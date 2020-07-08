Log in
KLA : Announces Plans To Review Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

07/08/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

MILPITAS, Calif., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) announced today that the company will conduct an audio webcast and conference call to review its fourth quarter fiscal year 2020 results on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. PT. The company's results will be published on the same day after the stock market closes as well as supplemental disclosures including a shareholder letter and earnings slide presentation.

All earnings disclosures as well as the live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of KLA's website at http://ir.kla.com/, and a replay of the webcast will be posted after the event.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/806571/KLA_Corporation_Logo.jpg   

About KLA:
KLA develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Additional information may be found at www.kla.com (KLAC-F).

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kla-announces-plans-to-review-fourth-quarter-fiscal-year-2020-results-301090461.html

SOURCE KLA Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
