Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF LITHUANIA  >  Klaipedos Nafta    KNF1L   LT0000111650

KLAIPEDOS NAFTA

(KNF1L)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AB Klaipėdos Nafta preliminary activity and revenue results for the October 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 02:00am EST

In October 2019 AB Klaipėdos nafta (hereinafter – the Company or KN) has reloaded 413 thousand tons of petroleum products in Klaipėda and Subačius oil terminals. During the first ten months of 2019 the Company in total reloaded 4,790 thousand tons of petroleum products into its storage tanks.

The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s oil terminals for October 2019 reached EUR 2.3 million. The preliminary sales revenue for January – October 2019 of the Company’s oil terminals comprise EUR 26.2 million.

In October 2019 the Company’s Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals have re-gasified and reloaded 2,703 thousand MWh of natural gas. During the first ten months of 2019 the Company in total re-gasified and reloaded 15.296 thousand MWh of the natural gas. Compared to the first ten months of 2018 (7,485 thousand MWh), during the same period in 2019 handling increased by 95.8 per cent, or by 7,811 thousand MWh.

The preliminary sales revenue of the Company’s LNG terminals for October 2019 comprised EUR 6.4 million (during the same month of 2018 – EUR 5.4 million). LNG terminal’s revenue consists of the re-gasification tariff fixed part (for booked annual capacities), variable part for amount of re-gasified LNG, reloading revenues and other consultations. The LNG terminal revenue level (for booked annual capacities) does not depend on re-gasification volume. Revenue is confirmed by the National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC (NCECP before July 1st)) based on the approved methodology of State regulated prices in the natural gas sector and is calculated for the whole upcoming year. The preliminary revenue of the LNG terminals for the ten months of 2019 comprise EUR 59.7 million and are higher by 10.8 per cent compared to the same period of 2018 (EUR 53.9 million).

Total preliminary sales revenue of the Company in January - October of 2019 amount to EUR 85.9 million, or higher by 2.6 per cent compared to the same period of 2018 - EUR 83.7 million.

﻿Petroleum products transshipment and LNG re-gasification and reloading:

  October January – October
  2019 2018 Change, % 2019 2018 Change, %
Petroleum products reloaded, thousand tons 413 504 -18.1% 4,790 5,534 -13.4%
LNG re-gasification and reloading, thousand MWh 2,703 709 281.2% 15,296 7,811 95.8%

﻿Petroleum products transshipment, LNG re-gasification and reloading volumes in 2019:

  January February March April May June July August September October
Petroleum products reloaded, thousand tons 626 454 461 433 446 506 575 450 426 413
LNG re-gasification and reloading, thousand MWh 471 173 96 1,475 1,774 2,430 2,256 1,523 2,395 2,703

Preliminary revenue of the Company, EUR million:

  October January – October
2019 2018 Change, % 2019 2018 Change, %
Oil terminals activity 2.3 2.5 -8.0% 26.2 29.8 -12.1%
LNG terminals activity 6.4 5.4 18.5% 59.7 53.9 10.8%
Total: 8.7 7.9 10.1% 85.9 83.7 2.6%

  

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KLAIPEDOS NAFTA
02:00aAB Klaipėdos Nafta preliminary activity and revenue results for the Octo..
GL
11/07KLAIPEDOS NAFTA : Regarding the election of CEO of AB Klaipedos Nafta
AQ
11/05Notice on Convocation of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB ..
GL
11/05CORRECTION : The Board of AB Klaipėdos nafta has adopted a principle decisi..
GL
11/05The Board of AB Klaipėdos nafta has adopted a principle decision regardi..
GL
11/05The approval of transaction with the related party by Supervisory Board has b..
GL
11/04Regarding Allocation of Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal Capacities
GL
10/31New wording of the Articles of Association of AB Klaipedos nafta subsidiary U..
GL
10/31Notice on the convened Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Kl..
GL
10/31CORRECTION : Received the Audit Committee‘s opinion on the transaction wit..
GL
More news
Financials (LTL)
Sales 2019 327 M
EBIT 2019 39,6 M
Net income 2019 37,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,3x
P/E ratio 2020 9,25x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,48x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,42x
Capitalization 484 M
Chart KLAIPEDOS NAFTA
Duration : Period :
Klaipedos Nafta Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,60  €
Last Close Price 0,37  €
Spread / Highest target 62,2%
Spread / Average Target 62,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 62,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darius Silenskis General Manager
Eimantas Kiudulas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Giedrius Dusevicius Chairman
Jonas Lenkas Chief Financial Officer
Genadijus Andrejevas Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA-8.78%155
ENBRIDGE INC.14.60%74 694
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.7.04%57 615
TC ENERGY CORPORATION34.36%47 024
KINDER MORGAN, INC.31.40%45 775
ENERGY TRANSFER LP-7.19%32 207
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group