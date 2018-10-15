Log in
KLA-Tencor Corporation    KLAC

KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION (KLAC)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/15 10:02:44 pm
91.885 USD   -1.40%
10:16pKLA TENCOR : Announces Live Webcast To Review First Quarter Fiscal Y..
PR
09/11KLA-TENCOR CORP : Report
CO
09/06KLA TENCOR : Asian markets fall as US, China renew tariff threat
AQ
News 
News

KLA Tencor : Announces Live Webcast To Review First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results

10/15/2018 | 10:16pm CEST

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC), the world's leading supplier of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries, today announced that the company will conduct a live audio webcast to review its first quarter fiscal year 2019 results on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. PT.

About KLA-Tencor:
KLA-Tencor Corporation, a leading provider of process control and yield management solutions, partners with customers around the world to develop state-of-the-art inspection and metrology technologies. These technologies serve the semiconductor and other related nanoelectronics industries. With a portfolio of industry-standard products and a team of world-class engineers and scientists, the company has created superior solutions for its customers for more than 40 years. Headquartered in Milpitas, Calif., KLA-Tencor has dedicated customer operations and service centers around the world. Additional information may be found at www.kla-tencor.com. (KLAC-F)

 

