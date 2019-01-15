KLA : Announces Live Webcast To Review Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results

MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC), the world's leading supplier of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries, today announced that the company will conduct a live audio webcast to review its second quarter fiscal year 2019 results on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. PT.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/806571/KLA_Corporation_Logo.jpg

About KLA:

KLA Corporation develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits and packaging. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Additional information may be found at www.kla.com (KLAC-F).

SOURCE KLA Corporation