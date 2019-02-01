Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 02/01 10:00:43 am
106.84 USD   +0.25%
09:16aKLA-TENCOR CORPORATION : Appoints Victor Peng to Board of Directors
PR
01/31KLA : Tencor Declares Regular Cash Dividend
PR
01/29KLA-TENCOR : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

KLA-Tencor Corporation : Appoints Victor Peng to Board of Directors

02/01/2019 | 09:16am EST

MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced the appointment of Victor Peng to its board of directors.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/806571/KLA_Corporation_Logo.jpg

Mr. Peng is president and chief executive officer of Xilinx, where he also serves as a member of the board of directors. Peng has over 30 years of experience leading technology transformation, defining and bringing to market FPGAs, SoCs, GPUs, high performance microprocessors and chip sets, and microprocessor IP products.

"We're excited to have Victor Peng join the KLA board," commented Edward W. (Ned) Barnholt, chairman of the board of KLA Corporation. "Victor is an accomplished semiconductor industry leader who brings significant business knowledge, technical expertise, and operational experience that will be invaluable to KLA as we execute our strategies for growth and market leadership."

Peng joined Xilinx in 2008 and was named president and CEO of the company in January of 2018. Previously he was Xilinx's chief operating officer, with responsibility for global sales, global operations and quality, product development, and product and vertical marketing. Prior to that, he served as the company's executive vice president and general manager of Products, a position he held since July 2014. Mr. Peng previously held executive roles at AMD, ATI, and MIPS Technologies.

Peng serves on the board of the Semiconductor Industry Association. He earned a Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a Master of Engineering, Electrical Engineering from Cornell University. He holds four U.S. patents.

About KLA:
KLA-Tencor Corporation ("KLA") develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits and packaging. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Additional information may be found at www.kla.com (KLAC-F).

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kla-tencor-corporation-appoints-victor-peng-to-board-of-directors-300787967.html

SOURCE KLA-Tencor Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
