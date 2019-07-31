Log in
KLAIPEDOS NAFTA

KLAIPEDOS NAFTA

(KNF1L)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

AB Klaipedos nafta holds a Webinar regarding unaudited financial results for the six months of 2019

0
07/31/2019 | 01:31am EDT

On 31 of July 2019 at 8:30 (EET) AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter – the Company) holds a conference webinar for its shareholders, investors, mass media representatives and other stakeholders. The presentation is held in English.

The webinar is hosted by KN Chief Financial Officer Jonas Lenkšas who introduces the Company’s financial results for the six months of 2019 and will answer the participant questions.

Webinar presentation is enclosed.


Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594


Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
