of the Company's business. Although pursuant to the Management Agreement with its Manager, the Company calculates the incentive compensation and base management fees due to its Manager using Core Earnings before incentive compensation, beginning with the first quarter of 2020, the Company revised its definition of Core Earnings for reporting purposes to be net of incentive compensation, since the Company believes this is a more meaningful presentation of the economic performance of its common stock.
Core Earnings should not be considered as a substitute for GAAP net income. The Company cautions readers that its methodology for calculating Core Earnings may differ from the methodologies employed by other REITs to calculate the same or similar supplemental performance measures, and as a result, the Company's reported Core Earnings may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other REITs.
"IRR": IRR is the annualized effective compounded return rate that accounts for the time-value of money and represents the rate of return on an investment over a holding period expressed as a percentage of the investment. It is the discount rate that makes the net present value of all cash outflows (the costs of investment) equal to the net present value of cash inflows (returns on investment). It is derived from the negative and positive cash flows resulting from or produced by each transaction (or for a transaction involving more than one investment, cash flows resulting from or produced by each of the investments), whether positive, such as investment returns, or negative, such as transaction expenses or other costs of investment, taking into account the dates on which such cash flows occurred or are expected to occur, and compounding interest accordingly. The weighted average underwritten IRR for the investments shown reflects the returns underwritten by KKR Real Estate Finance Manager LLC, the Company's external manager, taking into account certain assumptions around leverage up to no more than the maximum approved advance rate, and calculated on a weighted average basis assuming no dispositions, early prepayments or defaults but assuming that extension options are exercised and that the cost of borrowings remains constant over the remaining term. With respect to certain loans included in the weighted average underwritten IRR shown, the calculation assumes certain estimates with respect to the timing and magnitude of the initial and future fundings for the total loan commitment and associated loan repayments, and assumes no defaults. With respect to certain loans included in the weighted average underwritten IRR shown, the calculation assumes the one-month spot USD LIBOR as of the date the loan was originated. There can be no assurance that the actual weighted average IRRs will equal the weighted average underwritten IRRs shown.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 20:36:07 UTC