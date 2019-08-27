KLA : Joins Automotive Electronics Council

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) announced today that the Automotive Electronics Council (AEC), the organization that sets qualification standards for electronic components in the automotive industry, has accepted the company as an associate member. As the first semiconductor equipment company to join AEC, KLA helps chip manufacturers implement Zero Defect strategies aimed at optimizing the reliability of automotive electronics.

As vehicles increasingly rely on semiconductor chips for enhanced performance, electrification, and assisted and autonomous driving capabilities, chip quality requirements are more demanding than ever. A modern electric car with autonomous features has four times the number of semiconductor devices than a typical gas-powered automobile today, to support everything from basic functionality to safety-critical features.

"For automakers, reliability is synonymous with brand reputation. Consumers are unlikely to be repeat buyers if they experience failures," noted Oreste Donzella, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at KLA. "Today, automotive chip manufacturers are relying on KLA's tools and services to find defects that cause yield or latent reliability failures. However, reliability is truly a team effort. By joining AEC, we can work collaboratively with the entire automotive electronics ecosystem to work towards the Zero Defect imperative."

KLA is building a second headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan to encourage further collaboration with the automotive industry. Visit our website for more information about KLA's expansion into Michigan or the continued work in the automotive ecosystem.

