KLA Tencor : Announces Live Webcast To Review First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC), the world's leading supplier of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries, today announced that the company will conduct a live audio webcast to review its first quarter fiscal year 2019 results on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. PT.

About KLA-Tencor:

KLA-Tencor Corporation, a leading provider of process control and yield management solutions, partners with customers around the world to develop state-of-the-art inspection and metrology technologies. These technologies serve the semiconductor and other related nanoelectronics industries. With a portfolio of industry-standard products and a team of world-class engineers and scientists, the company has created superior solutions for its customers for more than 40 years. Headquartered in Milpitas, Calif., KLA-Tencor has dedicated customer operations and service centers around the world. Additional information may be found at www.kla-tencor.com. (KLAC-F)

